Migration: 8 Similar Adventure-Filled Movies You Must See

‘Migration’ follows a clumsy family of ducks on their way to migrate to Jamaica. Met with a storm they lose their way and flap into the unfamiliar environments of a city, having humorous interactions with its animals and workings. Undeterred, their adventure carries on, meeting all manner of characters and obstacles, and working together to get past challenges. The light-hearted animated film by Illumination is full of comedic family themes, exciting unfamiliar settings, and a cast of quirky characters. The feathered family’s antics and journey of discovery may leave you wanting more of such wholesome and entertaining animated movies.

8. Open Season (2006)

Brought to life by Sony Pictures, ‘Open Season,’ is a delightful animated adventure that follows Boog (Martin Lawrence), a domesticated grizzly bear, and Elliot (Ashton Kutcher), a fast-talking deer, in the wild. Accidentally stranded in the forest just before hunting season begins, the mismatched duo must navigate their way back to safety while evading the dangers posed by hunters. Along their journey, they encounter an array of quirky forest animals and form an unlikely alliance to outwit the hunters and save the forest. Where the ducks in ‘Migration’ struggle with the human world, Boog has misadventures with a natural one unfamiliar to him. With vibrant animation, comedic moments, and themes of friendship, this animated film offers an entertaining and endearing woodland adventure.

7. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023)

The second installment of ‘Chicken Run,’ the Netflix film sees the escaped chickens living out peaceful lives on an island uninhabited by humans. The avian couple Rocky and Ginger have hatched a daughter and life seems perfect. However, when their teen daughter decides to run away from the Island, the flock follows her back onto the mainland, into an advanced chicken harvesting facility. The mechanized farm is run by a villainous Mrs. Tweedy, who is set on making nuggets out of all of them. Risking their hard-earned freedom, the community of chickens takes the fight to the industrialized farmers to save their daughter. The theme of birds working together to free themselves from human captors in ‘Migration’ is mirrored here, and makes for a fun and gripping adventure.

6. The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

‘The Secret Life of Pets,’ explores the bustling metropolis of New York City from the perspective of pets when their owners are away. The film introduces Max (Louis C.K.), a loyal terrier whose life is upended when his owner brings home a new dog, Duke. When a series of mishaps leads them astray in the city, Max and Duke must navigate the streets, encountering a colorful cast of pets and overcoming their differences to find their way back home. Along their adventurous journey, they form unlikely alliances when faced with Snowball (Kevin Hart), a bunny building an army of lost pets for his revenge against humans. In addition to having the same animation studio as ‘Migration,’ ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ will charm fans of the former with its lively backdrop, witty humor, and endearing characters.

5. The Mitchells vs the Machines (2021)

A vibrant animated film by Sony Pictures, ‘The Mitchells vs the Machines’ follows the quirky Mitchell family. As Katie, an aspiring filmmaker, prepares to leave for college, her family embarks on a road trip intending to bond and reconnect. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when a tech uprising by sentient robots threatens humanity. The Mitchells find themselves at the center of the chaos, becoming humanity’s last hope. Led by Katie’s inventive spirit and aided by two malfunctioning robots, the family must unite their eccentricities and use their strengths to outsmart the machines and save the world. Through its rounded family dynamics, humor, and heartfelt moments, the film is sure to appeal to enjoyers of ‘Migration.’

4. Bolt (2008)

Bolt is a canine superstar who believes he possesses superpowers due to his role in a popular TV show, Bolt embarks on a cross-country journey to rescue his owner, Penny, who he believes is in peril. However, Bolt’s world is turned upside down when he discovers he’s just an ordinary dog without super abilities and has to deal with the real human world. Along the way, he teams up with a sassy alley cat named Mittens and an enthusiastic hamster named Rhino, both of whom teach him about the true nature of friendship and heroism. The animated film by Disney is touching and hilarious while sharing themes of adventure and exploration with ‘Migration,’ along with heartwarming moments and exhilarating escapades.

3. Rio (2011)

‘Rio,’ a vibrant animated film from Blue Sky Studios, transports viewers to the lively streets of Rio de Janeiro. The story revolves around Blu, a rare blue macaw raised in captivity, who embarks on an adventurous journey to Rio to find Jewel, the last female of their species. As they navigate the exotic landscapes of Brazil, Blu and Jewel encounter an array of colorful characters, forming unexpected friendships and discovering the joy of freedom. Along the way, they face challenges, including encounters with smugglers and navigating the Brazilian carnival. Filled with vibrant animation, lively musical sequences, and themes of courage, friendship, and self-discovery, ‘Rio’ delivers an exhilarating and heartwarming tale of avian adventure similar to ‘Migration.’

2. Over the Hedge (2006)

DreamWorks’ exhilarating animal adventure comedy, ‘Over the Hedge,’ follows a street-savvy raccoon RJ (Bruce Willis) trying to pay a debt to a bear after he accidentally destroys his food supply. Having only one week, RJ encounters a diverse family of animals waking up from hibernation. The mismatched group includes the cautious turtle leader, Verne, a speedster squirrel, a skunk, porcupines, and possums. They awaken to find most of their habitat gone, and a towering green hedge in front of them.

Seeing their potential, RJ introduces them to the human world beyond the hedge, making use of each of their abilities to steal food from the plentiful bounty of the suburb. However, with Verne’s distrust of him, an angry Home Owners Association president, and a trigger-happy exterminator, things are about to get messy. Similar to ‘Migration,’ the animals in ‘Over the Hedge’ are faced with the thrills and dangers of an urban landscape, and get through its challenges with hysterical mess-ups and heartwarming camaraderie.

1. The Croods (2013)

‘The Croods’ takes us on a prehistoric adventure with the Neanderthal family led by Grug Crood. Living in a sheltered world, Grug’s family, including Eep, his curious daughter, finds their existence disrupted when an earthquake threatens their cave dwelling. They embark on a journey into exotic and dangerous uncharted territory and happen upon a free-spirited Homo Sapien, Guy.

While the human is not as tough or strong as the Croods, he has the brains to get them past seemingly impossible obstacles. As they navigate through dangerous landscapes and encounter fantastical creatures, the Croods discover the importance of embracing change and evolving together as a family. The DreamWorks film is thematically similar to ‘Migration’ with the visually stunning backdrop of a prehistoric world, a star-studded cast, and impeccable humor.

