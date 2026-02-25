8 Movies Like Scream on Netflix

‘Scream’ is the tale of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who receives threatening calls from an anonymous murderer with a scary voice. The situation gets worse when Sidney’s friend, Tatum Riley (Rose McGowan), Sidney’s lover, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), and others are dragged into the equation. At the core of this mystery is a masked killer hellbent on killing Sidney and her friends by trapping them in isolated spaces and relishing their helplessness.

As the town of Woodsboro descends into fear and chaos, Sidney must deal with the trauma of her mother’s passing and also unmask the killer before more lives are lost. As the killer engages Sidney in difficult conversations about horror movies, she must find the strength to fight against overwhelming odds. Directed by Wes Craven, the classic slasher film is a dark, unsettling tale of murder. These movies, similar to ‘Scream,’ streaming on Netflix, will keep you engaged with relentless suspense, gory violence, and chilling twists.

8. The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

Netflix’s ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’ follows a high school student named Cole Johnson (Judah Lewis), who is recovering from a deadly experience he had with his babysitter in the past. He is emotionally scarred and attends therapy sessions to talk about the things that haunt him. His life takes a turn when he goes to a lake party with his friend, Melanie Cyrus (Emily Alyn Lind). Cole is attacked by the members of a satanic cult who attempt to use him for a strange ritual.

In the company of a girl named Phoebe Atwell (Jenna Ortega), Cole must survive the night at any cost. Directed by McG and based on the characters created by Brian Duffield, the slasher comedy is a sequel to the 2017 film ‘The Babysitter.’ Akin to ‘Scream,’ it follows eccentric killers, characters trying to avoid death, a sense of mystery, and claustrophobic tension. You can watch the movie here.

7. Time Cut (2024)

Helmed by Hannah MacPherson, Netflix’s ‘Time Cut’ revolves around the experiences of Lucy Field (Madison Bailey), who gets involved in a mindboggling mystery when she visits her sister’s grave. Lucy, who exists in the year 2023, knows that her sister, Summer Field (Antonia Gentry), was killed by an anonymous serial killer in 2003. In the vicinity of Summer’s memorial, Lucy finds a time machine and accidentally travels to the day before her sister’s murder in the past.

Finding herself trapped in a world where she doesn’t belong, Lucy grapples with the dilemma of whether or not she should prevent her sister’s death and change the natural order of events. With the threat of the killer still looming, the sisters face difficult choices in their complex temporal reality. The slasher movie shares similarities with ‘Scream,’ as it features a killer hellbent on destruction, elements of deception, and complex characters fighting death. The film is streaming on Netflix.

6. The Babysitter (2017)

‘The Babysitter’ deals with the fascinating life of a 12-year-old boy named Cole (Judah Lewis). He lacks self-confidence and lives in fear of bullies. He develops an innocent crush on his babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving), a teenager. On a night when his parents are away, Cole stays up past his bedtime and finds out that Bee is actually a member of a secret satanic cult who is planning to kill him. He must now spend the night evading her and her group of strange killers and survive against great odds.

With the house becoming a battlefield of terror, Cole must gather the courage to use every resource at his disposal and beat the killers in their own game. Directed by McG, the Netflix slasher comedy, like ‘Scream,’ is about characters running from vicious killers, while also overcoming their fears and insecurities in unexpected ways. You can find it here.

5. There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)

Based on Stephanie Perkins’ eponymous novel, ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ chronicles the experiences of Makani Young (Sydney Park). Looking to escape her complicated past, Makani moves from Hawaii to a small town in Nebraska to live with her grandmother and complete her final year of high school. However, as graduation approaches, a wave of horrific murders begins, and an unknown killer, wearing a lifelike mask of the victims’ own faces, terrorizes Makani and her classmates.

The killer not only wants to take their lives but also intends to expose their secrets. Makani and her new friends must race against time to unmask the murderer and save themselves from a horrific fate. Directed by Patrick Brice, the Netflix slasher film bears a spiritual and visual connection to ‘Scream,’ with a masked killer, scared victims, a female protagonist, and the eerie atmosphere of a small town. The mystery unravels on Netflix.

4. Heart Eyes (2025)

‘Heart Eyes’ is set around the actions of a mysterious killer, who targets couples on Valentine’s Day. Due to the killer’s unique modus operandi and heart-shaped mask, the media refers to the killer as the “Heart Eyes Killer.” On one such Valentine’s Day, Ally McCabe (Olivia Holt) and Jay Simmonds (Mason Gooding) hope to enjoy a good date and grow closer to each other. However, the killer begins targeting them in unexpected ways and forces them to run for their lives.

What follows is a violent game of hide and seek where Ally and Jay hope to unmask the killer and stop the reign of terror forever. The romantic comedy slasher film, directed by Josh Ruben, is a riveting story of chaos. Through its portrayal of the fear of death, the menace of a masked murderer, and the psychological elements of survival, it is connected to the world and characters of ‘Scream.’ The film can be enjoyed here.

3. Killer Book Club (2023)

Netflix’s ‘Killer Book Club’ or ‘El club de los lectores criminales’ is a Spanish slasher film that follows Ángela (Veki Velilla), Sebas (Álvaro Mel), and their friends, all of whom share a passion for horror stories. Following their involvement in the accidental murder of a lecturer, they are targeted by a clown-masked killer who threatens to expose their reality. Their university campus turns into a battleground when the killer threatens to publish a gory horror novel based on their lives on social media, with each new chapter marking the death of one of them. With nowhere left to run, the friends must find out who is targeting them and save themselves. Based on García Miranda’s eponymous novel, the Carlos Alonso directorial, like ‘Scream,’ involves a masked killer, secret messages, claustrophobic violence, and hidden motivations. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

2. Fear Street: Part One – 1994 (2021)

Directed by Leigh Janiak, ‘Fear Street: Part One – 1994’ or ‘Fear Street: 1994’ is set in the mysterious and dangerous town of Shadyside, the self-proclaimed murder capital of the US. A series of killings at the local mall in 1994 sends the community into a state of chaos. At the core of this unfolding situation is a group of teenagers that includes Deena Johnson (Kiana Madeira), Samantha Fraser (Olivia Scott Welch), and others. Deena and her friends realize they could be the next targets of the masked killer and decide to fight back.

As they delve deeper into the case, they encounter a strange legend related to a witch in the past named Sarah Fier. With the killer calculating every move with precision, the teenagers must uncover a mind-boggling mystery and save lives. Based on the book series of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Netflix slasher film is connected to ‘Scream’ through its focus on small-town secrets, a group of friends fighting a masked killer, and its element of unpredictability. You can enter Shadyside here.

1. I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

In ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ Danica Richards (Madelyn Cline) and her friends mistakenly cause a car crash that kills someone. They decide to keep this secret buried and move on with their lives, hoping that they are the only ones who know about this incident. A year later, Danica gets ready for her bridal shower and reunites with her friends. However, this seemingly happy occasion turns into a nightmare when the group of friends starts getting threatening notes from an anonymous individual who claims to know what they did last summer.

Soon, a hook-wielding and black hooded killer starts targeting the friends one by one, who have no clue about the killer’s identity. To survive this, they may have to come to terms with their brutal past. Based on characters created by Lois Duncan, the slasher movie is the fourth movie in the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ franchise. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, it is closely related to ‘Scream’ due to its depiction of a small-town setting, a mysterious masked killer threatening a group of friends, and the cost of secrets and guilt. The story unfolds on Netflix.

