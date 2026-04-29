10 Movies Like The Devil Wears Prada on Netflix (April 2026)

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s eponymous novel, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is a comedy-drama film that follows the trials of Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway), an aspiring journalist. To support herself, she accepts a job at Runway, a leading fashion magazine, where she becomes assistant to the powerful editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Instead of developing her journalism skills instantly, Andrea is drawn into Miranda’s demanding world of impossible standards and relentless pressure. Andrea struggles to earn acceptance from coworkers, especially Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt).

With guidance from art director Nigel (Stanley Tucci), Andrea transforms her style and image. As she grows more successful, the job consumes her personal life and brings challenges she never saw coming. To truly be successful, Andrea may have to handle Miranda’s overwhelming presence before it changes her moral standards and reality forever. Directed by David Frankel, the film is one of the most culturally relevant and popular offerings of the 2000s. In the mood to watch movies similar to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ streaming on Netflix? You can check out this list.

10. The Last Word (2017)

Directed by Mark Pellington, ‘The Last Word’ is a comedy-drama movie that centers on Harriet Lauler (Shirley MacLaine), a wealthy retired businesswoman determined to control how she will be remembered. Aware that her time may be limited due to a medical condition, she hires young journalist Anne Sherman (Amanda Seyfried) to write her obituary in advance and present her as a model figure after her death. However, when interviews with people from Harriet’s past don’t go in Harriet’s favor, she decides to reshape her legacy at any cost. She gradually forms an unexpected bond with Anne, who is curious about the truth behind Harriet’s legacy. The film, akin to ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ explores a difficult and unique bond between two women who are in completely different stages of their lives. You may watch it on Netflix.

9. Pain Hustlers (2023)

Netflix’s ‘Pain Hustlers’ revolves around the struggles of Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), a woman determined to build a better future for herself and her young daughter. She secures a sales-based job at a struggling pharmaceutical start-up and drives it towards success due to her charm and bold instincts. As her rise accelerates, she becomes deeply involved in a federal criminal conspiracy with dangerous consequences. Along the way, her shifting professional and personal relationship with Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) plays an important role in shaping her path. Directed by David Yates, the narrative is based on the book of the same name by Evan Hughes. The comedy crime film complements ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ through its focus on the demands of the corporate world, individual hustle, and the consequences of morally complex choices. It is streaming here.

8. Do Revenge (2022)

‘Do Revenge’ follows the turbulent life of Drea Torres (Camila Mendes), a popular student at Rosehill Country Day High School. Her carefully constructed world falls apart when a private video is leaked, a betrayal she attributes to her boyfriend, Max Broussard (Austin Abrams). Meanwhile, newcomer Eleanor Levetan (Maya Hawke) must deal with her former bully, Carissa Jones (Ava Capri), who spread a harmful rumor. After crossing paths at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor strike a secret deal to target one another’s adversaries. As their scheme progresses, they encounter unforeseen hurdles that could fundamentally alter their understanding of vengeance. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the Netflix comedy-drama film is a commentary on female ambition, difficult personal dynamics, and style, much like ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ It is available here.

7. I Feel Pretty (2018)

‘I Feel Pretty’ is a comedy film written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. It is the story of Renee Bennett (Amy Schumer), a young woman burdened by insecurity about her appearance. She works at a website for a cosmetics company, while dreaming of joining the firm’s glamorous headquarters. When an opening for a receptionist appears, Renee refuses to apply after seeing the role’s focus on beauty. The next day, after falling from a bike and hitting her head, Renee wakes believing she has become stunningly beautiful, though her appearance remains exactly the same. Convinced of her own beauty, she gains the newfound confidence to pursue opportunities she once avoided. Renee’s journey from an insecure, anxious person to a confident, complex, and charming woman reflects Andrea’s journey in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ You can find it on Netflix.

6. The Assistant (2019)

Written and directed by Kitty Green, ‘The Assistant’ is about a grueling day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner), a recent college graduate who works as a junior assistant at the office of an influential individual in the entertainment industry. Jane’s routine includes mundane tasks such as making coffee, managing office supplies, and arranging travel. However, as the day progresses, she becomes increasingly aware of the culture of silence and abuse at her workplace. When Jane decides to take a stand after a suspicious new hire is given special treatment, she discovers unsettling truths about the system. Much like ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ the drama film explores the extreme demands of serving an overwhelming authority figure and the psychological challenges of the corporate world. It can be found here.

