Murder Mindfully Season 3 Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

In season 2 of ‘Murder Mindfully,’ Björn Diemel gets into bigger and badder pickles and, fortunately, gets out of most of them all the same. The biggest challenge and his partner-in-crime, Sascha, face is Kurt, an old enemy of Boris, who backs the daycare owners into a corner in an attempt to use them for the murder of the mob boss. However, this isn’t their only worry. Boris himself proves to be a perpetual threat, as even the possibility of his escape from the duo’s basement promises a deadly demise. On the other hand, a series of unwise decisions on Diemel’s part lands him in hot water with an Arabic crime family, the Holgersons. Despite the mounting complications in his life, the attorney manages to weasel his way out of every tough corner. Therefore, he lives to see another day, and fortunately for fans of the show, another season. Netflix has already greenlit the show for a season 3, opening up the strong possibility for a 2028 release.

Murder Mindfully Season 3 Will Continue to Tackle Diemel’s Eccentric Self-Help Journey

‘Murder Mindfully’ is a dark comedy series that focuses on a crime-focused premise. The protagonist, Björn Diemel, is a defense attorney who, through a chaotic comedy of errors, accidentally dips his toes into his city’s rampant criminal underworld. One of the defining parts of his life that triggers this life change stems from his decision to seek out therapy, which will allow him to take a gander at mindful living. In season 1, he and his therapist, Joschka Breitner, focus on striking up a good work-life balance. In season 2, they delve into healing Diemel’s inner child.

In both instances, Diemel’s decision to prioritize his mental health led to misguided decisions, which ultimately deepened his involvement in his ever-growing pile of criminality. Therefore, we can expect the third season to carry forward this tradition and center itself around the lawyer’s attempts to engage with one specific aspect of his mental health journey. Notably, this would be the first season in which Diemel would be single, with his marriage to Katherina finally dissolved. Therefore, it’s possible that in the future, his issues will find an origin in his unlucky love life and his newfound experience with being a single dad who co-parents with his ex-wife.

The Core Cast Members Will Likely Return For Murder Mindfully Season 3

Despite the lethal title of the series, ‘Murder Mindfully’ observes a minimal number of deaths of major characters. This means most of the central characters are alive and will continue to be a part of the protagonist’s storyline. For the same reason, fans can expect most of the major players to return for a third season. This includes longtime series regulars like Tom Schilling (Björn Diemel), Murathan Muslu (Sascha), Britta Hammelstein (Nicole), and Emily Cox (Katharina Diemel).

On the other hand, characters with strong connections to the lead characters can also be expected to return to continue expanding the central plotline. Consequently, actors like Peter Jordan (Joschka Breitner) and Pamuk Pilavci (Emily Diemel) are likely to reprise their roles. Lastly, Walter’s character can also be expected to make a comeback, given his significance to Diemel’s criminal connections. Alternatively, the fates of some other characters remain ambiguous. Season 2 introduces a number of new faces, like Laura and the Holgerson brothers, who make crucial contributions to the protagonist’s life and storyline. Nonetheless, the possibility of their return depends entirely on the direction the show takes.

Murder Mindfully Season 3 Will Bring More Criminal Trouble to Diemel’s Door

At the end of season 2, Diemel finds himself in a uniquely safe position. He has managed to get rid of Kurt in a way that no longer makes him an active threat. In doing so, he has also disposed of Boris in a more permanent way. Moreover, even his newfound feud with the Holgersons has been put to rest. Nonetheless, it’s highly possible that this conclusion is simply the quiet before the storm. With Boris dead, Diemel now has to manage two entire gangs while lying to them barefaced about the mortality status of their mob bosses. In this endeavor, Sascha still remains his only collaborator.

On the other hand, the introduction of the Holgersons carries an inherently menacing power. For now, Diemel shakes them off his tale by pinning the murder of their family members on Kurt. Yet, now that the city is on their radar, it’s possible for them to eventually return to raise some hell. Lastly, the deaths of Boris and Kurt, while convenient, also add to the lawyer’s baggage. From the looks of it, Detective Egmann has no plans of stopping her investigation and giving up on proving her suspicions of Diemel’s criminal escapades. Therefore, now that he’s quite literally sitting on evidence of his guilt, we can expect the duo’s cat-and-mouse chase to grow more intense in the future.

Read More: Murder Mindfully Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Diemel Heal His Inner Child?