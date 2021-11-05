Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Mid-Credits Scene, Explained

As Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) predicts, his incarceration leads to an all-out war between the cartels that spawn from the carcass of his organization. Season 3 depicts the beginning of the bloody and violent Mexican drug war when things just start to get out of control, and it dawns on law enforcement that the drug trade and the associated violence will probably never cease. ‘Narcos: Mexico’ gives each of its main characters their proper dues. History tells us some of their stories will go on, but as the show ends, they all come to an important juncture in their lives.

In films and TV shows, post-credits or mid-credits scenes serve a similar function to postscripts in literature. They either explain something or give hints to future projects set in the same universe. The mid-credits scene in ‘Narcos: Mexico’ does the former. It provides closure to the audience members eager to know what happens to one of the most prominent characters in the show by offering its own interpretation of one of the biggest mysteries in the history of the drug trade. Here is everything you need to know about the mid-credits scene of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ season 3. SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Is the Significance of Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Mid-Credits Scene?

As the credits start rolling, a picturesque beach appears on-screen, and Marta is seen walking towards a villa that sits comfortably on a cliff, between the mountains and the sea. We can glean from this that she is in the Chilean house that Amado Carrillo Fuentes (José María Yazpik) gave her. As she walks into the house, we see two glasses on top of a piano. She takes one of them and turns, leaning against the said piano. The camera then focuses on a toy plane, placed strategically beside a sheet music page holder, before the screen turns black.

The two glasses of wine imply that there is another person in the house with Marta. And the toy plane sheds light on their identity. In the season 3 premiere, Amado learns that his daughter died while he was in prison. He returns to Sinaloa and speaks to his former wife. In the old room of his late daughter, he finds the plane. And he has carried it around with him since then.

This scene is a perfect farewell for a man known as “El Señor de Los Cielos” (“The Lord of the Skies”). In the mid-credits scene, the toy plane represents not only Amado’s spiritual connection with his daughter but also Amado himself. It lets the audience know that he has survived and reunited with Marta. Evidently, his plans have worked flawlessly. As always, he has managed to accomplish something that almost no one has before: escaping the world of crime alive and free.

