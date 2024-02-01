Mickey Rourke Cast in Mother Nature and the Doomsday Prepper

Mickey Rourke has joined the cast of ‘Mother Nature and the Doomsday Prepper.’ The filming of the project is set to commence in Tampa, Florida, this month. Christian Cashmir is directing the movie based on a screenplay written by Laurie Criego. Other cast members include Kate Amundsen, Danae Hays, and Andrew Key.

The film revolves around Mother Nature (Amundsen), who faces a dire predicament — her job is on the line unless she can persuade Zip (Key), a fervent doomsday prepper, that there is a hopeful future for the planet. Since their first meeting, Mother Nature and Zip clash due to their opposing perspectives; he anticipates the worst, while she remains unrealistically hopeful. Despite their differences, a noticeable romantic chemistry develops, leading them to fall in love. However, their burgeoning relationship is abruptly disrupted when Zeus (Rourke) summons Mother Nature back to Olympus, seemingly separating them forever. The narrative unfolds as they navigate challenges, striving to find a way to reunite, and collectively fight for the future of the planet.

Rourke, a former boxer turned actor, is a part of the cast of Ciprian Mega’s drama movie ’21 Rubies.’ He appeared in Paul Tully’s ‘Replica’ and played Bill Crush in Roman Polanski’s ‘The Palace.’ The actor plays Tork in James Bamford’s upcoming action thriller ‘Jade,’ which revolves around a woman caught between a powerful businessman and a gang leader, both vying for a hard drive that could jeopardize Interpol’s operations. Amundsen is known for portraying Sarah in ‘Shameless’ and Kelsey in ‘Super Pumped.’ Key’s previous credits include Apple TV+’s ‘Physical‘ and NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.‘

Cashmir’s recent directorial venture ‘BTS: The Web Series’ delves into the challenges faced by a small production studio when their lead actor is arrested for arson, prompting them to brainstorm the next ingenious idea to salvage their film. He also helmed ‘Elfette Saves Christmas,’ a whimsical narrative in which Elfette takes center stage to rescue Santa Claus from the clutches of the mafia that attempts to usurp Christmas. The filmmaker made his feature directorial debut with ‘Jules Dongu Saves the World,’ a comedic spoof movie.

Tampa, the principal location of the movie, previously hosted the production of David Yates’ ‘Pain Hustlers‘ and Kasi Lemmons’ ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.’

