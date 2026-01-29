12 Best Movies and Shows About Recovery on Netflix (January 2026)

Recovery can often be a painful process, which involves accepting reality, overcoming guilt, and achieving liberation. Be it opioid addiction, eating disorders, substance abuse, or trauma, the journey towards recovery can be uncertain and involve unforeseen challenges. In the world today, several individuals struggle to recover because of the lack of support or the absence of friends and family members. However, on the other hand, there are many who are able to overcome difficult behavioural patterns with the help of their loved ones.

With addiction issues and social isolation on the rise, recovery becomes an even more important issue that deserves the attention of those in power. Cinema and television have grappled with the issue of recovery, with several complex and layered stories. These works of art have enabled film watchers to learn more about serious social issues. If you are looking for movies and shows about recovery streaming on Netflix, this list will be of interest to you.

12. 6 Balloons (2018)

Directed by Marja-Lewis Ryan, Netflix’s ‘6 Balloons’ is the story of Katie (Abbi Jacobson), a woman who finds herself in the middle of a complex family situation. Her brother Seth (Dave Franco) struggles to recover from his heroin addiction, making him an unstable person. He is also a father to a young girl named Ella. Despite Katie’s attempts to secure a detox center to care for her brother, she is not able to find a quick solution. The situation escalates when Seth begs her to purchase drugs, and she ultimately complies. She gives him a bunch of pills, hoping to calm him down. This leads to a chaotic scenario where Seth goes beyond Katie’s control, while his young daughter’s fate is left hanging in the balance. Katie’s difficult and engaging journey in the drama film can be watched here.

11. Recovery Boys (2018)

‘Recovery Boys’ chronicles the experiences of Jeff, Rush, Adam, and Ryan, who deal with the problem of opioid addiction and abuse. The Netflix documentary film, directed by Elaine McMillion Sheldon, sheds light on their history of addiction and broken relationships, while also highlighting their efforts to recover. To overcome their conditions, they participate in a residential recovery program for men known as Jacob’s Ladder, at Brookside Farm, which runs for eighteen months. In the narrative, the four men come to terms with their past and also accept their reality while also lending a helping hand to the local farmers. In this process, they try to stay sober week by week, while also attempting to be better men. The riveting story is streaming on Netflix.

10. To the Bone (2017)

Netflix’s ‘To the Bone’ deals with the trials and tribulations of Ellen (Lily Collins), a young girl who deals with the challenge of anorexia, making it difficult for her to eat anything. Her medical condition causes her to drastically lose weight, even to the point of her bones showing. She is helped by Dr William Beckham (Keanu Reeves), who tries to understand the complexities of the condition while also offering her hope of overcoming it. Her life takes a turn when she goes to a group home dedicated to the recovery of patients with anorexia. With her life under threat and her loved ones losing hope of saving her, Ellen must find the strength to eat again. Directed by Marti Noxon, the drama film is a haunting portrayal of recovery, accompanied by unique visuals and themes of survival. You may view the movie here.

9. Hillbilly Elegy (2020)

In ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ former Marine JD Vance (Gabriel Basso) is forced to return to his hometown in Ohio due to a family emergency. However, the journey home is not an easy one and comes with several challenges related to his memories of childhood. This unexpected trip makes him confront his complex family dynamics, particularly his volatile relationship with his mother, Beverly “Bev” Vance (Amy Adams), who is battling addiction and struggles to recover. Vance finds the strength to accept the profound impact of his family by reflecting on the role his grandmother, Bonnie “Mamaw” Vance (Glenn Close), played in shaping his life and ambitions and handling his mother. Based on JD Vance’s eponymous memoir, the Netflix drama film is an intricate and deep dive into the life of a dysfunctional family in the shadow of addiction and recovery. The Ron Howard directorial is available on Netflix.

8. Heroin(e) (2017)

Directed by Elaine McMillion Sheldon, ‘Heroin(e)’ is a Netflix documentary film that focuses on the opioid crisis in Huntington, West Virginia. The city faces a dangerous scenario, where cases of overdose and death increase. The narrative chronicles the efforts of Jan Rader, a fire department officer, Necia Freeman from the Brown Bag Ministry for food delivery, and Judge Patricia Keller as they try to delve into the heart of the crisis. The three women fight against overwhelming odds to help addicts recover and give them a chance to lead a better life. Through the courtroom, hospitals, and the streets, people are pushed to the limits in the struggle against addiction. You can watch it here.

7. Resurface (2017)

‘Resurface’ deals with a recovery program called Operation Surf, founded by former big wave surfer Van Curaza. It offers hope and healing through surfing to veterans who are struggling with mental health issues. Suicidal Iraq war veteran Bobby Lane, who has a rough history with trauma and depression, is at the core of the narrative. Curaza’s organization, along with others such as the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation, utilizes surfing to aid in the recovery and offer people a new hope in life. This approach is supported by research demonstrating the ocean’s therapeutic power. The Netflix documentary film, helmed by Joshua Izenberg and Wynn Padula, is a raw and nuanced take on recovery through the magic of nature and belief. It is streaming on Netflix.

