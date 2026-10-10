Is Tony DiNozzo Back? Is Michael Weatherly Returning to NCIS?

‘NCIS’ season 24 opens with some changes to the power structure of the agency. After the tragic death of Leon Vance in the last season, the Director’s chair of the investigative service remains open for the taking. Unfortunately for Agent McGee and his colleagues, this spot quickly gets filled up by Gabriel LaRoche, someone with whom the protagonists frequently butt heads. However, the agents have a bigger problem to handle that takes priority over petty grievances.

McGee’s son, Mateo, is in the wind, having stolen some classified files from the agency. During his last encounter with Agent Nick Torres, at the climax of season 23, a gunshot had gone off. In ‘Wayward Son,’ episode 1 of the following season, the victim of this gunshot is revealed to be Tony DiNozzo, the former NCIS Agent, who just happened to be in town and on Mateo’s tail during the encounter. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tony DiNozzo is Back in DC and Assists the NCIS in Their Chase After Mateo

At the end of season 23, Torres and Mateo find themselves in a hostile encounter wherein one gunshot is fired. However, as it turns out, neither participant took the bullet. Instead, it was Tony DiNozzo whose arm was grazed by the shot. After his adventures across Europe, the former NCIS agent has found himself back in DC to set up a new branch for the private security firm, Salus Mondiale. As such, he had been stuck in the unglamorous reality of administrative delays and office shares with mundane elderly workers. While in the area, he had decided to drop in on Torres’ investigation after hearing about an active NCIS case through the grapevine.

Unluckily for him, this led to him ending up on the business end of a spooked Mateo’s gun. Still, the injury is only minor and doesn’t prevent Tony from attempting to help his former colleagues with their current case. Initially, this proves to be a tricky ordeal since he, along with Torres and McGee, is instantly dismissed as soon as they walk into the NCIS office and face the new Director, LaRoche. Still, the trio doesn’t let the latter’s authority prevent them from sticking with their investigation. In fact, Tony becomes a valuable asset for the agents on the case, Parker and Knight, who find handy loopholes in LaRoche’s orders through his non-agent status.

Eventually, as the case evolves and leads to the abduction of the daughter of the Secretary of the Navy, the latter ends up demanding Tony’s involvement in the case herself. As the resolution nears, LaRoche opts for a confrontation while Tony continues to doubt the mechanisms of the enemy’s ploy. Therefore, he undertakes a different line of investigation, which leads him to the real heart of the crime. Fortunately, he hadn’t walked into the jaws of danger without any backup. Knight and Torres had both disregarded LaRoche’s order to throw in their lot with the former agent. In the end, Catherine is rescued, the bad guys are foiled, and the authority of the current NCIS Director is severely undermined. For the same reasons, in the aftermath, the Secretary pays Tony a visit with an unexpected offer.

Tony’s Appointment as the NCIS Director Brings Michael Weatherly Back as a Series Regular

In light of Tony DiNozzo’s successful stint with the NCIS, the Secretary recognizes his brilliance on the job and offers him the esteemed position of Director of the Agency. She recognizes that LaRoche’s appointment had been a hasty and unsuccessful decision. The NCIS actually needs someone like Tony at the helm, who has developed years of instinct and experience and has a natural rapport with the agents. Initially, the private agent has some qualms about the proposition, mostly relating to the factors that influenced his initial departure from the agency: his family. Nonetheless, the Secretary assuages his concerns easily. As it turns out, she has already talked to Ziva about the development, and the latter had been in full support of it.

Tony and Ziva’s daughter is currently enrolled in a boarding school in Boston while the mother works at a language institute nearby. Thus, all it would take is a few flights for the family to remain in each other’s orbit. In the end, Tony accepts the offer and officially becomes the new Director of the NCIS. This means that Michael Weatherly, who had been a staple for the police procedural show since its debut in 2003, will finally be returning as a series regular. This would mark the first season time since season 13 that the actor will be reprising his role in the show for more than a few episodes. Previously, in 2025, he had returned to the character with the spin-off series, ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva,’ which ran for one season.

Weatherly’s return to ‘NCIS’ as Tony DiNozzo, this time as the Director of the Agency, promises many new developments for the character. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, writer Steven D. Binder discussed the character’s future and said, “Tony’s stepping into the job because there was a death, and Vance stepped into the job because there was a death. It’s not a good job. You don’t last long. Well, Vance lasted a long time, but the retirement plan for being the Director of NCIS is getting shot and killed. That’s pretty much happened to all of them.” In addition to the personal developments in Tony’s future, fans can also look forward to watching him form relationships and dynamics with the current NCIS team.

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