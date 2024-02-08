American Assassin: Explore These 8 Action Movies Just Like It

Directed by Michael Cuesta, ‘American Assassin’ is a high-octane action thriller based on Vince Flynn’s novel of the same name. The 2017 film follows Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a young CIA black ops recruit seeking revenge for the death of his fiancée in a terrorist attack. Under the mentorship of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), Rapp trains to become a lethal operative. As they investigate a series of seemingly random attacks on military and civilian targets, they uncover a pattern that leads them to a dangerous operative known only as “Ghost” (Taylor Kitsch).

The cast also includes Sanaa Lathan as CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy and Shiva Negar as Turkish agent Annika, adding different perspectives to the narrative. ‘American Assassin’ delivers pulse-pounding action and suspense as Rapp navigates a world of espionage and betrayal. If you want more from the adrenaline-fueled world of covert operations and relentless justice where action meets espionage in a heart-pounding dance of danger and retribution, you can watch these 8 movies like ‘American Assassin.’

8. The Man from Nowhere (2010)

Directed by Lee Jeong-beom, ‘The Man from Nowhere’ is a South Korean thriller that mirrors the intensity of ‘American Assassin.’ The film follows Cha Tae-sik (Won Bin), a mysterious pawnshop owner with a dark past. When his young neighbor is kidnapped, Tae-sik unleashes his lethal skills to rescue her, revealing a ruthless criminal underworld. In both movies, protagonists with enigmatic backgrounds navigate complex plots, showcasing relentless determination and combat prowess. While ‘American Assassin’ explores global counter-terrorism, ‘The Man from Nowhere’ delves into a gritty, emotional journey of one man’s quest for redemption in a world tainted by crime and corruption.

7. Peppermint (2018)

Helmed by Pierre Morel, ‘Peppermint‘ presents a riveting tale of vigilante justice, echoing the relentless spirit of ‘American Assassin.’ Starring Jennifer Garner as Riley North, the film centers on a grieving mother turned lethal avenger. When her husband and daughter fall victim to a corrupt legal system, Riley transforms into a skilled warrior with a singular mission: to bring down those responsible. Much like ‘American Assassin,’ ‘Peppermint’ explores the transformation of an ordinary individual into a formidable force, navigating a world marred by crime and betrayal. Together, these films weave narratives of personal vendettas and unwavering determination against a backdrop of intense action and retribution.

6. Body of Lies (2008)

Ridley Scott’s ‘Body of Lies‘ diverges from the individual vigilante theme, immersing audiences in the intricate world of international espionage and political intrigue. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as CIA operative Roger Ferris and Russell Crowe as his manipulative superior, Ed Hoffman, the film explores the complexities of combating terrorism in the Middle East. In contrast to ‘American Assassin,’ which focuses on a lone agent seeking personal redemption, ‘Body of Lies‘ delves into the moral ambiguities and betrayals within the intelligence community. While both films share elements of suspense and action, ‘Body of Lies’ emphasizes the challenges and compromises inherent in the pursuit of global security.

5. Without Remorse (2021)

Dive into the heart-pounding world of ‘Without Remorse,’ directed by Stefano Sollima. Starring Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly, a Navy SEAL seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife, the film weaves a tapestry of conspiracy and revenge. Like the lone operatives in ‘American Assassin,’ Kelly is a man on a mission, unraveling a web of betrayal that goes beyond personal tragedy. ‘Without Remorse’ immerses viewers in a high-stakes game where alliances shift, and loyalties are tested. With Jordan’s compelling performance, the film strikes a balance between visceral action and a deeply personal quest, offering a thrilling cinematic experience that resonates with intensity and purpose.

4. Stratton (2017)

Directed by Simon West, ‘Stratton’ is a gripping action thriller that follows Dominic Cooper’s titular character, a skilled British Special Boat Service operative. Teamed with American ally Marty (Tyler Hoechlin), Stratton must thwart an international terrorist plot involving biochemical warfare. Similar to ‘American Assassin,’ ‘Stratton’ delves into the world of covert operations, showcasing the relentless pursuit of justice by a highly trained operative. Both films intertwine intense action sequences with intricate plots, exploring the complexities of modern counter-terrorism missions.

3. The Foreigner (2017)

Directed by Martin Campbell, ‘The Foreigner‘ is a political thriller that stars Jackie Chan as Quan Ngoc Minh, a grief-stricken father seeking revenge for his daughter’s death in a terrorist attack. The film takes a nuanced approach, intertwining Quan’s personal vendetta with the machinations of Liam Hennessy (Pierce Brosnan), an Irish deputy minister with a shadowy past. ‘The Foreigner’ stands apart from ‘American Assassin’ by blending martial arts finesse with a mature, character-driven narrative. While both films explore the consequences of terrorism, ‘The Foreigner’ crafts a compelling tale of resilience and redemption through Chan’s multifaceted performance and a politically charged plot.

2. Death Wish (2018)

Both ‘Death Wish’ and ‘American Assassin’ share thematic similarities centered around individuals pushed to the edge, seeking justice through unconventional means. Directed by Eli Roth, ‘Death Wish’ stars Bruce Willis as Dr. Paul Kersey, a surgeon turned vigilante after his family falls victim to a brutal home invasion. As with American Assassin, the film explores personal transformation in the face of tragedy, diving into the moral complexities of vigilantism. In ‘Death Wish,’ Willis delivers a gritty portrayal of a man navigating the thin line between right and wrong. The film’s tension-packed narrative and action sequences resonate with the same pulse-pounding intensity as ‘American Assassin.’

1. Section Eight (2022)

‘Section Eight,’ directed by Christian Sesma and starring Ryan Kwanten and Dolph Lundgren, offers a gripping narrative tailor-made for fans of ‘American Assassin.’ Set against the backdrop of the US war in Afghanistan, it follows Jake Atherton and his commanding officer, Tom Mason, as they navigate the aftermath of a Taliban ambush. Kwanten’s portrayal of Jake’s journey from discharged Marine to a mechanic entangled in a web of revenge is riveting.

Lundgren’s commanding presence adds depth to the film’s intricate plot. With intense action sequences and a twist-laden storyline, ‘Section Eight’ delivers the adrenaline rush and moral dilemmas synonymous with ‘American Assassin,’ making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

