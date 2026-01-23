8 Best Movies Like Sinners on Netflix (January 2026)

Directed by Ryan Coogler, ‘Sinners’ delves into a day in the life of twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan), who return to their hometown in Mississippi for a fresh start in the early 1930s. Despite having different personalities and styles of doing things, Smoke and Stack share a deep fraternal bond. As they intend to leave their urban past behind, they realize that their home is not what it once was. The twins go around town, trying to find the right kind of support to set up their own juke joint for entertainment and music. When they reunite with old friends and fellow African-American community members, the stage is set for an evening of dance, music, and culture at the new juke establishment.

However, once the evening starts, it spirals into an unexpected and violent night where terrifying threats and creatures converge on the party. As Smoke and Stack try to make sense of the seemingly supernatural events around them, their lives and legacy are on the line in the horror film. These movies, like ‘Sinners,’ streaming on Netflix, paint vivid images of chaos, fear, and blood.

8. Day Shift (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ revolves around the experiences of Bud Jablonski (Jamie Foxx), who secretly works as a vampire hunter in his San Fernando Valley neighborhood. His only real responsibility is the happiness and safety of his young daughter, Paige Jablonski. Due to his financial struggles and his mediocre official job of being a pool cleaner, he finds it difficult to make ends meet. This is where his vampire-killing side hustle pays him the money he needs for a better life. As the mundanity of his life is threatened by new vampires and threats, Bud must do everything in his power to survive. Directed by J. J. Perry, the action comedy film resembles the visual and supernatural flavors of ‘Sinners.’ You can watch it here.

7. He Never Died (2015)

Directed by Jason Krawczyk, ‘He Never Died’ chronicles the adventures of Jack (Henry Rollins), who lives a life of isolation. He finds it difficult to communicate with people or welcome them into his home. His boring life is interrupted by the arrival of his estranged daughter, Andrea, who shows up at his doorstep. What she doesn’t know about her father is the fact that he secretly harbors an urge to eat human flesh and engage in bloody activities. When dangerous individuals target him by threatening his daughter, he is forced to reactivate his violent urges and counter the men with deadly force. What follows is a bloody and unsettling journey of redemption. The horror comedy film captures the essence of ‘Sinners’ through its focus on cannibalism, unexpected dangers, and the convergence of violence and destiny. It is streaming on Netflix.

6. The Ritual (2017)

‘The Ritual,’ a Netflix film directed by David Bruckner, follows four friends, Phil (Arsher Ali), Dom (Sam Troughton), Hutch (Robert James-Collier), and Luke (Rafe Spall). They feel estranged, which affects their friendship. To overcome this emotional crisis and also deal with the death of another friend in the group named Rob, they take a trip to Sweden. What seems like a beautiful journey in a Swedish forest soon turns into a horrifying experience. The friends slowly realize that a mysterious entity is hunting them and will not stop at anything to hurt them. Based on the novel of the same name by Adam Nevill, the British horror movie is complementary to ‘Sinners’ due to its portrayal of angst, uncertainty, fragile relationships, and unknown supernatural threats. The story unfolds here.

5. Hold the Dark (2018)

In ‘Hold the Dark,’ Russell Core (Jeffrey Wright) is a writer who has studied the behavioral patterns of wolves. This makes him an expert in the subject, which is the reason why he is called to a remote region in Alaska to help young mother Medora Slone (Riley Keough). Medora’s son has gone missing recently, and she suspects the dangerous wolves in the nearby mountains are to blame. With the locality already experiencing the deaths of three children, the situation remains tense. As Russell begins to study the wolves and track down the missing boy, he faces unexpected dangers and harrowing secrets, especially when Medora’s husband, Vernon Slone (Alexander Skarsgård), returns home.

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier and based on William Giraldi’s eponymous novel, the Netflix action-thriller film is a nuanced depiction of dread. The atmosphere of the movie and its secretive characters, along with the sense of looming danger, connect it to the spirit of ‘Sinners.’ You may enjoy it on Netflix.

4. The Devil All the Time (2020)

Netflix’s ‘The Devil All the Time,’ directed by Antonio Campos, centers on the trials and tribulations of Arvin Russell (Tom Holland), a young boy who lives in the somewhat enigmatic town of Knockemstiff, Ohio. The crime thriller film focuses on Arvin’s journey as he experiences threatening secrets and corrupt people in the town. As his family life gets more chaotic due to his troubled relationship with his father, he also finds himself at loggerheads with a local preacher named Preston Teagardin (Robert Pattinson), who seems to be hiding sinister intentions for the community.

As various forces and individuals converge on Arvin, he faces a tumultuous challenge of survival and morality in a bleak town. Based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock, the movie, like ‘Sinners,’ builds a town-centric mystery, while also dealing with violence, greed, and the destinies of individuals. You can find the story here.

3. Apostle (2018)

‘Apostle’ tells the tale of a young man named Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens), who faces a unique challenge. His sister is rumored to have been abducted by dangerous people from an island in Wales. Set in the early 1900s, the horror movie follows Thomas as he sets foot on a strange island in Wales, seemingly dominated by a religious cult. As he starts looking for his missing sister, he comes across sinister cultists led by a man named Malcolm Howe (Michael Sheen), who make it their mission to extract a heavy ransom from him in exchange for the girl’s safety.

But the cult doesn’t realize that Thomas is willing to go to extreme lengths to expose them and achieve his mission. The Netflix film, directed by Gareth Evans, reflects the themes of ‘Sinners’ through its navigation of seclusion, claustrophobic interactions, bloody sequences, and characters in danger. It is available on Netflix.

2. Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021)

‘Kingdom: Ashin of the North’ or ‘Kingdom: Ashin-jeon’ deals with the experiences of Ashin (Jun Ji-hyun), and is a Korean horror movie set in the universe of the South Korean series ‘Kingdom.’ The Netflix film takes place during the Japanese invasion of the southern part of the Joseon Kingdom in Korea. Ashin is a young girl who goes to search for a mysterious plant in the mountains, but returns home to realize that she is the only surviving member of her tribe, which was massacred by another tribe while she was away.

Ashin grows up to become a fearsome warrior and vows to avenge the death of her people, even if it means battling supernatural creatures and threats. Helmed by Kim Seong-hun and based on the webtoon series ‘The Kingdom of the Gods,’ the movie is a riveting story of supernatural threats, legacy, culture, and violence, which connects it to the world and characters of ‘Sinners.’ The narrative unfolds here.

1. Blood Red Sky (2021)

‘Blood Red Sky’ or ‘Transatlantic 473’ navigates the life of Nadja (Peri Baumeister), who suffers from a mysterious medical condition. She is aboard an overnight transatlantic flight with her son, Elias (Carl Koch). The journey takes a violent turn when a group of terrorists, led by Berg (Dominic Purcell) and including copilot Bastian Buchner (Kai Ivo Baulitz) and flight attendant Eightball (Alexander Scheer), hijacks the plane. Following Nadja’s murder by one of the attackers, the terrorists take full control of the aircraft. However, the intriguing twist in the tale of violence and survival is Nadja’s subsequent resurrection and transformation into a vampire-like being, fiercely determined to protect Elias at any cost.

As Nadja starts fighting, the hijackers have to face a deadly creature that is seemingly beyond their power. The Netflix movie, directed by Peter Thorwarth, is a vampire tale taking place in a closed environment, which makes it similar to ‘Sinners.’ Both films highlight familial values and the intent to protect loved ones. The British-German film can be discovered on Netflix.

