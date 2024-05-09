Jessica Biel’s ‘The Better Sister’ Starts Filming in New York in June

Prime Video’s ‘The Better Sister,’ headlining Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel, is gearing up to begin filming in New York in June 2024. Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado are showrunners and will executive produce alongside Banks, Biel, and Craig Gillespie, with the latter also serving as director. The thriller show will adapt Alafair Burke’s eponymous 2019 novel.

The narrative follows Chloe (Biel), who travels around the world with her lawyer husband, Adam, and teenage son, Ethan. Contrasting her picture-perfect life is her sister Nicky (Banks), who struggles to stay clean and make ends meet. The circumstances weren’t always like this, and both sisters had promising futures as they completed their educations. When Adam is found murdered, the sisters come together once more as the prime suspect shocks the family and begins to unveil their troubled past.

While the show will retain the storyline and setup of the novel, the showrunners have creative oversight and are free to mold the source material. “Absolutely thrilled to share this exciting news,” wrote Alafair Burke, talking about the show in a Facebook post. “Five years in the making and it’s finally happening thanks to the skills and determination of a slew of talented producers, writers, show runners, director, and now the addition of these two amazing actresses. Can’t wait to see what this team does with the material.”

Elizabeth Banks is set to appear in a number of upcoming shows and films, including ‘A Mistake,’ Jamie Foxx starrer ‘Signal Hill,’ ‘The Miniature Wife,’ ‘Skincare,’ ‘DreamQuil,’ and voice act in ‘The Flintstones’ spinoff series ‘Bedrock.’ Jessica Biel’s upcoming work has her starring alongside Ethan Hawke in ‘Batso,’ essaying another sister in ‘The Good Daughter,’ and surviving on a terraformed planet in ‘Ursa Major.’

Olivia Milch, known for ‘Ocean’s Eight,’ ‘Dude,’ and ‘Hello Tomorrow!,’ is also working on Lily Collins’ ‘The Accomplice,’ and Ridley Scott’s ‘Queen & Country.’ Regina Corrado has most recently written for Jeremy Renner’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King,’ and Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.’

“Beyond being an enticing thriller full of twists and turns, ‘The Better Sister’ is a gripping story about family feuds and forgiveness,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “The brilliant duo of Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks are sure to bring these characters to life in the most authentic way alongside Olivia, Regina, Craig, and the talented team at Tomorrow Studios. The series is in the best hands to bring Alafair Burke’s original IP to life for our global Prime Video customers.”

Recently, New York has become the filming location for several noteworthy films and shows. Tim Robinson’s ‘The Chair Company’ is slated to shoot a pilot for HBO in July 2024. Elizabeth Olsen and Charles Melton’s ‘Love Child’ will also be shooting during this time. Furthermore, the Bob Dylan biopic, ‘A Complete Unknown,’ began filming in New York on 16 March 2024.

