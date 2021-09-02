The enigmatic bank robbers in the Dali mask are back to raise hell and rescue one of their comrades in season 4 (2020) of Netflix’s crime drama series ‘Money Heist.’ In season 3, after Rio or Aníbal Cortés (Miguel Herrán) gets arrested by the authorities and is sent to a secret facility in the deserts of Algeria to be tortured for information, the Professor or Sergio Marquina (Álvaro Morte) remakes the team with some new additions to target the Bank of Spain. This time, their biggest adversary is Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), a heavily pregnant inspector affiliated with the National Police Corps.

By the end of the third season, the team manages to get Rio back, but the Professor comes to believe that the government forces have executed Lisbon or Raquel Murillo. In season 4, the cat-and-mouse game between the robbers and the authorities intensifies. As always, the Professor has prepared his team for every possible scenario, but as the saying goes, no plan survives the first contact with the enemy. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Money Heist’ season 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Money Heist Season 4 Recap

Believing that Lisbon has been killed, the Professor contacts his team and declares war on the government. Meanwhile, Nairobi or Ágata Jiménez (Alba Flores) gets shot after Alicia lures her to the window by parading with Nairobi’s son outside the bank. Rio and Tokyo prevent the security forces from entering the bank by blowing up an armored vehicle. Later, the crew is forced to perform surgery on Nairobi to remove the bullet with the help of some hostages.

Palermo or Martín Berrote (Rodrigo de la Serna), one of the new members, is the one who originally came up with the plan to rob the Bank of Spain with the Professor’s brother Berlin or Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso) and is supposed to perform the same role that Berlin played in the first job. However, after Nairobi gets shot, Tokyo effectively removes him from the command.

When the team thinks Palermo has decided to betray them and is trying to leave the bank, they restrain him. He tells Gandía (José Manuel Poga), the chief of security of the bank, how to dislocate his thumb and free himself from the handcuffs. Although Palermo intends to cause chaos so that the team will have no other choice but to reinstate him to his previous position, he has no idea what he is unleashing. Gandía wreaks havoc among the robbers. He gets inside the Panic Room, gaining access to the weapons stored there.

Like season 3, season 4 also has flashback scenes depicting how Palermo and Berlin originally concocted the plan. The Professor was brought in later. The audience is shown how meticulously the plan of robbing the Bank of Spain was developed, even though it had several glaring shortcomings. Season 4 depicts that Berlin acknowledged that Palermo was his soulmate, but he still broke his heart. These flashback scenes also demonstrate that not just Palermo, several other new members of the team, including Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian) and Marseille (Luka Peroš), are long-time acquaintances of Berlin and the Professor.

After the police arrest Lisbon, they bring him to the command tent in front of the bank. Alicia, who seems to have been a friend of Lisbon, nearly breaks her through threat and coercion. However, Lisbon gets a message from the Professor and stops right before giving up all the information. Meanwhile, inside the bank, Rio deals with trauma and PTSD. The Professor adds a fresh set of accomplices to the team. Among them is Benjamín (Ramón Agirre), Moscow’s old friend. He and his crew dig a tunnel underneath the courthouse to rescue Lisbon.

In the season 4 finale, Alicia goes before the press and confesses everything, making Colonel Luis Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) panic and confusing the Professor. Tokyo frees herself from Gandía and then captures him with the help of the team. Although the team wants to kill him for his actions, they ultimately spare his life, knowing that the former assassin is supposed to play an important role in the Professor’s plan.

Money Heist Season 4 Ending: How Does Alicia Sierra Find the Professor?

Alicia is introduced in the show as a replacement for Lisbon on the government’s side, following the latter’s defection to the robbers. She quickly proves herself to be as cunning and brilliant as the Professoṛ. She even seems to have the same psychopathic traits that he has. However, what separates the two is that the Professor is capable of limitless empathy, while Alicia is ruthless and will do anything to achieve her goals.

After figuring out that Benito Antoñanzas (Antonio Romero) is the one the Professor has recruited to serve as a contact between him and Lisbon, Alicia forces Benito’s building security to give her the tapes from various locations in and around the property. She then goes through the footage and finds out what happened during Benito’s encounter with the Professor and Marseille. She gets their license plate and calls a colleague named Raúl and convinces him to find out what was the destination of the car to which the license plate belonged. When she reaches the team’s hideout, the Professor is all alone. She holds him at gunpoint and claims that it’s checkmate. The season ends with Alicia singing “Bella Ciao.”

What Is Plan Paris? Does Lisbon (Raquel Murillo) Escape Police Custody?

The Professor came up with Plan Paris, assuming that one of the team members might get caught. Yes, Lisbon escapes police custody. After ascertaining that Lisbon is alive and being interrogated in the command tent, the Professor reveals to the people that she has been illegally detained. Officers belonging to Internal Affairs subsequently take Lisbon away so she can be produced before the court. The Professor then brings in Benjamin and his crew and tasks them to dig toward the courthouse’s parking lot from a closed Chinese restaurant.

On her first day at the court, Lisbon starts revealing it all — from technical details on how they broke into the vault to what they are doing to the gold. The overflow of information has the desired effect, and she is sent back to jail. The following day, she refuses to testify. As a result, she is given an early sentence. As her guards take her to the car, Benjamin and his crew ambush them and replace Lisbon with a similar-looking woman. The guards are ordered to go to the prison. They are warned that if they fail to follow the instructions, the robbers will explode the guards’ van with the explosive they put there.

Meanwhile, Gandía is forced to pretend that he is moving toward the bank’s roof while fighting the team. As Tamayo orders a helicopter to go and extract him, the team jams their signal and answers it themselves. Marseille and Lisbon reach the bank on a helicopter. Believing that it’s one he has ordered, Tamayo lets it get to the rooftop. Lisbon jumps down and reunites with the team. As they celebrate, none of them have yet realized that Alicia has found the Professor.

Is Nairobi Dead? Is Gandía Dead?

Yes, Nairobi is dead. Gandía kills her in episode 6 after holding her hostage for some time and forcing the rest of the team to back off. After Gandía secures the Panic Room, he contacts Tamayo, who tells him about the truce between the government and the robbers. When Gandía refuses to accept it, Tamayo reveals that he doesn’t want the truce either. He adds that whatever Gandía does in the bank will be considered self-defense, and he will not go to jail for it.

Gandía subsequently captures Tokyo and keeps her in the Panic Room while he goes and engages the rest of the team. He gets to the room where Nairobi — who is recovering from her surgery — is and takes her hostage. After ensuring that all of Nairobi’s friends are there to see it, Gandía kills her with a bullet to her head. In the ensuing chaos, he tries to escape, but Denver or Dani Ramos (Jaime Lorente) manages to injure him with a grenade.

No, Gandía doesn’t die. After he sustains severe injuries due to Denver’s grenade, Tokyo knocks him out. The team then forces him to comply with their plan. Initially, Gandía tries to inform Tamayo about the current situation, but the Professor has known that he will try such a thing. Reminding him of his family, they make Gandía follow their instructions. He tries one more act of rebellion on the top of the stairs, but Bogotá, who just started a romantic relationship with Nairobi before her death, is there, and he lets all his frustration and anger out on the other man. However, Bogotá doesn’t kill Gandía. The latter simply loses his consciousness.

