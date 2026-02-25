Where Was Scream 7 Filmed? All Shooting Locations

With Kevin Williamson at the helm, ‘Scream 7’ introduces a new, terrifying Ghostface into Sidney Prescott’s life. Serving as the sequel to ‘Scream VI‘ and the seventh installment in the ‘Scream’ film series, the slasher horror thriller movie follows Sidney, whose fresh and peaceful life gets upended when she realizes that her daughter, Tatum Evans, has become the next target of the Ghostface killer. Now, faced with her traumatic and horrific past, Sidney must confront it fearlessly and put an end to it all for the safety of her beloved daughter and their future. Featuring compelling performances from Neve Campbell, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Courteney Cox, the tale of violence unfolds in a seemingly quaint town called Pine Grove, which becomes the hunting ground for the Ghostface killer.

Scream 7 Filming Locations

‘Scream 7’ was shot in its entirety in Georgia, especially in Metro Atlanta. Originally, the shooting was scheduled to take place in September 2024, but was delayed due to scheduling issues with the cast and crew members. Eventually, the principal photography for the slasher reportedly began in January 2025 under the working title ‘Scar Tissue’ and continued for a couple of months before concluding in the second week of March of the same year.

At the beginning of the shooting process, the director, Kevin Williamson, expressed his gratitude of being a part of the production, stating, “…What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their “A” game and had my back every step of the way. I’m so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless…”

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Filming for ‘Scream 7’ predominantly took place in Metro Atlanta in the southwestern state of Georgia. The team utilized the services of Great Point Studios Atlanta, often referred to as Lionsgate Studios, for several sequences in the thriller movie. Situated at 2553 Fairburn Road in Douglasville, Douglas County, the 450,000-square-foot production complex reportedly features 8 purpose-built stages, production offices, workshops, and other facilities that support the production of movies and television shows of varying scale and scope. Alongside its first-rate facilities and tax incentives, its proximity to Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport further makes it a particularly favorable filming spot for filmmakers.

The scenes set in the Fallbrook Psychiatric Hospital were actually taped in the city of Smyrna in Cobb County. Specifically, the team settled on the Taylor-Brawner House at 3182 Atlanta Road Southeast to double up as the aforementioned medical facility. With its 1890 Victorian aesthetic, the venue served as an ideal backdrop for the movie. The cast and crew members also took over Main Street in the city of Dallas, which was turned into the fictional town of Pine Grove, Indiana, for the purpose of shooting. The storefronts of businesses in the street were redressed as the production team also transformed a space into a fake cafe and diner, where Ghostface lurks.

Several pivotal sequences were also supposedly taped in the city of Atlanta, the capital of Georgia. In addition, the filming unit of ‘Scream 7’ was also spotted recording important scenes across Marietta, the county seat of Cobb County. Apart from the Kevin Williamson directorial, Metro Atlanta has served as a prominent production location for multiple movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Weapons,’ ‘Scream 2,’ ‘Doctor Sleep,’ ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,‘ ‘Fear Street: Part One – 1994,’ ‘Annabelle Comes Home,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ and ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’

Read More: Where Was Psycho Killer Filmed?