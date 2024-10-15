Where is NCIS Origins Filmed?

A prequel series to ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Origins’ transports us to early 1990s California, where a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) enters Camp Pendleton’s newly established office after a personal tragedy. While facing self-doubt and the scrutiny of those around him, Gibbs is given some helpful advice about military investigations by Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). As Gibbs starts his work with the Naval Investigative Service, he explores everything from the sprawling military base to the beaches and urban areas of Southern California. Set against the sun-soaked yet gritty backdrops of 1990s California, under showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, the CBS crime series paints a nostalgic picture of Camp Pendleton and its surrounding landscapes.

NCIS: Origins Filming Locations

Filming for ‘NCIS: Origins’ is primarily carried out in and around Los Angeles, California. Principal photography began in June 2024, with the set of the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base created by the industrious production team. “Can’t say enough about our talented, relentless crew that grinds day in and day out,” wrote actor Kyle Schmid in an Instagram post. “Making something so good would be impossible with you guys. You are the glue. Without every spoke on a wheel, it bends and folds. Without you we’d have nothing. Much love!”

Los Angeles, California

The majority of the locations featured in the backdrops of ‘NCIS: Origins’ are captured in Los Angeles, California. The show’s filming is centered on the seaside neighborhood of San Pedro in the South Bay area. The Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base seen in the series is created in Fort MacArthur on Meyler Road in San Pedro. The fort was historically utilized as an army base and for coastal defense between 1914 and 1974. Presently, it is a part of the Los Angeles Air Force Base.

The production team set up shop in a more dormant part of Fort MacArthur, painting the existing buildings from yellow to green with burgundy trim. They also constructed the Nissen huts seen in the series from scratch, mirroring how the real Camp Pendleton base looked in the ‘90s. The base set was also furnished with military signposts, vintage cars, and even armored vehicles. As the buildings of Fort MacArthur were repainted for the show, reports stated that the visitors and base authorities appreciated the refreshed look and planned to adopt the paint scheme for some of the other older buildings around the base.

The cast and crew of ‘NCIS: Origins’ were also spotted shooting at Cabrillo Beach, located in San Pedro, a popular spot along the southern California coast. The beach, with its sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, offers a picturesque backdrop for seaside sequences in the series. Its location near the military base provides easier access for the team while presenting a serene beachside background for episodes. The Weymouth Corner Shopping Center in San Pedro also serves as a notable filming location. The sunny streets and quaint outlets of the center become a part of the investigators’ journeys into the cityscape of Oceanside. While their filming locations retain parts of their nostalgic charm, the production team spruces up the aesthetic of their shooting sites with vintage vehicles, including Oceanside Police patrol cars, ambulances, and news vans.

Such changes to the environment create an immersive experience in the 1990s time period, which is central to the charm of ‘NCIS: Origins.’ It is also something that the cast and crew seemed to thoroughly enjoy. “Getting to relive the 90’s with every scene,” wrote director Pete Chatmon, who began directing the show in September 2024. “Going to dig deep in my bag of tricks for this one.” San Pedro offers a variety of settings that seamlessly fit the show’s 1990s California aesthetic. The production team’s decision to film in San Pedro not only showcases the neighborhood’s cinematic potential but also creates an authentic backdrop for this new chapter of the ‘NCIS’ universe. Other films and shows shot in the area include FX’s ‘American Crime Story,’ Fox’s ‘24,’ and Apple TV+’s ‘Sugar.’

