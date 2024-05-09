Netflix’s Mother of the Bride: Exploring All Filming Locations

In the directorial hands of Mark Waters, ‘Mother of the Bride’ transports us to the laid-back beaches of Thailand, where Lana is readying herself for her daughter’s impromptu wedding. Despite finding out about the destination wedding plan at the last moment, Lana is supportive of her only daughter. However, things take a turn for the complicated when she discovers that the father of the groom is none other than Will, the man who broke her heart in college. The Netflix romantic comedy treats us to views of sunny resorts, calm beaches, and a picturesque yacht trip, demanding further exploration of its filming sites.

Mother of the Bride Filming Locations

Thailand was the filming destination for much of ‘Mother of the Bride,’ and a few scenes were shot in London, England. Principal photography for the rom-com began in April 2023 and was carried out over six weeks before being wrapped up by the end of May 2023. In between shoots, the cast and crew also enjoyed tourist activities and grew closer as they were together throughout the duration of the filming schedule.

“(We got to) spend pretty much every day together for the six weeks we were in Thailand,” said actress Miranda Cosgrove in an interview. “And one of the special things about making the movie was — since we were so far away from home, all of us, and in a new place — I really feel like we all got to know each other pretty fast.”

Phuket, Thailand

An island on Thailand’s western coast, Phuket became the primary filming location for ‘Mother of the Bride.’ Featuring rainforests, mountains, and beaches in one harmonious landscape, the island is known for its natural splendor. The southern part of the region is marked by The Big Buddha, which can be seen from the surrounding districts and offers a panoramic view of the diverse landscape and the Chalong Bay. The tranquil ambiance of the landmark is felt in an establishing shot of the movie. Situated in Karon, Mueang Phuket District, the 45-meter-tall marble statue is the third largest Buddha statue in the country.

Phuket Town, the island’s historic center, is a colorful and eclectic blend of Sino-Portuguese architecture, bustling markets, and cultural attractions. Phuket offers a vibrant nightlife scene, from lively beach clubs and bars to nightclubs and entertainment venues. Bangla Road in Patong is the epicenter of the island’s nightlife, with neon lights, pulsating music, and an electric atmosphere.

Phang Nga, Thailand

The Phang Nga province provided a number of filming sites for ‘Mother of the Bride.’ Located just north of Phuket, the region is known for the natural majesty of Phang Nga Bay. The bay is home to several small islands and attracts visitors with its natural wonders. One can explore the emerald green waters in a kayak, with limestone cliffs covered in lush greenery jutting out of the bay, creating an otherworldly environment. The islands feature hidden coves and lagoons with stalactite formations and serene atmospheres.

The cast of ‘Mother of the Bride’ took a yacht trip through Phang Nga Bay, and some crew members were spotted on Kudu Island. A lesser-known gem within Phang Nga Bay, Kudu Island boasts awe-inspiring limestone formations, secluded beaches, and mangrove forests.

The floating fishing village of Ko Panyi also became a filming location for the movie. Located in Phang Nga Bay, Ko Panyi is built entirely on stilts over the water and features a floating football field, scenic waterfront views of the bay, and freshly caught seafood. Throughout their shooting schedule, the cast members enjoyed their time in close proximity to one another. “It felt like theater … because we were all thrown together in such a foreign environment,” recounted actress Brooke Shields in the aforementioned interview. “We just all stayed together, which was really nice. And we all lived right near each other (on location).”

London, England

Some of the sequences of ‘Mother of the Bride’ were shot in the capital city of England — London. These were scenes excluding those of the destination wedding. London and its surrounding territories are known to house some of the finest filming studios in the world, with access to state-of-the-art technology and expansive lots.

