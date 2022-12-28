National Treasure Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

Set in the same universe as the ‘National Treasure’ films, ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ revolves around a group of friends who discover clues to a legendary treasure that connects all the pre-colonial civilizations in America. In episode 4, titled ‘Charlotte,’ a cast member from the movies makes his first appearance and helps the group of young treasure hunters with their search. Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones) is revealed to be connected to a powerful international organization. Liam (Jake Austin Walker) learns things about his late grandfather that he didn’t know until now, and Jess (Lisette Olivera) realizes there might be a mole in her group. Here is what you need to know about the ending of ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.

National Treasure: Edge of History Episode 4 Recap

The episode begins as Jess continues her attempts to figure out the meaning of the message that Elvis Presley left behind on a gold record. The message goes, “I have got a message from Miss Morning Dove White. The twin-tongued serpent’s tail is revealed in fair weather by the bend in the new found land.” She thinks the twin-tongued serpent part of the puzzle refers to La Malinche, Hernán Cortés’ interpreter and consort.

However, while Malinche was a brilliant woman with a penchant for languages, there is no historical record that she was literate, let alone had the ability to maintain a journal. As Jess and Tasha mull over being stuck at a seemingly dead end with their treasure hunt, Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) arrives in town for Peter Sadusky’s wake. Unfortunately, Ben and Abigail can’t make it, as “Charlotte” is sick. Initially, Charlotte seems to be their daughter, but it is later revealed the name actually belongs to Ben and Abigail’s pet German Shepherd.

Liam invites Jess and her friends to the wake, where they meet Riley and speak to him about Elvis’ clues. Meanwhile, Billie meets fellow members of the secret society Cras est nostrum (Tomorrow is ours) and assures them that the hunt is on track, revealing Elvis’ message to them. Just as she is leaving, one of the other members tries to forcefully take the relics from her, but Katey beats his goons up, and Billie hands him over to the board.

Agent Ross attends the wake as well and continues her investigation. Even though her boss earlier told her not to look into Peter Sadusky’s death, he rescinds that instruction and gives her official permission for investigation. After learning from his grandfather’s caregiver that Peter listened to his music, Liam sings at the wake. Afterward, his mother admits she was wrong and encourages him to move to Nashville to pursue a career in music just as he wants to.

While the others are celebrating Sadusky and their connections with him, Riley and Jess get trapped in the clue room. Soon, air pressure starts to fall, and they realize that they will suffocate to death if they don’t get out of the room in time. Fortunately, they are two of the best puzzles-solving minds there are, and they successfully decode Sadusky’s codes. Afterward, Riley helps Jess and the others with Elvis’ clues.

National Treasure: Edge of History Episode 4 Ending: What Does Elvis’ Message Mean?

The name “Charlotte” is a call back to the first film, where there is a ship of the same name stuck in the Canadian Arctic and contains an important clue to the Templar Treasure. Riley brings it up when he and Jess are trapped in the clue room, making Jess realize she was looking at the wrong place. The twin-tongued serpent refers to Sacagawea, the Lemhi Shoshone translator who participated in the Lewis and Clark expedition. The “fair weather” part refers to Meriweather Lewis, and “new found land” are actually one word, referring to Lewis’ favorite dog. Sacagawea, likely one of the Daughters of the Plumed Serpents, hid the clues to the third relic in Meriwether Lewis’ journal that he dedicated to his Newfoundland dog because she knew that the journal would be preserved.

The connection between Sacagawea and Elvis’ ancestor was York, an African-American man enslaved by Clark. York also made entries in the journals as well. He died in Tennessee on his way to Kentucky to find his wife. Elvis’ ancestor, Miss Morning Dove White, was also from Tennessee. As Lewis served as the Governor of Louisiana, his journal is on display in the Governor’s mansion.

Is Liam Working with Billie?

Right after she and Liam share a kiss, Jess receives some troubling information from Riley. Some people apparently approached Ben’s mother with Elvis’ message, which means one of her friends told Billie about what they found. Given that she and Liam made the discovery together, and he is the person she knows the least about, Jess suspects him. While this is a possibility, it’s also possible that Billie and her people have bugged all the digital devices that Jess and her friends use and got the recording through that. Oren, who received death threats from Billie’s people, can also be the one supplying her with the information.

