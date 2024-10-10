Netflix Orders ‘Kill Bert’ Pilot With Bert Kreischer

Netflix will remain Bert Kreischer’s home! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the streaming giant has ordered the comedy pilot ‘Kill Bert,’ starring the titular comedian. Principal photography for the project will start in Los Angeles, California, on November 18. Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul wrote the episode. The plot seemingly revolves around a fictionalized version of Kreischer, a former stunt comedian who embarks on a journey to reignite his comedic spark and reclaim the joy he once found in making people laugh.

Kreischer and Netflix previously collaborated for three stand-up specials: ‘Secret Time,’ ‘Hey Big Boy,’ and ‘Razzle Dazzle.’ In January 2024, the two parties signed a deal to create two more. In addition, he starred in the streaming platform’s reality series ‘The Cabin with Bert Kreischer.’ The comedian is also known for his podcast ‘2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer.’

As an actor, Kreischer recently starred in ‘The Machine,’ a comedy film that follows the comedian’s partially fictionalized version. The narrative explores his wild, drunken escapades in Russia, leading to a kidnapping involving him and his father. He also created and hosted ‘Something’s Burning,’ a cooking show in which the comedian interacts with guests from the world of comedy. He recently featured in the controversial ‘The Roast of Tom Brady.’

Mogel and Paul previously co-created Netflix’s comedy series ‘Huge in France,’ which centers on French comedian Gad Elmaleh, known as France’s Seinfeld. The plot follows Gad as he leaves behind fame to move to Los Angeles and reconnect with his estranged, comedy-averse teenage son. The duo also created ‘The Grinder,’ starring Rob Lowe as a Hollywood TV lawyer who returns to his small hometown, believing his acting experience qualifies him to run his family’s law firm. Mogel and Paul also wrote and directed the comedy film ‘The D Train’ and co-wrote Jim Carrey’s ‘Yes Man.’

Kreischer previously shot ‘The Cabin with Bert Kreischer‘ in Los Angeles. The city is also featured in recent releases such as ‘Joker: Folie à Deux‘ and ‘The Penguin.’

Read More: Anya Taylor-Joy’s Netflix Series ‘How to Kill Your Family’ Begins Filming in London in January