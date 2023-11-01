Nancy and Derek Haysom’s Children Now Lead Separate Lives

When Nancy and Derek Haysom were found lying dead inside their “Loose Chippings” residence in Bedford County, Virginia, on April 3, 1985, it honestly baffled the entire nation to its very core. That’s because, as chronicled in Netflix’s ‘Till Murder Do Us Part,’ they were both heinously slashed as a result of a plan orchestrated by their daughter, Elizabeth, and her boyfriend, Jens Söring. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about those individuals they were sadly forced to leave behind — their other adult children, 5 in between them — we’ve got the essential details for you.

Who Are Nancy and Derek Haysom’s Children?

It was reportedly back in the late 1950s when British-American artist Nancy came across South Africa-born Canadian steel executive Derek for the first time, just for them to soon fall hard and fast. They actually bonded over being divorced parents for whom pedigree, social standing, as well as familial values were important, driving them to gladly marry in 1960 despite their 19-year age gap. Elizabeth thus came into this world in April 1964 as this couple’s only biological child together; though records do suggest she grew up surrounded by two loving sets of much older half-siblings.

While Nancy had two sons called Howard and Richard from a prior union (both of whom later changed their last names to Haysom), Derek had three kids from his first marriage: Varian, Julian, plus Fiona. The latter were reportedly the eldest of this bunch, whereas there was just around a decade or so difference between Elizabeth and her maternal brothers, making them close in every sense of the term. In fact, per this 4-part documentary series, after the socialites unfortunately lost their lives on March 30, 1985, the youngest stayed with her siblings for quite some time while planning the funeral.

