Are Moira and Calvin From Love Island Still Together?

‘Love Island’ filmed its second season amid the ongoing pandemic, swapping the idyllic Fiji villa for The Cromwell Casino Hotel in Las Vegas. Islanders are paired up inside the Villa during Season 2, and those who were left partnerless were chucked out each week. ‘Love Island USA’ follows the flirtations and infatuations of the Islanders – hot singles looking for love or their next casual fling – as they form connections and deal with heartbreak, sequestered inside the Villa.

Most couples establish an unbreakable dynamic from day one and maintain it all through. Others, though, give in to the temptation of hot singles all around and are unable to set their minds on just one person. Calvin Cobb and Moira Tumas are two such participants who were fickle-minded for the most part of season 2. They had the most entertaining journey of the season. Though fans were really amused by their indecisiveness, they soon took over the audience’s hearts and bagged the third position in the second season. However, what is the current status of the couple? Are they still together? Let’s find out.

Moira and Calvin: Love Island Journey

It is undeniably difficult to be put in a Villa with hot singles, and you have to create genuine connections to survive eliminations instantly. Since the beginning of the season, Moira and Calvin have been excited to try everything before finding the right person. However, Calvin has shown interest in Moira since the start. He took her and Kierstan Saulter on romantic dates to build deeper connections. However, much like most singles, Casa Amor took the better of him, and he started showing interest in a newbie, Sher Suarez. However, as the saying goes, “the heart wants what it wants,” and Calvin’s heart was set on Moira, which he realized during the last round of coupling. Since then, there was no more fishing in the pond of singles.

As for Moira, she, too, explored a bit before settling with Calvin. After she decided to end things with James McCool, she moved on to Aaron Owen, following which, she went to Calvin. The first Calvin phase was short-lived when she was missing her ex-boyfriend, Connor Trott. After multiple couplings and uncouplings, Moira decided to give Calvin a shot, and since then, she remained fixated on him. The ‘Love Island’ participants found their true love in each other and continued to deepen their bond. But what happened after the cameras stopped rolling? Did the pair continue to be in love, or did they split outside the walls of the Villa? Let’s find out.

Are Moira and Calvin Still Together?

Despite going strong for a while and posting adorable pictures of each in cute and funny moments, their love was short-lived. After only two months after their appearance on ‘Love Island,’ the duo decided to split. Moira revealed to People in an interview the reason behind their breakup. She said, “I thought we might be able to make something happen, but we just had to make a realistic decision and move forward. We decided it would only be fair to ourselves to call it quits and go our separate ways.” She added, “The time we had in the villa really wasn’t long enough…maybe like two weeks or even less–to build a foundation for a relationship on the outside.” She also revealed that distance was the real challenge, and they couldn’t make it work, as she lives in New Jersey while Calvin lives in Texas.

She wished they had built their connection right at the show’s beginning, like the other couples, which would’ve given them more time together. It is clear that there is no bad blood between them, and we hope the pair find true love in the near future. As of writing, Calvin is focusing on his modelling career, while Moira is also busy with her modelling and acting career. We hope reality TV stars the best in their future endeavors.

