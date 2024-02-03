10 Movies Like Fury You Must See

In the war-torn landscape of World War II, ‘Fury’ emerges as a gripping and intense cinematic experience directed by David Ayer. Released in 2014, the film follows the journey of Brad Pitt’s battle-hardened tank commander, Sergeant Don ‘Wardaddy’ Collier, and his crew as they navigate the harrowing realities of the European front. As the crew of the Sherman tank ‘Fury’ faces insurmountable odds, the film explores themes of camaraderie, sacrifice, and the brutal toll of war on the human spirit.

‘Fury’ stands out for its visceral and realistic portrayal of combat, coupled with stellar performances from its cast. The film delves into the moral complexities of war, forcing its characters and audience alike to confront the blurred lines between heroism and brutality. For those seeking a similar visceral experience, here are 10 movies like ‘Fury’ that are brimming with similar raw intensity and emotional depth.

10. Tankers (2018)

‘Tankers,’ a Russian war film directed by Konstantin Maksimov, unfolds the gripping true story of a Soviet KV-1 tank crew led by Semyon Konovalov (Andrey Chernyshov). The narrative centers on their remarkable feat during an unequal battle on July 13, 1942, where the crew, including Sgt. Siitov (Vladimir Epifantsev) and Maj. Vasily Krotov (Sergey Gorobchenko), confronted and destroyed 16 enemy tanks, two armored vehicles, and eight other vehicles near the village of Nizhnemityakin. Similar to ‘Fury,’ ‘Tankers’ authentically portrays the challenges of war, the valor of soldiers, and the intense camaraderie formed amidst the chaos of battle.

9. Lone Survivor (2013)

‘Lone Survivor,’ directed by Peter Berg, is a harrowing war drama based on the true story of Operation Red Wings, where a team of Navy SEALs is tasked with capturing or killing Taliban leader Ahmad Shah. Mark Wahlberg stars as Marcus Luttrell, the titular lone survivor, alongside Taylor Kitsch, Emile Hirsch, and Ben Foster as his fellow SEALs. The film chronicles their fierce battle against overwhelming odds in the mountains of Afghanistan. Akin to ‘Fury,’ ‘Lone Survivor‘ shows the bonds of brotherhood among soldiers, the brutality of combat, and the resilience needed to endure in the face of adversity.

8. The Forgotten Battle (2020)

‘The Forgotten Battle,’ directed by Matthijs van Heijningen Jr., brings to life a lesser-known chapter of World War II, depicting the Battle of the Scheldt in 1944. The film revolves around the struggles of three different characters – a Dutch resistance fighter, a British glider pilot, and a local girl – as their lives intersect during the intense conflict. Notable actors like Jamie Flatters, Susan Radder, and Tom Felton embody these characters, adding depth to the narrative. Echoing the camaraderie and sacrifice portrayed in ‘Fury,’ ‘The Forgotten Battle’ explores the personal toll of war on individuals, emphasizing the untold stories that often slip through the historical cracks.

7. Stalingrad (2013)

Directed by Fedor Bondarchuk, ‘Stalingrad’ presents a haunting portrayal of one of the most pivotal battles of World War II. Set in the eponymous city besieged by the Nazis, the film follows a group of Soviet soldiers as they defend their homeland against overwhelming odds. With standout performances by actors like Pyotr Fyodorov, Dmitriy Lysenkov, and Mariya Smolnikova, the movie jumps into the resilience and courage of the defenders amidst the devastation of war. In a manner akin to ‘Fury,’ ‘Stalingrad’ underscores the bonds forged in the crucible of combat, highlighting themes of sacrifice, loyalty, and the human spirit’s triumph in adversity.

