8 Best Movies About Climate Change on Max (May 2024)

HBO Max, a platform known for its diverse content, offers a remarkable selection of climate-focused movies that highlight the urgency of our planet’s predicament. From documentaries that delve into the science and human impact of climate change to gripping dramas that explore the moral complexities and societal challenges, these films provide a powerful medium for raising awareness and sparking dialogue.

Whether you’re seeking to understand the intricacies of environmental issues or looking for stories of resilience and hope in the face of ecological adversity, HBO Max’s collection of climate movies is an invaluable resource. Have a look at our list and explore some of the best climate-themed films available on HBO Max, each contributing uniquely to the global conversation on sustainability and environmental stewardship.

8. The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

Directed by John Chester, ‘The Biggest Little Farm’ is an inspiring documentary that chronicles the eight-year journey of John and Molly Chester as they transform a barren plot of land into a thriving, biodiverse farm. The film showcases their efforts to work harmoniously with nature, overcoming challenges and embracing sustainable farming practices. With heartfelt storytelling, the documentary highlights the resilience and dedication needed to create an eco-friendly oasis. ‘The Biggest Little Farm’ serves as a hopeful and educational tale, emphasizing the importance of environmental stewardship and the potential for regeneration in agriculture. You can watch the film here.

7. San Andreas (2015)

Directed by Brad Peyton, ‘San Andreas’ is a thrilling disaster film starring Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, and Alexandra Daddario. The plot follows a massive earthquake along the San Andreas Fault, causing unprecedented destruction across California. Johnson plays a rescue pilot navigating the chaos to save his family. While primarily an action-packed spectacle, ‘San Andreas’ underscores the importance of disaster preparedness and awareness of natural calamities, indirectly highlighting the increasing frequency and severity of such events due to climate change. By showcasing the devastating impact of geological phenomena, the film subtly reinforces the urgent need for climate resilience and sustainable practices. You can watch ‘San Andreas’ here.

6. Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

‘Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials,’ directed by Wes Ball, is a dystopian sci-fi film featuring Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Based on James Dashner’s books, the story picks up with Thomas and his fellow Gladers treading a post-apocalyptic world plagued by extreme weather and environmental ruin. This scorched, barren landscape serves as a harrowing backdrop, reflecting the catastrophic impact of climate change.

By immersing viewers in a world where the environment has drastically deteriorated, the film underscores the importance of urgent action to combat climate change and highlights the dire consequences of environmental neglect. Through its intense narrative and stark visuals, ‘Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials’ compellingly illustrates the potential future we must strive to avoid. You can watch the movie here.

5. La Afinadora de Arboles (2019)

‘La Afinadora de Árboles’ is a poignant film that subtly addresses climate change through its story of personal growth and environmental stewardship. Directed by Natalia Smirnoff, the film stars Paola Barrientos, Diego Cremonesi, and Mariana Chaud. It follows Clara, a successful children’s author who returns to her hometown, reconnecting with nature and her past. As Clara rekindles her relationship with the environment, the film highlights the importance of sustainable living and the impact of human actions on nature. Through Clara’s journey, ‘La Afinadora de Árboles’ beautifully underscores the necessity of environmental consciousness and the power of individual efforts in combating climate change. You can watch the film here.

4. All That Breathes (2022)

Directed by Shaunak Sen, ‘All That Breathes’ is a compelling documentary that powerfully addresses climate change. The film follows brothers Saud and Nadeem in New Delhi, who have dedicated their lives to rescuing injured black kites falling from the heavily polluted skies. Raised with the belief that feeding these birds would expel troubles, they now witness firsthand the devastating impact of environmental degradation. Through their tireless efforts, ‘All That Breathes’ highlights the urgent need for action against pollution and climate change, making it an inspiring testament to human resilience and environmental stewardship. You can watch the documentary here.

3. Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee (2007)

While ‘Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee’ primarily focuses on historical events, it indirectly underscores the devastating ecological consequences of westward expansion and colonization. The film portrays how the forced relocation of Native American tribes from their ancestral lands disrupted ecosystems and traditional ways of life, leading to environmental degradation and loss of biodiversity.

By highlighting the interconnectedness between human actions and environmental impacts, ‘Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee’ serves as a poignant reminder of the long-term consequences of unchecked exploitation of natural resources, making it an excellent climate change movie that prompts reflection on the importance of environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. You can watch the film here.

2. Ice on Fire (2019)

‘Ice on Fire’ offers a comprehensive and insightful exploration of climate change by examining both its dire consequences and potential solutions. Directed by Leila Conners and narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio, the documentary taps into the science behind global warming, showcasing the impacts of melting ice caps, rising sea levels, and extreme weather events. However, it also highlights innovative technologies and grassroots initiatives aimed at mitigating climate change, providing hope for a sustainable future. Through its balanced approach and storytelling, ‘Ice on Fire’ educates and empowers viewers to take action against the existential threat of climate change. You can watch the film here.

1. Greenland (2020)

‘Greenland‘ seamlessly blends encapsulating disaster action with thought-provoking themes of climate change, making it both thrilling and socially relevant. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roger Dale Floyd) as they navigate a cataclysmic comet strike that threatens life on Earth. Amidst heart-pounding suspense and adrenaline-fueled sequences, it subtly underscores the urgency of climate action.

‘Greenland’ portrays the consequences of environmental neglect in a visceral and compelling manner. As audiences are swept up in the characters’ struggle for survival, they are also confronted with the sobering reality of our planet’s vulnerability to natural disasters exacerbated by climate change. You can watch ‘Greenland’ here.

