Who is the Narrator and Voice of God in Netflix’s Testament The Story of Moses

As a documentary-drama living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Testament: The Story of Moses’ can only be described as utterly apprising, enlightening, and intriguing. That’s because it indeed explores all aspects of his life — as an outsider, murderer, exile, as well as prophet — to really shine a light upon the way his actions generated lasting wisdom. Yet for now, with mouthpieces playing a crucial role in this biblical original, if you simply wish to learn more about the distinct voices of the narrator and God, we’ve got the details for you.

Testament is Narrated by Charles Dance

Although Charles Dance needs no introduction, considering his extraordinary-ongoing career, identifiable English notes, and unwavering charm, some might solely know him from ‘The Crown.‘ After all, he not just served as Lord Mountbatten (a recurring guest part) in seasons 3 and 4 of this Netflix historic dama, but he also earned an Emmy Award nomination for the same in 2021. On the other hand, you might better recognize him as arguably one of the best screen ancillaries of all time since he usually only takes on strict, uncompromising, authoritarian character roles.

In fact, Charles made his feature film debut with one such minor position in the James Bond movie ‘For Your Eyes Only’ in 1981, which he has since followed by ‘Michael Collins’ in 1996, ‘The Imitation Game‘ in 2014, plus ‘Mank’ in 2020, amongst several others. Moreover, he was Tywin Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones‘ from 2011 to 2015 and has long since been a director, executive producer, as well as writer too — he’s actually behind the 2004 flick ‘Ladies in Lavender,’ starring Dame Judy Dench and Dame Maggie Smith. It thus comes as no surprise that with more than 160 different credits under his belt as of writing, he holds the recognition of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his services to cinema/drama.

God AKA Yahweh is Voiced by Clarke Peters

Clarke Peters is another big-name actor, director, and writer whom many movie lovers have admired plus respected with all their souls for years since he has been in the industry for over five decades. Though he is probably best known for playing Lester Freamon in ‘The Wire‘ from 2002 to 2008, Albert Lambreaux in ‘Treme’ from 2010 to 2013, as well as Josiah Falls in ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth‘ in 2022, he does have numerous other television credits too. They actually include productions such as ‘Play for Today’ from 1980 to 1984, ‘The Corner’ in 2000, ‘Night and Day’ in 2002, ‘Damages’ in 2009, ‘The Divide’ in 2014, ‘Jessica Jones’ in 2005, ‘Chance’ from 2016 to 2017, and ‘Love Is’ in 2018, among many, many more.

Coming to Clarke’s film credits, there’s his debut ‘The Music Machine’ in 1979, followed by ‘Silver Dream Racer’ in 1980, ‘Seasick’ in 1996, ‘Marley & Me’ in 2008, ‘Endgame’ in 2009, ‘John Wick’ in 2014, ‘Harriet’ in 2019, plus ‘Da 5 Bloods’ in 2020, along with over 20 more. As for his directorial or any other entertainment work, he was reportedly behind the 2018 6-episode saga ‘Bulletproof’ and has also served as Professor X in 2 X-Men-based podcasts since 2022 while also being Detective Smith for ‘The Mantawauk Caves’ podcast. We should even mention that he won several awards in 2017 as a part of Best Ensable for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ alongside the fact ‘Da 5 Bloods’ actually earned him a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 2021. More importantly, though, he appears to have at least three onscreen projects coming up sometime soon.

