7 Horror Movies Like Antlers You Must See

‘Antlers’ follows a school teacher and her brother who attempt to uncover the truth after the former becomes convinced that one of her students is harboring a dark entity. The film builds tension by giving us glimpses of a grotesque monster that seems to pass from person to person while leaving a trail of death in its wake.

Based on a short story titled ‘The Quiet Boy’ by Nick Antosca, who also helped pen the screenplay, the supernatural horror film takes just the right amount of inspiration from ancient curses and creature scares while also building ominous tension. If you’re up for more, we’ve got some equally dark and disturbing films that you should check out. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Antlers’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Dr. Sleep (2019)

Set in the years following the events of ‘The Shining,’ this film is based on Stephen King’s 2013 novel of the same name, which is a sequel to his 1977 novel ‘The Shining.’ It follows Dan Torrance, now grown up and still struggling to live with his traumatic ordeal at the Overlook Hotel. When he comes across a girl possessing the same powers as him, Dan is once again pulled into the mystical world of people that have “the shining” and those that try to torture them for it. Like ‘Antlers,’ this film opens up an ancient mystery and has the added benefit of a cult classic predecessor.

6. Suspiria (2018)

Inspired by the 1977 Italian film of the same name, ‘Suspiria’ follows a young woman who enrolls in a dance school run by a mysterious group of witches. As things get steadily more violent and supernatural, anyone who protests against the school’s sinister matrons faces ghastly consequences. Much like in ‘Antlers,’ the sinister entities here are ancient and exceedingly ominous, gruesomely killing victims at will as they drag the central character into a rabbit hole of dark magic.

5. Wounds (2019)

What’s better than a sinister curse that follows a character and almost drives them to insanity? A sinister curse that drives a character to insanity using cockroaches! ‘Wounds’ follows Will as he becomes embroiled in a curse and slowly descends into madness as it takes over his mind. If you thought the sinister entity in ‘Antlers’ was creepy, the one that haunts Will and sends him ominous signals using cockroaches is downright twisted!

4. In the Mouth of Madness (1994)

For fans of Lovecraftian horror, things don’t get much better than ‘In the Mouth of Madness.’ In addition to the monster scares, which the film delivers on a cosmic level, there are also some mind-bending apocalyptic plot points that make things all the more hair-raising. The film follows an insurance investigator who, while searching for a horror fiction writer, begins to lose track of reality. Like with ‘Antlers,’ there seems to be a mysterious ancient entity on the loose, and it is doing all it can to spread its ominous presence.

3. The Empty Man (2020)

Another worthy dive into ancient supernatural cults, ‘The Empty Man’ is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Cullen Bunn and Vanesa R. Del Rey. A detective investigating a missing girl realizes that her disappearance is connected to a cult that follows the mysterious eponymous entity. As more and more dead bodies begin to show up with the ominous message “The empty man made me do it,” the detective digs deeper even as his grasp on reality becomes tenuous. We won’t say more for fear of spoilers, but this film is as creepy as ‘Antlers’ and features a glorious twist ending that will make you uncomfortable in the best possible ways.

2. The Wretched (2019)

‘The Wretched‘ introduces us to yet another ominous entity, this time in the form of a witch posing to be the protagonist’s next-door neighbor. As Ben notices things getting sinister, he realizes that he is dealing with a supernatural entity but is seemingly powerless to stop it. The visuals of this film are the stuff of nightmares, and there is a lot that genre fans will absolutely adore in ‘The Wretched.’ Much like in ‘Antlers,’ the antagonist here is a truly powerful entity that seems indestructible as it passes from person to person.

1. The Babadook

‘The Babadook’ takes well-known horror tropes and turns them on their head with aplomb. When the titular entity repeatedly haunts a widow and her young son, they rise to the occasion and attempt to fight it. The central character’s slow descent into madness is present and visceral as ever, and the supernatural antagonist is exceedingly sinister (despite the jaunty top-hat). Like ‘Antlers,’ this film also pits a child against an ancient, unkillable curse and offers one of the most unexpected endings you can imagine from a supernatural horror film.

