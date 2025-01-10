Is Netflix’s Asura Based on a True Story? Are the Takezawa Sisters Based on Real People?

Netflix’s ‘Asura’ (originally titled ‘Asura no Gotoku’) is a family drama series that follows the story of four sisters— Tsunako, Makiko, Takiko, and Sakiko— whose lives take an unexpected turn when they discover a shocking family secret. Set in 1979, the story begins with Takiko revealing to her sisters that their elderly father is having an affair. Not only is he in a relationship with another woman, but he also seems to have a child with her. While Takiko believes they should tell their mother and confront their father about it, her sisters have varying points of view, which reflect their own lives in some ways. Developed by Yasuo Yagi, the show presents a keen insight into the dynamics between the sisters, which isn’t limited to Japanese society and becomes relatable due to its universality.

The Fictional Takezawa Sisters Reflect the Reality of Complex Emotions Between Siblings

‘Asura’ is a fictional story based on Kuniko Mukoda’s book, ‘Ashura no Gotoku.’ Considered one of the most influential novels in Japanese literature, especially in the context of family dramas, it has been adapted into a 1979 TV series and a 2003 film. The Netflix series reimagines the story with slight changes, though it remains faithful to the novel as well as the time period in which it was originally imagined. It is adapted for the screen by Hirokazu Kore-eda, who took to the director’s chair to create a story that remains true to its source material.

The story of the Takezawa sisters falls in line with Kuniko Mukoda’s writings, in which she tended to focus on complex dynamics within families, particularly in a feminist setting. With the four sisters, she presented four different personalities that seem to belong to different worlds but originate from the same place. The author made a name for herself by creating relatable characters in a highly realistic setting, reflecting the Japanese society of that time. She didn’t reveal whether she based any of the sisters or their plot lines on any real person, but she did write them in a way that resonated strongly with her audience.

The major theme of the story is to show the torrent of emotions that flow between four conflicting personalities that are also deeply connected to each other. The word “asura” refers to the demigods in Buddhist beliefs, as the sisters embody their conflict on the exterior but an innate sense of strong bond within themselves. To the director, the soul of the story lies in the relationship between the women, who fight with each other and don’t hesitate to hurt each other’s feelings with their blunt words. At the same time, they are highly protective of each other and show up for one another, no matter their differences. Through their varying stories, we see marked growth with each episode as the conflicts between them also come to a head and test their love for one another, their parents, and their partners. This adds the gravity of realism to the story despite it being a fictional one.

