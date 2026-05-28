Murder Mindfully Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Diemel Heal His Inner Child?

In the German dark comedy show ‘Murder Mindfully,’ defense attorney Björn Diemel’s self-help journey continues to take him down dubious, potentially deadly roads. After getting rid of both Dragan and Boris, the protagonist becomes the puppeteer controlling both mobs without either ever realizing it. In this endeavor, Sascha, his roommate, partner-in-crime, and co-owner of a daycare, remains his only co-conspirator. As a result, the duo faces a daunting new problem when they’re targeted by an anonymous blackmailer who seems to know all about a crucial secret hidden in their basement. The dangers circling above escalate when Diemel’s mindfulness sessions with Dr. Breitner bring the inner trauma of his childhood self to the surface, leading to a comedy of errors that threatens to end on a fatal note. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Murder Mindfully Season 2 Recap

Björn Diemel has a lot on his plate. He has secretly and on some level inadvertently disposed of two rival mob bosses without the knowledge of their gangs. Thus, as their attorneys, he’s the one moving the pieces around from the shadows. On the other hand, his marriage is still on the rocks, and local detective Nicola Egmann continues to hover around him in an attempt to prove his guilt. In light of these complications, he decides the best thing for him right now would be a family vacation to the Alps. However, one unpleasant experience at a hilltop restaurant leads to adverse consequences. After witnessing his surprising anger issues, his wife, Katherina, compels him to go right back to Joschka Breitner, his mindful coach.

Diemel complies easily because he himself wants to know what exactly is wrong with him. During the session, the mental healthcare professional helps him realize that his problems are a result of his resurfacing childhood traumas. Growing up under the rule of his utilitarian father has left some indelible marks on the lawyer. Therefore, the only thing to do now is to work on healing his inner child. For Diemel, this manifests as a mental projection of his younger self, who accompanies him and goads him into fairly reckless behavior. Yet, once he returns home, he learns that this isn’t the worst of his worries. Back when Boris posed a problem, the lawyer took care of it, not by killing him, but rather kidnapping him and stashing him in his apartment’s basement. Now, someone seems to have broken him out. Surprisingly enough, this only remains a problem for so long.

The next day, Boris is returned to the basement, drugged up. A letter on Diemel’s doorstep soon follows. It’s penned by the kidnapper, who apparently wants the lawyer to kill the mob boss and deliver his severed head to him. If he refuses to play along, the blackmailer promises to alert the police about the mob boss in their basement. Although the solution seems easy enough to Sascha, Diemel’s inner child refuses to allow him to commit another murder. Therefore, the latter convinces his partner to go after the blackmailer. Meanwhile, a daycare meeting alerts the lawyer of the possibility that one of the moms, Laura, could potentially have knowledge about Boris’ whereabouts.

However, soon enough, Diemel realizes it’s Laura’s brother, Kurt, that he needs to keep an eye out for. Simultaneously, another complication develops when an impulsive decision to send Walter after a group of loiters results in the kidnapping of two teenagers, who belong to the dangerous Holgersons mob family. Still, the lawyer tackles these problems with a level-headed efficiency thanks to his commitment to mindfulness. Diemel and Sascha discover a link between Boris and Kurt, proving that the latter is the blackmailer who wants the mob boss dead. Ultimately, entangling him in a web of chaos and legal troubles as well, Diemel arrives at a familiar position. Kurt, who believes he is on the chopping block of the Holgerson teenagers, is offered the chance to disappear until the smoke clears.

Murder Mindfully Season 2 Ending: Does Diemel Heal His Inner Child?

In season 2, a lot of Diemel’s problems stem from his internal battle with his inner child. His unhealed trauma makes an appearance early on during his trip in the Alps. The vacation destination, the specifics of the lunch he and his family try to have, all of it has one thing in common. It’s an unactualized childhood fantasy that the lawyer is trying to fulfill with his new family. As a child, Diemel grew up with a terror of a father. The latter was practical and pragmatic, refusing to ever allow himself and his family any luxury or fun. Therefore, when Diemel took a trip to the Alps as a kid, all he wanted was a family picnic to wash down the tasteless, packed sandwiches his father insisted upon.

