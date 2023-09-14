Where Was Netflix’s Love at First Sight Filmed?

Adapted from the 2011 novel titled ‘The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight’ by Jennifer E. Smith, Netflix’s ‘Love at First Sight’ is a romantic comedy movie starring Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan, a 17-year-old girl who has to attend her father’s second wedding to her soon-to-be stepmother she is yet to meet, in London. Unfortunately, she misses her flight and is stuck in the waiting room area of the crowded airport. Soon, one of her worst days turns into something special when she meets a British guy named Oliver (Ben Hardy) with whom she sparks an instant connection.

Coincidentally, Hadley and Oliver have seats next to each other on the plane. But their long night on flight passes in the blink of an eye as they land at Heathrow where they get separated. Although it seems like an impossible task to find each other in the bustling city of London, they don’t stop trying. The Vanessa Caswill directorial unfolds mainly in London as the protagonists traverse through different parts of the city to find one another. Given the fast-changing backdrops, the viewers are bound to wonder where ‘Love at First Sight’ was filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have you covered!

Love at First Sight Filming Locations

‘Love at First Sight’ was filmed in England and New York, particularly in London and New York City. According to reports, principal photography for the rom-com film got underway in January 2021 and carried on for a month or so, with production wrapping up in February of the same month. Now, without much ado, let’s navigate all the specific locations where the protagonists meet and lose each other in the Netflix movie!

London, England

Since most of the story takes place in London, the production team decided to tape a major chunk of ‘Love at First Sight’ on location in the capital of England and the United Kingdom itself. Apart from the scenes based in London, the John F. Kennedy International Airport portions where Hadley and Oliver meet for the first time were actually lensed at London Stansted Airport on Bassingbourn Road in Stansted, which is located just north of London, in January 2021.

In February 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted by many passersby and onlookers in Greenwich Park as they indulged in some night shoots on location. A former hunting park turned into one of the Royal Parks of London, Greenwich Park is open to the public all year and commands views over the Isle of Dogs, the City of London, and the River Thames. The world-famous Royal Observatory sits right in the middle of the park, which you might be able to spot in the backdrop of the scenes set in Greenwich Park.

With aerial shots of the London skyline from different angles and spots, many of you are likely to notice some iconic and popular landmarks and buildings associated with London. The London Eye, Nelson’s Column, Big Ben, Piccadilly Circus, the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, and Kew Gardens are some of the few attractions that may or may not feature in ‘Love at First Sight.’ In addition, the Grade I listed combined bascule and suspension bridge — Tower Bridge — most certainly appears in the backdrop of several scenes, including in some aerial shots of the city.

Filming of 'Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight' underway in #GreenwichPark atm. pic.twitter.com/R1zM08nJKh — Franklin Steves 🇺🇦 (@FranklinSteves) February 16, 2021

As for the scenes set inside the airplane where Hadley and Oliver bond during their six-hour flight, they were supposedly recorded in one of the film studios situated in and around London, such as Kennington Film Studios, London North Studios, and Troubadour Meridian Water Studios, to name a few. Besides ‘Love at First Sight,’ London’s locales have been featured in a number of film projects over the years. Some of them include ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ ‘Love Again,’ and ‘Legally Blonde.’

New York City, New York

Additional portions for ‘Love at First Sight’ were reportedly also recorded in New York City. Since Hadley is from New York City and takes a flight from the city, the filming unit included several exterior shots of the iconic cityscape. So, it should not come as a surprise when you are able to notice a few popular buildings and landmarks in the backdrop, such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Times Square, and more.

