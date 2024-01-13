10 Movies Like Kevin Hart’s Lift You Must See

In the heist comedy film, ‘Lift,’ directed by F. Gary Gray, an ensemble cast, including Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington, embarks on a high-stakes adventure. Renowned international thief Cyrus, portrayed by Kevin Hart, leads a skilled crew in simultaneous heists across London and Venice. As Interpol agent Abby Gladwell discovers incriminating evidence, a compelling deal unfolds, forcing the crew to collaborate with law enforcement in capturing a notorious criminal. The narrative weaves through intricate plans, unexpected challenges, and the dynamics between the characters, blending humor, suspense, and a touch of romance. ‘Lift’ provides an exhilarating cinematic experience, combining the elements of a heist thriller with the comedic brilliance of its cast. Here are 10 movies similar to ‘Lift’ that deserve your attention.

10. Three Kings (1999)

Directed by David O. Russell, the film ‘Three Kings‘ stars George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube, and Spike Jonze. Set during the Gulf War, it follows a group of soldiers seeking hidden gold. The film combines action, comedy, and social commentary. Drawing parallels to ‘Lift,’ both films involve intricate heists led by charismatic protagonists—Clooney in ‘Three Kings’ and Kevin Hart in ‘Lift.’ Both narratives unfold with unexpected challenges, blending humor and suspense. While ‘Three Kings’ explores wartime consequences, ‘Lift’ focuses on a contemporary heist, offering distinct yet captivating takes on the genre.

9. Tower Heist (2011)

In Brett Ratner’s action-comedy film ‘Tower Heist,’ a stellar ensemble cast led by Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy, Casey Affleck, and Alan Alda embarks on a comedic heist. The story centers around a group of blue-collar workers seeking justice after being swindled by a corrupt businessman. Similar to ‘Lift,’ both films share the action/comedy genre, infusing high-stakes scenarios with humor. While ‘Lift’ takes an international approach with a sophisticated heist, ‘Tower Heist’ keeps it local within a luxury apartment building, uniting an unlikely team against a common adversary. Both movies showcase underdogs navigating elaborate schemes with a blend of action and laughter, making them enjoyable entries in the action-comedy genre.

8. Inside Man (2006)

Spearheaded by director Spike Lee, the 2006 thriller ‘Inside Man‘ features a star-studded cast including Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, and Christopher Plummer. The plot unfolds as a bank robbery investigation takes unforeseen turns, blending suspense and intrigue. Drawing parallels with ‘Lift,’ both films showcase intricate heists involving charismatic leaders—Denzel Washington in ‘Inside Man’ and Kevin Hart in ‘Lift.’ The narratives intertwine unexpected challenges, emphasizing the dynamics between characters in high-stakes scenarios. Both movies exemplify the art of suspenseful storytelling within the realm of complex and captivating heist plots.

7. The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Both ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ and ‘Lift‘ share the thematic thread of charismatic leaders orchestrating intricate heists, exemplified by Pierce Brosnan’s Thomas Crown and Kevin Hart’s Cyrus, respectively. In ‘The Thomas Crown Affair,’ directed by John McTiernan, Crown, a wealthy businessman, masterminds a sophisticated art theft, engaging in a captivating cat-and-mouse game with investigator Catherine Banning, played by Rene Russo. The film elegantly blends romance and suspense, much like ‘Lift,’ which follows Cyrus leading a diverse crew in a high-stakes international heist. Both films deliver a nuanced mix of sophistication and suspense within the genre of charismatic protagonists navigating complex schemes.

6. The Art of the Steal (2013)

In the film ‘The Art of the Steal,’ directed by Jonathan Sobol, Kurt Russell takes the lead as Crunch Calhoun, a skilled art thief seeking redemption. The movie revolves around Crunch assembling his old crew for one final heist involving a priceless historical book. In contrast to ‘Lift,’ where international intrigue and high-stakes gold heists dominate the narrative, ‘The Art of the Steal’ embraces a lighter tone with its witty heist comedy. While ‘Lift’ explores the dynamics between a diverse crew, ‘The Art of the Steal’ focuses on the camaraderie and humor among a group of eccentric thieves, offering a distinct flavor within the genre.

5. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023)

Soaring into the realm of Netflix originals, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ is a Hindi-language heist film set in the skies. Directed by Ajay Singh, the plot centers on a flight attendant and her boyfriend, weaving a tale of diamonds, debts, and unexpected twists. As they embark on a plan to steal diamonds from an airborne plane, the narrative takes a sharp turn, escalating from a heist to an unintended hijacking. Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal lead the cast, supported by Sarah Khatri, Indraneil Sengupta, Sharad Kelkar, and Priyanka Karunakaran, collectively delivering an exhilarating and suspenseful experience in this Netflix original.

4. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

A cinematic gem, ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ unfolds with charisma, starring Robert Downey Jr., Michelle Monaghan, Val Kilmer, and Corbin Bernsen. Downey’s character, Harry, poses as an actor to evade the police after his friend’s murder, a narrative echo to ‘Lift’s Cyrus navigating a complex heist. The film takes a quirky turn when a director pairs him with Val Kilmer’s gay private detective character, Perry, leading them into a murder investigation. Much like ‘Lift,’ where a heist evolves into a broader narrative, ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ weaves humor and mystery as the protagonists delve deeper into the case, drawing audiences into an intricate web of suspense and comedy.

3. Logan Lucky (2017)

Diving into the world of heist films beyond the fame of ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ Steven Soderbergh delivers ‘Logan Lucky,’ a hidden gem of entertainment. This tale follows Jimmy Logan, played by Channing Tatum, a former tunnel construction site worker with an unconventional plan to pilfer millions utilizing his knowledge of an underground pneumatic tube system. The film showcases a stellar cast, including Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, Jack Quaid, Katherine Waterston, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, and Katie Holmes. In contrast to the high-profile glamour of ‘Lift,’ ‘Logan Lucky‘ introduces a blue-collar charm, blending humor and camaraderie as the characters embark on a distinctive heist journey.

2. Going In Style (2017)

In the 2017 film ‘Going in Style,’ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin showcase their acting prowess, offering a masterclass in performance. In a storyline that resonates with the comedic heist genre, reminiscent of ‘Lift,’ these seasoned actors bring impeccable comic timing and on-screen chemistry to the forefront. The film unfolds as a bank denial jeopardizes the pensions of three best friends, prompting them to take matters into their own hands and embark on a heartwarming and humorous journey of robbing the bank. In parallel to ‘Lift,’ where a diverse crew tackles a high-stakes heist, ‘Going in Style’ explores the camaraderie and resilience of a trio navigating the challenges of life through laughter and larceny.

1. The Italian Job (2003)

Zooming into the thrilling world of heist films, ‘The Italian Job‘ directed by F. Gary Gray is a must-mention alongside ‘Lift.’ This cinematic masterpiece unfolds with an exhilarating plot as John Bridger’s team of thieves faces betrayal, leading to Bridger’s demise. Charlie, played by Mark Wahlberg, steps into the driver’s seat, persuading Bridger’s daughter to unite for revenge. The star-studded cast, featuring Jason Statham, Edward Norton, Charlize Theron, Donald Sutherland, Seth Green, and Franky G, injects dynamism into the narrative. As alliances shift and gears turn, ‘The Italian Job‘ delivers a high-octane blend of action, betrayal, and revenge, seamlessly connecting with the genre’s aficionados.

Read More: The Science Behind the Heist in Lift, Explained