5. Bombshell (2019)

‘Bombshell’ is a biographical drama film set in 2016 and inspired by the real lives of women at Fox News who set out to expose sexual harassment. Directed by Jay Roach, the story follows anchor Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), who finds herself embroiled in political controversy, and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), who files a lawsuit against CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow). Her bravery triggers a domino effect, leading ambitious producer Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) and other journalists to come forward. This leads to chaos, as the women look for justice and the corporate machinery aims to save face. Akin to ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ the narrative explores the extreme demands of a high-pressure work environment and the individual hustle required to navigate the ego of a powerful authority figure. You can enjoy it on Netflix.

4. Blackberry (2023)

Directed by Matt Johnson, ‘BlackBerry’ is a Canadian biographical comedy-drama film loosely inspired by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff’s book, ‘Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry’. The story chronicles the journey of Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel) and his close friend, Douglas Fregin (Matt Johnson), as they set out to transform the communications landscape by developing the world’s first smartphone.

While their pioneering vision propels the company to unprecedented heights and allows them to surpass international competitors, they eventually collide with the cutthroat environment of Silicon Valley. The duo faces escalating challenges due to swift growth and high expectations. It shares similarities with ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ by examining the intense pressures of ambition, workplace chaos, and tense moments. You can watch it here.

3. The Founder (2016)

‘The Founder‘ follows the story of Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a salesman in the 1950s whose life is full of uninspiring days. His reality changes when he encounters a fast-food establishment called McDonald’s, operated by siblings Dick McDonald (Nick Offerman) and Mac McDonald (John Carroll Lynch). Impressed by their rapid service and the quality of their burgers, Ray hopes to turn the local spot into a massive national franchise.

However, his expansion goals create friction as he pushes the brothers to modernize their business model, while Ray grapples with his own aggressive pursuit of wealth. As conflicting ideologies between Ray and the brothers unfold, the brand’s future hangs in the balance. Directed by John Lee Hancock, the drama film is inspired by real events. It is spiritually connected to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ as it explores the cost of ambition and the hustle of the business world in visually appealing ways. It is streaming on Netflix.

2. Set It Up (2018)

Netflix’s ‘Set It Up’ is a romantic comedy film that deals with the lives of Harper Moore (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie Young (Glen Powell), two exhausted assistants bonded by the pressure of their demanding jobs. Hoping to ease their workload, they create a scheme to set up their strict bosses, Kirsten Stevens (Lucy Liu) and Rick Otis (Taye Diggs), and make them fall in love. What begins as a clever plan soon grows increasingly chaotic as their matchmaking efforts lead to unexpected complications. At the same time, Harper and Charlie begin developing feelings for each other, forcing them to reconsider the boundaries of their friendship. Helmed by Claire Scanlon, the movie is complementary to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ as it explores the emotional dynamics of overworked employees dealing with demanding bosses in a chaotic environment. It can be enjoyed here.

1. The Perfect Find (2023)

Directed by Numa Perrier, ‘The Perfect Find’ centers on the ups and downs in the life of Jenna Jones (Gabrielle Union), a middle-aged woman determined to restore her place in the fashion industry after a public breakup and a humiliating firing. Returning to NYC, she takes a position under powerful executive Darcy (Gina Torres), whose demanding reputation leaves no room for mistakes. Jenna’s carefully planned comeback is soon thrown into turmoil when she becomes involved with Eric (Keith Powers), an attractive younger colleague, who happens to be Darcy’s son.

With everything on the line, Jenna must choose between protecting the second chance she fought for or risking everything on a secret romance. Based on the book of the same name by Tia Williams, the Netflix romantic comedy movie is closely related to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ as it is set in the world of fashion, where professional and personal relationships go through intense challenges. The visual elements and the focus on the employee-boss dynamic connect the two movies on a deeper level. It is available on Netflix.

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