6. Company of Heroes (2013)

‘Company of Heroes’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Fury’ through its portrayal of the camaraderie and bravery of soldiers amidst the chaos of war. Directed by Don Michael Paul, the film follows a group of American soldiers who must retrieve a scientist crucial to the Allied victory while battling German forces in World War II. The ensemble cast includes Neal McDonough as the hardened Captain Joe Conti, Tom Sizemore as Sergeant Matherson, and Vinnie Jones as the tough-as-nails Sergeant Rios. Like ‘Fury,’ ‘Company of Heroes’ explores the bonds forged in combat and the sacrifices made for the greater good.

5. The Thin Red Line (1998)

‘The Thin Red Line,’ directed by Terrence Malick, connects to ‘Fury’ through its distinctive exploration of the psychological and existential toll of war on individuals. While ‘Fury’ focuses on the intense camaraderie within a tank crew, ‘The Thin Red Line’ shows the internal struggles of soldiers amidst the Battle of Guadalcanal. The film features an ensemble cast, including Jim Caviezel, Sean Penn, and Nick Nolte, each portraying soldiers grappling with the moral complexities of warfare. Both films share a poetic approach to depicting the human experience in combat, transcending the traditional war film narrative and highlighting the profound impact of war on the human psyche.

4. U-571 (2000)

While ‘Fury’ unfolds the intense realities of tank warfare, ‘U-571‘ navigates the perilous depths of submarine combat during World War II, offering a contrasting aquatic perspective. Directed by Jonathan Mostow, ‘U-571’ follows a U.S. Navy submarine crew on a daring mission to capture a German Enigma machine. Matthew McConaughey leads the cast as Lieutenant Tyler, with notable performances from Harvey Keitel and Bill Paxton. The film, centered on the stealthy and claustrophobic world beneath the waves, explores the strategic challenges and camaraderie unique to submarine operations. Although differing in setting, both films encapsulate the courage and sacrifice demanded by specialized military roles in the midst of wartime chaos.

3. Saints and Soldiers: The Void (2014)

‘Saints and Soldiers: The Void’ echoes the tank theme of ‘Fury’ by immersing viewers in the heart of World War II armored warfare, albeit with a different focus. Directed by Ryan Little, the film follows a group of American paratroopers who find themselves behind enemy lines in Normandy during the pivotal days following D-Day. Amidst the chaos of battle, they team up with a stranded British tank crew to accomplish a daring mission against overwhelming odds. Notable characters include Sergeant Gunderson (Adam Gregory) and Corporal Greer (Timothy S. Shoemaker), each facing their own trials amidst the fog of war. Like ‘Fury,’ ‘Saints and Soldiers: The Void’ captures the intensity and unspoken brotherhood of soldiers thrust into the crucible of combat, emphasizing the bravery and sacrifices made in the pursuit of victory.

2. All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

While ‘Fury’ encapsulates the brutal world of tank warfare, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front‘ provides a haunting yet poignant portrayal of the trenches during World War I. Directed by Lewis Milestone, this cinematic classic explores the harrowing experiences of German soldiers grappling with the disillusionment and horrors of war. In contrast to the mechanized warfare in ‘Fury,’ the film underscores the human cost and psychological toll of combat. The ensemble cast, led by Lew Ayres as Paul Bäumer, captures the camaraderie and tragedy of soldiers on the front lines. Both films, though distinct in their settings, share a common thread in revealing the profound impact of war on individuals caught in its inhumane grip.

1. T-34 (2019)

‘T-34’ is a must-watch for ‘Fury’ enthusiasts as it delivers a riveting tale of armored warfare, akin to the tank-centered intensity in ‘Fury.’ Directed by Aleksey Sidorov, the film follows the gripping story of a Soviet tank crew’s daring escape from a German prison camp in a captured T-34 tank. Much like ‘Fury,’ it captures the visceral thrill of tank battles, showcasing the resilience and camaraderie of the crew. Lead by Alexander Petrov as Nikolay Ivushkin and Irina Starshenbaum as Anya, the cast embodies the courage and tenacity essential in the crucible of war, making ‘T-34’ a thrilling and emotionally resonant cinematic experience for fans of ‘Fury.’

Read More: Is Fury Based on a True Story?