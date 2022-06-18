7 Movies Like Lightyear You Must See

Directed by Angus MacLane, ‘Lightyear’ is a computer-animated sci-fi action-adventure film revolving around the eponymous character, Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans), a space ranger and test pilot. While stranded on a habitable but hostile planet, Buzz volunteers to test a substance called hyperspace fuel. He experiences the effects of time dilation and discovers several decades have passed. The planet has been invaded by Emperor Zurg and his robot army. Now, Buzz must lead his ragtag team of misfits if he ever wants to find his way back home.

‘Lightyear’ is a spinoff from the ‘Toy Story’ film series and serves as the very movie that led to the creation of the toy line seen in the main films. If you have watched ‘Lightyear’ and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might fit your test. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Lightyear’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. First Man (2018)

A major inspiration behind Buzz Lightyear is Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, who the character was named after. ‘First Man‘ is a biographical drama film that revolves around the same mission, in which Neil Armstrong became the first person in human history to land on the moon’s surface. Although ‘First Man’ predominantly follows Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), Aldrin (Corey Stoll) is still an important character in the film. Stoll spoke to Aldrin on the set of the film and later paid homage to the legendary astronaut and other people who were involved in the Apollo 11 program.

6. WALL-E (2008)

A fellow Pixar film, ‘WALL-E’ has quite a few things thematically common with Lightyear.’ In both films, the central characters represent a sense of deep loneliness. In ‘WALL-E,’ humanity has long left Earth, which has become a wasteland filled with mountains of garbage, the result of unrestrained consumerism and industrialization. The eponymous character is the last active trash compacting robot left on the planet in the 29th century. His lonely existence is interrupted by the Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator (EVE), a probe robot sent to Earth by humans to see if Earth is suitable for recolonization.

5. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

In both ‘Lightyear’ and ‘2001: A Space Odyssey,’ time is a crucial component of the narrative. The latter film begins with a tribe of hominins in a prehistoric veldt learning the use of bones as tools and weapons and proceeds to depict star gates, space flights, and zero gravity. It is one of the masterpieces of Stanley Kubrick’s stellar career. He wrote the screenplay with science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke, whose multiple short stories, including 1951’s ‘The Sentinel,’ served as the inspiration for the film.

4. Galaxy Quest (1999)

Starring Tim Allen, who portrays Buzz Lightyear in the main ‘Toy Story’ films, ‘Galaxy Quest’ is a spoof comedy that doesn’t rely on biting satire. Instead, it is an earnest homage to films and TV shows about space exploration, ‘Star Trek’ in particular. It revolves around a group of actors who discover that their campy TV show has drawn the attention of a persecuted alien race, the members of which have come to Earth seeking their help. Like ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Galaxy Quest’ is filled to the brim with humor and heart.

3. Star Wars (1977)

Arguably the most influential space opera movie of all time, ‘Star Wars’ or ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ inspired generations of filmmakers and audiences alike and started an ever-expanding franchise. Young moisture farmer Luke Skywalker receives a message from the Imperial Senator Princess Leia Organa of Alderaan and subsequently embarks on a journey that reveals his destiny as the savior of the galaxy. Like ‘Lightyear,’ the scope of ‘Star Wars’ is massive, and Luke seems to have the inherent optimism that Buzz possesses.

2. Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins (2000)

Before ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins’ was the direct-to-video animated film that served as the origin of the Buzz Lightyear toy line. The film begins with toys in Andy’s bedroom watching the VHS copy of ‘Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.’ In the movie. Buzz finds a new partner in princess Mira Nova after his former partner, Warp Darkmatter, is killed in a fight with evil Emperor Zurg. Buzz is initially reluctant to work with a new partner but realizes in the course of the film that he can’t defeat Zurg alone. The film later spawned an animated spinoff series, ‘Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.’

1. Toy Story (1995)

The original ‘Toy Story’ film is where Buzz Lightyear makes his first appearance as one of the toys belonging to Andy. There are some similarities between Buzz of ‘Lightyear’ and Buzz of ‘Toy Story’ and its sequels. However, ultimately, they are decidedly different characters. In ‘Toy Story,’ Buzz is an anthropomorphic toy whose arrival in Andy’s home makes Woody (Tom Hanks) jealous, as Buzz replaces the latter as Andy’s new favorite toy.

