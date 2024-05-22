6 Best Movies About Climate Change on Hulu (May 2024)

Hulu, a platform renowned for its diverse range of streaming content, serves as a hub for cinematic explorations of various pressing global issues. Within its vast library, viewers can find a curated selection of films that look into the multi-faceted layers of climate change, offering insight, reflection, and perhaps even a call to action. Be it poignant documentaries or gripping dramas, these movies provide a lens through which we can examine the profound environmental transformations reshaping our world. Buckle up as we embark on a journey through some of the best movies about climate change available on Hulu, exploring the myriad ways in which cinema can amplify the urgency of this critical issue and inspire meaningful change.

6. Force Majeure (2014)

Directed by Ruben Östlund, ‘Force Majeure’ is a catchy drama that subtly explores themes of masculinity, family dynamics, and the human response to crisis in the face of nature’s power. The plot centers on a family’s ski vacation in the French Alps, where an avalanche threatens their safety. As tensions escalate and perceptions unravel in the aftermath, the film skillfully probes the fragility of human relationships under pressure. What makes ‘Force Majeure’ a compelling climate change narrative is its exploration of how individuals confront the unpredictable forces of nature, reflecting the broader existential anxieties arising from our changing climate. You can watch the film here.

5. Take Shelter (2011)

In Jeff Nichols’ ‘Take Shelter,’ a haunting psychological thriller, Michael Shannon portrays Curtis, a family man plagued by apocalyptic visions of an impending storm. As he grapples with the decision to fortify his home against the perceived threat, tensions mount within his family and community. The film masterfully explores themes of paranoia, isolation, and the fear of the unknown, providing an engaging allegory for the anxieties surrounding climate change. Shannon’s mesmerizing performance and Nichols’ atmospheric direction create a palpable sense of dread, inviting viewers to contemplate the psychological toll of environmental uncertainty and the human capacity for resilience in the face of impending disaster. You can watch ‘Take Shelter’ here.

4. Supercell (2023)

In Herbert James’ ‘Supercell,’ starring Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, and Daniel Diemer, the story revolves around the intense world of storm chasing, intertwining themes of family legacy, personal discovery, and the looming specter of climate change. As William Brody, the son of a renowned storm chaser, embarks on his own journey to uncover the truth behind his father’s obsession, viewers are drawn into a thrilling narrative that confronts the raw power of nature and the complexities of human ambition. Through William’s quest, ‘Supercell’ poignantly illustrates the escalating risks and uncertainties associated with extreme weather events, serving as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the impacts of climate change on our planet. You can watch the film here.

3. I Am Greta (2020)

‘I Am Greta’ is a captivating documentary directed by Nathan Grossman, offering an intimate portrayal of Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist who sparked a global movement. The film follows Greta’s remarkable journey from her solo climate strike outside the Swedish parliament to her impassioned speeches at the United Nations Climate Action Summit and beyond.

Through intimate access and candid interviews, ‘I Am Greta’ provides an insight into Greta’s unwavering commitment to combating climate change and her personal sacrifices for the cause. What makes it a standout climate change story is its powerful depiction of one individual’s determination to drive meaningful change and inspire collective action on a global scale. You can watch the documentary here.

2. The Wave (2015)

In the thrilling disaster film ‘The Wave,’ directed by Roar Uthaug, a geologist named Kristian Eikjord (Kristoffer Joner) uncovers alarming data suggesting an imminent rockslide that could trigger a catastrophic tsunami in the Norwegian fjords. As Kristian races against time to warn the townspeople of the impending danger, ‘The Wave’ vividly portrays the devastating impact of natural disasters exacerbated by climate change. The film serves as a harrowing reminder of the growing threats posed by environmental instability, prompting viewers to confront the urgent need for preparedness and resilience in the face of escalating climate-related risks. You can watch ‘The Wave’ here.

1. Biosphere (2022)

Within Mel Eslyn’s science fiction comedy ‘Biosphere,’ featuring Sterling K. Brown and Duplass, two improbable survivors shoulder humanity’s final aspirations for survival. Against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by environmental catastrophe, former President Billy and scientist Ray must adapt and evolve to ensure the survival of the human race. As they grapple with the consequences of their actions and the dwindling resources within their dome sanctuary, ‘Biosphere’ offers a thought-provoking exploration of the interconnectedness between humanity and the environment. With themes of adaptation, resilience, and the potential for renewal, the film serves as a poignant commentary on the urgent need to address climate change and safeguard the future of our planet. You can watch ‘Biosphere’ here.