However, even this time around, Diemel’s fantasy doesn’t pan out as he wants it to. The rude waiter takes his time with the orders and messes them up in uncaring ways. This is what ignites his anger issues and compels him to mess with the backroom in ways that would send the waiter flying down the mountain the next time he goes on break. Every other incident that follows Diemel afterward, his decision against killing Boris, getting in trouble with the Holgersons, and more, is a direct result of his reacting to his inner child’s whims and wishes. While his stunt in the Alps would have otherwise gone unnoticed, it threatens to become his undoing when Detective Nicola gets her hands on the case. Nicola is already eager to bring Diemel down. Time and again, she has managed to come close to catching the lawyer for his crimes.

Nonetheless, the lack of proper evidence and plausible deniability always seems to get in her way. Therefore, in the end, when every other thread involving Boris, Kurt, and the Hogersons resolves itself with no snags for Diemel, she zeroes in on the Alps situation and tries to pester him and his family about it. By the end, the lawyer’s marriage to his wife, Katherina, comes to an end. A fortunate misunderstanding even leads to the latter believing they can be good friends in the aftermath. For the same reason, when she witnesses Nicola continuing to give her ex-husband a hard time about the death, which cannot be connected to him on paper, she finally stands up to the cop. This single action means the world to Diemel. For the first time in his life, another person, who knows he has messed up, chooses to stand up for him. As a result, this instance heals something inside of him, which ultimately helps him let go of his traumatized inner child.

How Does Diemel Deal With the Boris and Kurt Problem?

Throughout the narrative, Kurt and Boris prove to be Diemel’s biggest concerns. He’s keeping the mob boss in his basement as a prisoner in order to gain control of his gang, effectively ensuring that he is the unseen leader of the city’s criminal underworld. While this remains smooth sailing for long, complications emerge when Boris’ long-time enemy emerges. As it turns out, Kurt has a personal bone to pick with the criminal. Way back when, the mobility company CEO used to be a frequent customer at the mobster’s brothel. He would always hire the services of one particular worker, Anastasia, with whom he was madly in love. However, the sex worker was dating Boris.

As the story goes, Boris ended up killing Anastasia for an affair she had with his rival, Dragan. Notably, he delivered her to her demise by beheading her. Consequently, Kurt has returned with the desire to exact vengeance by submitting her killer to the same fate. Yet, instead of getting his own hands dirty, he wants to use Diemel as the buffer. He uses blackmail to try to force him into doing his own bidding. Still, the lawyer doesn’t roll over that easily. He comes up with a plan of his own to kill two birds with one stone. His biggest problem at the moment remains his unwillingness to kill anyone. Naturally, the only solution is to have his two enemies, Kurt and Boris, kill each other.

For this to work, Diemel needs to get Kurt in the house, where he and Sascha create a unique trap. Even though things go south when the CEO gets suspicious, the lawyer eventually manages to gain the upper hand. In the end, he and Sascha lock the two men up in a room inside the basement. Both parties are tied to the walls and ceiling using one continuous chain of steel. Thus, one cannot move without pulling on the other. Lastly, they place a singular knife in the middle. The catch is that both prisoners can free the other using a latch on their own cuffs. Nonetheless, the only way they can use this to their advantage is by trusting each other and working together, which is a calculated impossibility. Thus, Diemel ensures that the two men will die one way or another while he seals them inside a dungeon in his basement.

Do the Holgersons Leave Diemel Alone?

The last threat that Diemel needs to take care of comes from an unexpected source. Earlier, he had gotten himself in trouble by asking Walter to beat up some kids by citing non-existent concerns about the Holgersons. It just so turns out that two of the teenagers happen to belong to the crime family. Therefore, kidnaps and tortures the duo, indirectly placing Diemel in the line of fire. In order to save himself from the situation, he tries to stage a roadside accident involving Kurt’s mobility company, to wash his hands of the death. Nonetheless, when the Holgersons eventually come looking for revenge, they end up knocking on his door sooner rather than later.

Still, Diemel finds the solution to this pickle. Once Kurt’s death is confirmed, he becomes the easiest target to frame for the murder of the two teenagers. Thus, the lawyer manages to use his illegally acquired signature to make him confess to the crime. Furthermore, he creates a suicide note that remains believable thanks to Kurt’s sinking business and mountainous financial debt. Therefore, in the end, his enemy ends up eating the blame for the two murders allowing the lawyer to once again walk away from the situation with a clean sheet.

Read More: Murder Mindfully Ending, Explained: Does Nicole Find Out What Björn Did?