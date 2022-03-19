7 Best DIY Shows on Netflix Right Now

The best way to do things is to do it yourself. DIY is the mantra of our times. Be it home repairs or upgrades, there are numerous shows to figure out how to do it yourself. They help us to transform our lives and style within a budget and with minimal chaos. Many of us have a plan in our mind to transform the open spaces into decorated areas for work and play, and these shows help us with that. So, here’s the list of really good DIY shows on Netflix that are available to stream right now:

7. Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (2019)

Created and written by Marie Kondo, ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’ is a reality television series directed by Jade Sandberg Wallis. As the name suggests, the show follows Marie, the creator of the KonMari method and a successful organizing consultant who offers viewers priceless advice on decluttering their homes and making their lives less messy. The famous consultant also meets clients with different demands and preferences, and taking all their choices into account, Kondo provides methods through which they can find joy in their lives by getting rid of unnecessary belongings and decluttering their homes.

6. Dream Home Makeover (2020 -)

Netflix’s ‘Dream Home Makeover’ is a reality television show that centers upon house owners with big dreams of renovations of their who find a helping hand from Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee. The series follows the couple as they meet new clients and listen to their idea of a dream house. With the understanding of their philosophy and preferences, the duo then comes up with unique ideas to renovate their homes and thus offer viewers crucial insight into design and ideation that they can themselves use in their lives.

5. Get Organized with The Home Edit (2020 -)

Starring Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, ‘Get Organized with The Home Edit’ is a reality television series that follows the brains behind the home organization company The Home Edit. The duo using their philosophy and decluttering methods mixed with a powerful combination of interior styling, practicality, and humor, help transform people’s lives. Their simple advice can help clueless viewers develop a decent understanding of home management that can eventually help them create better living spaces that take their preferences into account.

4. Amazing Interiors (2018 – )

Created by Jude Parker, ‘Amazing Interiors’ is a reality television series that takes viewers on an educational journey of design and renovation of homes. The show focuses on three houses, each in different stages of development, and then turns its attention to the remodeling process of each one of them. Most of the properties that feature on the program appear ordinary from the outside, but their interiors have been designed and renovated with special care to the detail. The show offers the homeowners a chance to explain the innovative process that helped them arrive at the final renovative ideas giving viewers an opportunity to gather critical insight into interior designing that they can themselves try.

3. The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (2017 – 2018)

‘The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes’, as the title suggests, takes its viewers to some of the most beautiful homes across the world. The docu-series follows Architect Piers Taylor and actress Caroline Quentin who explore mountains, forests and underground locations in search of wonders in home improvement innovations. They take the viewers to homes hidden in impossible locations and difficult terrains. Taylor and Quentin are keen to record every small aspect of the construction like a sunset point, a windy corner in the balcony and many more. They are also curious about the many inspirations behind the creative process. Taylor and Quentin travel all the way from North America to Australasia and Europe in search of DIY architectural marvels.

2. Stay Here (2018 – )

‘Stay Here’ is a DIY show for property owners who want to upgrade their spaces before renting it out. Interior designer Genevieve Gorder and property expert Peter Lorimer lead property owners to turn their rentals into a moneymaking try. Property owners are encouraged to apply innovative renovation ideas on their short-term rental homes. The upgrade helps property owners to reap considerable profits from the booming vacation rental market in the U.S. In one episode, Gorder and Loriner help a couple who want to rent out their old Seattle houseboat. They want to find the money for their daughter’s childcare expenses. In another episode, a widow wants to move out of her house after the death of her husband. But she wants to preserve the memories of their life together. Gorder and Loriner help the woman transform her old house into an investment and a memory at the same time. The eight episodes of ‘Stay Here’ season 1 are streaming on Netflix.

1. Bake Squad (2021)

Starring Maya-Camille Broussard, Ashley Holt, Gonzo Jimenez, and Christophe Rull, ‘Bake Squad’ is a food reality television series presented by Christina Tosi. The show follows bakers selected by the presenter as they compete against one another to make the better desert. The dish that turns out to be the tastiest ultimately becomes the client’s extra special big day. While ‘Bake Squad’ is not necessarily like other DIY shows on the list, it offers crucial insight into baking different deserts, and people who have limited cooking experience can learn a lot from watching the competing skilled bakers in action.

