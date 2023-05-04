Where Was Love Again Filmed?

A remake of the German movie ‘SMS für Dich’ helmed by Karoline Herfurth, which itself is based on the 2009 eponymous novel by Sofie Cramer, ‘Love Again’ stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mira Ray, a young woman who is struggling to come to terms with the death of her fiancé. To ease the pain and feel connected to him, she sends multiple romantic texts to his old phone number, unaware of the fact that it has now been assigned to a journalist named Rob Burns. Taken aback by Mira’s honest and confessional texts, he gets drawn to her honesty and rawness.

Now, when Rob is assigned to write a feature on the global star Celine Dion, he asks for her help in finding a way to meet Mira in real life and, eventually, win her heart. Written and directed by James C. Strouse, the romantic comedy movie features impressive onscreen performances from talented actors like Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Sofia Barclay, Russell Tovey, and Steve Oram. The love between Mira and Rob turns them from mere strangers to lovers in the comedy-drama movie against the backdrop of different sites, making the audience wonder where ‘Love Again’ was filmed. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Love Again Filming Locations

‘Love Again’ was filmed in England and seemingly the US, specifically in and around London. According to reports, the principal photography for the romantic drama movie commenced in late November 2020 under the working title ‘Text for You’ and wrapped up in January 2021. So, let’s not waste time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that can be spotted in the Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer!

London, England

Almost the entirety of ‘Love Again’ was lensed in the capital of England as well as the United Kingdom — London. Many pivotal portions were recorded on location in the London Borough of Hackney, with the locals and passersby spotting the production team shooting some exterior scenes on Florfield Road in the same borough. Furthermore, the theatre scene inside the theatre auditorium was particularly taped inside Hackney Empire Theatre at 291 Mare Street in the London Borough of Hackney.

Originally built as a music hall in 1901 and designed by Frank Matcham, the Hackney Empire Theatre is a grade II listed building that has been described as the most beautiful theatre in London by The Guardian. Moreover, the cast and crew members of ‘Love Again’ supposedly traveled across different boroughs and streets across London in order to lens different sequences against suitable backdrops. Thus, it is very likely that you will notice a few popular landmarks and monuments in the city, including the National Gallery, the Tower of London, London Bridge, Big Ben, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the British Museum, and the Southbank Centre.

Apart from ‘Love Again,’ the locales of London have been featured in numerous other movies and TV shows over the years. Some notable ones are ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ ‘Atonement,’ ‘About Time,’ Love Actually,’ ‘Heartstopper,’ ‘The Love Boat,’ and ‘After Life.’ Once filming wrapped up in London, the director and his team even traveled to the US to finish off production for the movie.

