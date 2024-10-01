Anya Taylor-Joy’s Netflix Series ‘How to Kill Your Family’ Begins Filming in London in January

Anya Taylor-Joy will head to the English capital next year! The filming of Netflix’s thriller series ‘How to Kill Your Family’ will start in London, England, in January 2025. Emma Moran wrote the project based on Bella Mackie’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The eight-episode show follows Grace Bernard (Taylor-Joy), the forgotten child of the ruthless billionaire Simon Artemis. She is motivated by a burning desire for revenge after her dying mother’s pleas for help are mercilessly rejected by her estranged father. Affected by heartbreak and betrayal, Grace meticulously plots her revenge, determined to kill her compassionless family members one by one. But as her murderous scheme unfolds, she has to confront the possibility that her quest for vengeance may cost her more than she has already lost.

Taylor-Joy is no stranger to complex or dark roles, having already proved her mettle with performances in films like ‘The Witch’ (2015), ‘The Menu‘ (2022), and ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘ (2024). Her latest credits also include Princess Peach in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ and Libby Voze in ‘Amsterdam.’ The project marks her return to television after ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’

Taylor-Joy previously starred in several book-to-screen adaptations, mainly BBC’s ‘The Miniaturist,’ ‘Radioactive,’ ‘Emma,’ Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ and ‘Here Are the Young Men.’ The actress’ stellar performance in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress, a Critics’ Choice Television Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She also received a Golden Globe nomination for her titular performance in ‘Emma,’ a period drama based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel.

Moran is the creator of Hulu’s superhero comedy series ‘Extraordinary,’ which is set in a world where people develop unique superpowers upon turning 18. The narrative focuses on a young woman named Jen, who is 25 but hasn’t discovered her superpower yet. She was also part of the crew of BBC’s panel series ‘Have I Got News for You.’

London is a significant location for many high-profile Netflix shows, including ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘3 Body Problem,’ and ‘Bridgerton.’ Other upcoming projects to be shot in the heart of England include ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow‘ and Mathieu Kassovitz’s ‘The Big War.’

