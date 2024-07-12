Netflix’s ‘Nadie nos vio partir’ Starts Filming in Mexico City This Month

Netflix’s upcoming limited series ‘Nadie nos vio partir’ will enter production in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 22. The filming of the show will last until November 2. María Camila Arias and Big Drama wrote the project based on Tamara Trottner’s debut novel of the same name, published in 2020. They also serve as producers, along with Monica Lozano.

The series, which is also known as “Nobody Saw Us Leave,” is a gritty story inspired by Trottner’s own life. Set against the historical backdrop of 1960s Mexico, the plot revolves around a Jewish mother in relentless pursuit of her family amid a conflict between two powerful families of the same religion. The narrative kicks off in 1964, the year Valeria returns home one morning to find her house perfectly organized, but her daughter and son missing.

The intense drama explores Valeria’s desperate attempts to regain custody of her children, who have been kidnapped by her estranged Orthodox husband Leo, who seeks revenge against her affair with her brother-in-law. The justice sought by the influential families pushes them to exercise all their power and wealth to resolve the kidnapping while also liberating their son to restore their family’s honor.

Camila Arias’ recent projects include the Netflix films ‘I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me‘ and ‘The Kings of the World.’ Her most acclaimed project is the 2018 crime thriller ‘Birds of Passage,’ which also takes place in the 1960s and explores drug trafficking in Colombia. Arias is also contributing as a writing consultant to the upcoming series ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude.’ Additionally, she has penned Andrés Baiz’s upcoming action-adventure ‘Pimpinero.’

Moreover, the release of ‘La Femme Cachée,’ which Camila Arias co-wrote with director Bachir Bensaddek, is scheduled for next month. This drama also explores themes of pursuit and escape within a family. Big Drama is known for co-creating and executive producing Netflix’s ‘Nothing to See Here’ along with Santiago Limón. The production of ‘Nadie nos vio partir’ is managed by Alebrije Producciones and Península Films.

With its sun-kissed ambiance, Mexico City has long been a favored production location for filmmakers. The filming schedule, lasting over three months, will experience distinct climate conditions — summer, autumn, and winter — showcasing the passage of time in Valeria’s fight against the patriarchal system. The period drama will join renowned projects such as Alejandro González Iñárritu’s ‘Amores Perros‘ and Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Roma,’ which were shot in the Mexican capital city. Additionally, the region has hosted the shooting of several English-language movies, including ‘Spectre,’ ‘Elysium,’ and ‘Total Recall.’