6. The Outrun (2024)

Based on Amy Liptrot’s eponymous memoir, ‘The Outrun’ is the story of a young woman named Rona (Saoirse Ronan). The British drama film delves into her trials and tribulations as she returns from London to her hometown of the Orkney Islands in Scotland. She leaves London due to her extreme struggles with alcoholism and a sense of isolation. She attends group meetings and tries to reconnect with nature to get over her addiction issues. While coming to terms with her past in her hometown and a difficult family life, Rona must find the beauty within her own soul to get over the overwhelming influence that alcohol has on her life. However, she may realize that positive thinking is difficult to harbor in the shadow of isolation. The Nora Fingscheidt directorial is a visually stunning piece of art, accompanied by deep commentary on recovery and redemption. It is available here.

5. My Beautiful Broken Brain (2014)

Netflix’s ‘My Beautiful Broken Brain’ is the tale of Lotje Sodderland, who suffered a severe stroke in 2011. The British documentary film chronicles the aftermath of the stroke and the way in which it altered her life. Her family members remain uncertain about her future, and she loses the ability to write, read, and speak. Being a talented person before her stroke, she now sees inexplicable flashes of colour that make her feel like she’s in a different world. Her journey goes through several ups and downs with the help of her family members as she hopes to find her creative voice again. Helmed by Sophie Robinson and Lotje Sodderland, the narrative is a relevant and heartwarming take on the tough road to recovery. The story unfolds on Netflix.

4. Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (2024-)

‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’ follows a unique experiment at a prison where inmates are given the freedom to choose their own tasks and build their own community. Sheriff Eric Higgins of Arkansas, at his prison, forges a bold new strategy to tackle rough behaviour and violence within the prison system. He notices that the inmates are prone to violence and gang culture related to race. In order to change the way in which the system works, he publicly addresses all his inmates and tells them that the cell doors will not be locked anymore, and that they can decide the way in which the prison is run.

He hopes to see whether the absence of cops makes it easier for people to cooperate. As the inmates deal with issues like addiction, drugs, and unforeseen violence, their path to recovery either leads to liberation or greater control in the Netflix documentary series from executive producer Greg Henry and others. It can be found here.

3. Painkiller (2023)

Netflix’s ‘Painkiller’ is the story of Richard Sackler (Matthew Broderick), the leader of Purdue Pharma, which manufactures OxyContin for public consumption. Seen as a barrier that prevents pain, Richard and his family members push the drug into the market at unprecedented levels. However, Glen Kryger (Taylor Kitsch) and others like him, after starting to take the drug, get addicted to it. Dealing with the side effects of OxyContin, the addicts wage a tough battle with recovery seen as a remote possibility. As the victims suffer, a woman named Edie Flowers (Uzo Aduba) wishes to fight against Purdue and the Sacklers.

The drama series is based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s article ‘The Family That Built an Empire of Pain.’ Also based on the book ‘Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic’ by Barry Meier, it is a deep dive into the harsh realities of recovery, business, and morality. Created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, it is streaming on Netflix.

2. Feel Good (2020-2021)

‘Feel Good,’ co-created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, centers on Mae, a former drug addict navigating a difficult journey towards self-discovery. Canadian comedian Mae Martin plays a fictionalized version of themself, portraying Mae as a complex individual who faces various issues, especially related to drugs and recovery. Their partner, George (Charlotte Ritchie), a British woman, urges them to go to group meetings and try other ways to overcome their addictions. As issues of anxiety and identity challenge Mae in unprecedented ways, their future is threatened by alcoholism. To save their love and recover, Mae must test their own limits to survive. The comedy-drama series is a poignant take on addiction, love, recovery, and redemption. You may watch it here.

1. In Waves and War (2024)

‘In Waves and War’ or ‘In Waves and War: Ehemalige Navy SEALs in Therapie’ revolves around the experiences of Navy SEAL Marcus Capone, who is a decorated officer. He returns home from Afghanistan and finds it difficult to deal with his PTSD and other mental health issues. This leads to a significantly challenging situation for him and his wife, Amber Capone. With seemingly no hope of recovery, the couple turns towards the option of psychedelic drugs for therapy, which are not legal or acceptable in America.

This forces them to travel to Mexico to take part in healing sessions and to facilitate the recovery of DJ Shipley and other U.S. Navy SEALs from battle trauma. The Capones wish to provide greater access to psychedelic treatments to military men, which come with their own challenges. Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, the documentary film is a grounded and significant commentary on the complex process of recovery. It is available on Netflix.

Read More: Best Sports Documentaries On Netflix