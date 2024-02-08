10 Films Similar to Float That Are a Must-Watch

‘Float’ is a sun-kissed cinematic drama directed by Sherren Lee where Andrea Bang shines as Waverly, a spirited young woman seeking solace in the coastal haven of Tofino before university. Amidst the crashing waves and sandy shores, Waverly’s summer takes an unforeseen turn when she discovers love in the form of Robbie Amell’s charismatic lifeguard, Blake. ‘Float’ is a captivating blend of self-discovery and romance, where swimming lessons become a metaphor for life’s unexpected currents, leaving audiences immersed in the beauty of its coastal charm and heartfelt storytelling. If you are finding it hard to keep afloat after the end credits have rolled, dive into a sea of coastal charm with our list of movies like ‘Float,’ where summer adventures lead to love and self-discovery.

10. Drowning Love (2016)

‘Drowning Love,’ directed by Yûki Yamato, unfolds a poignant tale of love and tragedy. The film revolves around Natsume Mochizuki (Nana Komatsu), a young girl entangled in a complex love triangle that challenges societal norms. Similar to ‘Float,’ it explores themes of unexpected romance against picturesque backdrops. While ‘Float’ captures love blossoming amidst the coastal charm, ‘Drowning Love’ navigates the complexities of love in a society marked by secrets and expectations. Both films beautifully intertwine the emotional currents of romance with stunning visuals, offering audiences compelling narratives that transcend the conventional boundaries of love and self-discovery.

9. Along for the Ride (2022)

Crafted by Sofia Alvarez, ‘Along for the Ride‘ unfolds as a romantic drama, drawing inspiration from Sarah Dessen’s novel. In the pre-college summer, Auden (Emma Pasarow) encounters Eli (Belmont Cameli), a mysterious fellow insomniac. As the tranquil town of Colby slumbers, the duo embarks on nightly adventures, guiding Auden into the realms of carefree teen life she never imagined. Much like ‘Float,’ this film captures the essence of unexpected summer connections against a coastal backdrop, inviting viewers into a world where the sea mirrors the ebbs and flows of blossoming romance and self-discovery.

8. The Lifeguard (2013)

In ‘The Lifeguard,’ directed by Liz W. Garcia, Kristen Bell stars as Leigh, a New York City journalist who returns to her hometown, taking a lifeguard job and rekindling a romance with a teenager, alongside Mamie Gummer, Martin Starr, and Alex Shaffer in pivotal roles. The film explores themes of nostalgia, self-discovery, and unconventional relationships. Similar to ‘Float,’ ‘The Lifeguard’ weaves a tale of unexpected returns and transformative summers. Both films show the complexities of personal growth and romance against the backdrop of coastal settings, creating engaging narratives with characters navigating the tides of change and love.

7. The Choice (2016)

In ‘The Choice,’ a romantic drama directed by Ross Katz, Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer portray Travis and Gabby, whose lives intertwine through unexpected events and choices. Adapted from a Nicholas Sparks novel, the film explores the impact of decisions on love and destiny. Maggie Grace, Tom Welling, and Alexandra Daddario round out the cast, each contributing to the intricate web of relationships. Much like ‘Float,’ ‘The Choice’ is a captivating love story set against scenic landscapes, emphasizing the profound consequences of decisions and the enduring power of romance in the face of life’s unpredictable currents.

6. After Everything (2018)

‘After Everything,’ a refreshingly raw and unconventional romantic drama directed by Hannah Marks and Joey Power, invites viewers into the uncharted territory of love amidst adversity. Starring Jeremy Allen White as Elliot and Maika Monroe as Mia, the film follows their whirlwind romance when faced with a life-altering diagnosis. The dynamic performances breathe authenticity into the characters’ emotional journey. Akin to the unexpected twists in ‘Float,’ ‘After Everything’ explores the resilience of love when confronted with unexpected challenges, offering a poignant narrative that navigates the complexities of relationships and the unpredictability of life’s unpredictable waves.

5. Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

‘Nights in Rodanthe’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Float,’ both enveloping viewers in tales of unexpected romance against picturesque backdrops. Directed by George C. Wolfe, ‘Nights in Rodanthe’ stars Diane Lane as Adrienne and Richard Gere as Paul, two strangers finding solace and love during a stormy weekend at a North Carolina inn. The film explores themes of second chances and emotional healing, echoing the transformative journeys seen in ‘Float.’ Both films beautifully capture the essence of coastal charm, weaving narratives of love, self-discovery, and the profound impact of serendipitous encounters against the backdrop of scenic landscapes.

4. Blue Crush (2002)

In ‘Blue Crush,’ directed by John Stockwell, Kate Bosworth embodies Anne Marie, a determined surfer chasing her dreams amidst the breathtaking waves of Hawaii’s North Shore. Joined by her friends Lena (Sanoe Lake) and Eden (Michelle Rodriguez), Anne Marie navigates the exhilarating world of competitive surfing while grappling with personal challenges and romantic entanglements. Like ‘Float,’ ‘Blue Crush’ immerses audiences in the vibrant coastal culture and showcases the resilience and passion of its protagonist as she confronts both the thrilling highs and daunting obstacles of her chosen pursuit.

3. The Last Song (2010)

In ‘The Last Song,’ directed by Julie Anne Robinson, Miley Cyrus takes on the role of Ronnie, a rebellious teenager sent to spend a transformative summer with her estranged father (Greg Kinnear). Against the scenic backdrop of a Southern beach town, Ronnie discovers unexpected love with a local beach volleyball player (Liam Hemsworth). The film beautifully captures the essence of family dynamics, personal growth, and the transformative power of love amidst the sun-soaked shores. Much like ‘Float,’ ‘The Last Song’ unfolds against the backdrop of a coastal haven, offering a heartfelt narrative of unexpected connections and the healing force of summer love.

2. Dear John (2010)

In the heartfelt drama ‘Dear John,’ directed by Lasse Hallström, Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried lead us through a love story that transcends time and challenges. Tatum’s John, a soldier on leave, and Seyfried’s Savannah, a college student, share a passionate summer that evolves into a heartfelt correspondence during John’s deployment. Their letters become a lifeline, exploring the complexities of love and sacrifice. Against the backdrop of coastal landscapes and tender moments, ‘Dear John‘ captivates with its emotional depth and resonates with the unexpected twists and turns that make love an enduring force, echoing the heartfelt charm found in ‘Float.’

1. Love at First Sight (2023)

Directed by Vanessa Caswill and written by Katie Lovejoy, ‘Love at First Sight‘ is a captivating romantic comedy that beautifully captures the essence of serendipitous connections. Starring the talented ensemble of Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan and Ben Hardy as Oliver Jones, the film navigates their enchanting love story sparked during a transatlantic flight.

For fans of ‘Float,’ ‘Love at First Sight’ is a must-watch, offering a delightful blend of romance and unexpected twists reminiscent of the engaging narratives and heartfelt charm found in ‘Float.’ With a stellar cast and a storyline brimming with whimsical surprises, this film promises to leave audiences enchanted and believing in the magic of love at first sight.

