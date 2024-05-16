‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in Q4 2024

As anticipation builds for the second chapter of the DC Universe, we have exciting news to share! The filming of ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ is gearing up to start in the fourth quarter of 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. The movie is helmed by Craig Gillespie, with Milly Alcock headlining the cast. Nogueira wrote the screenplay based on the eponymous limited comic book series by Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. The movie is slated to be released on June 26, 2026.

The film will unveil the origins of Supergirl Kara Zor-El and present a dark backstory of the character. Unlike the sunny personality she is usually known for, the narrative will have her face tragedy before she can find hope. Kara is haunted by a devastating event from her past, prompting her to embark on a quest for vengeance. Determined to bring justice to those responsible for the loss of a loved one, she sets out on a solitary mission. Alcock’s Supergirl is also expected to appear in James Gunn’s ‘Superman.’

Gillespie already has plenty of experience shaping stories of strong female characters in dark and difficult situations, specifically Emma Stone-starrer ‘Cruella’ and Margot Robbie-starrer ‘I, Tonya.’ Gillespie recently made headlines for being confirmed to helm ‘Cruella 2,’ as well as ‘The Better Sister,’ which will see Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel as sisters investigating a murder tied to their failed relationship. The filmmaker’s credits include the upcoming TV show ‘Your Friends and Neighbors,’ which follows a hedge fund manager as he breaks bad after losing his job.

Alcock is best known for her performances as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of the HBO television series ‘House of the Dragon’ and Meg Adams in ‘Upright.’ The actress expressed immense excitement about taking on the role of Supergirl in the upcoming DC film. “So excited to be a part of the DC fam – thank you so much to (James Gunn) for trusting me with Kara/Supergirl,” the actress shared through an Instagram post.

Nogueira has worked on Starz’s ‘Hightown,’ NBC’s ‘The Blacklist,’ and ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ Her script for ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ was reportedly very well received among DC executives. “A hearty public welcome to Ana Nogueira to the DC Studios family,” wrote James Gunn on Instagram. “Ana is an amazing writer whose screenplay adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We’re excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale,” he added.

