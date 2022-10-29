8 Shows Like Cabinet of Curiosities You Must See

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ (or simply ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’) is a horror series in an anthology format that tells different gothic horror stories. It is presented by acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and gives viewers sophisticated horror stories with a classic genre twist. Each episode tackles a different subject and theme giving viewers a variety from del Toro’s specially curated story collection. If you enjoyed watching the series and seek more such streaming options, we’ve got you covered. We have compiled a list of shows you will also enjoy. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. The Twilight Zone (2019)

‘The Twilight Zone‘ is an anthology television series developed by Simon Kinberg, Jordan Peele, and Marco Ramirez. It is based on Rod Serling’s 1959 television series of the same name. The series is a comprehensive collection of short stories that see characters trying to figure out ways to escape from mysterious and unprecedented situations. Like ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ episodes of the series explore different themes, but its horror elements have a similar aesthetic. Moreover, acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele serves as the show’s narrator giving it a unique flavor.

7. Dimension 404 (2017)

‘Dimension 404’ is a science fiction series created by Desmond “Dez” Dolly and Will Campos, Dan Johnson, and David Welch. The six-episode anthology series follows the theme of exploring the horrors of modern technology and science. It features ‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill as the narrator. The show is reportedly inspired by ‘The Twilight Zone’ and ‘The Outer Limits.’ Despite combining science fiction with horror, the series maintains a humorous tone and never truly becomes dark. Therefore, viewers who watched ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ will find the series similar yet fresh.

6. Channel Zero (2016–2018)

‘Channel Zero’ is a horror anthology television series created by Nick Antosca. Each season of the series focuses on a new story and continues it into an overarching narrative that concludes at the end of the season. These creepy and unsettling stories are representations of our society and feelings. Therefore, the series will sometimes remind viewers of ‘Cabinet of Curiosities.’ However, viewers who prefer longer stories that span multiple episodes in contrast to episodic narratives will immediately be hooked to ‘Channel Zero.’

5. Bloodride (2020)

‘Bloodride‘ is a Norwegian anthology television series created by Kjetil Indregard and Atle Knudsen. The series is set on a bus that drives passengers home. One by one, the episodes unfold each passenger’s story, which turns into a dark and macabre tale. The series has an infusion of horror into human psychology, making it truly twisted and sick. Hence, the series is somewhat comparable to ‘Cabinet of Curiosities.’ Furthermore, the spooky stories unfold in the refreshingly beautiful landscapes of Scandinavia, giving it a unique visual aesthetic.

4. Black Mirror (2011-)

Created by Charlie Brooker, ‘Black Mirror‘ is a British anthology television series. The genre-bending series is known for making poignant social commentary and looking at humanity’s future through diverse themes. The series marries technology with crime and utilizes a non-linear narrative structure, making it drastically different from ‘Cabinet of Curiosities.’ However, both shows bring a level of sophistication to the horror genre while maintaining the aesthetic of the genre’s classic elements. The series has received widespread critical acclaim and won several Emmy Awards, making it a must-watch for anthology lovers.

3. Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1990-1996)

‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?‘ is a horror anthology television series that first aired from 1990 to 1996. The series was revived in 1999 and again in 2019. The classic series is an example of constantly updating horror stories from past eras to make them palatable for modern audiences. ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ makes a similar attempt to refresh classic horror stories but maintains the aesthetics of gore and macabre that made such stories popular. The stories in the show incorporate elements such as monsters, aliens, and demons, giving it diverse tools to scare the audiences. As a result, ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ is one of the best and truly scary horror shows on offer for fans of the genre.

2. Amazing Stories (2020)

‘Amazing Stories‘ is an anthology series based on the 1985 television series of the same name created by Steven Spielberg. The series tells science fiction stories but uses technology to make viewers introspect about the nature of humanity. As a result, the relationship between humans and technology is reminiscent of the struggles between society and monsters, a recurring theme in ‘Cabinet of Curiosities.’ Although the series isn’t quite as dark as ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ or mind-bending as ‘The Twilight Zone,’ it features some riveting stories that will leave an impression on the viewers. With Steven Spielberg attached as executive producer, viewers know the series will deliver some thought-provoking stories.

1. American Horror Stories (2021–)

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, ‘American Horror Stories‘ is an anthology horror television series that serves as a spin-off of the popular series ‘American Horror Story.’ Unlike the parent show, which sees each season dealing with an overarching narrative and theme, episodes of the spin-off show are mostly self-contained. As a result, the series features some genuinely unique and shockingly scary stories that will satisfy your horror cravings.

‘American Horror Stories’ depicts gore and gothic elements with the same elegance as ‘Cabinet of Curiosities.’ Furthermore, both shows keenly focus on the interpersonal character drama that heightens the tension within the narrative and adds an emotional punch to the horror. ‘American Horror Stories’ has a “modern classic” vibe that differentiates it from the classic horror vibes of ‘Cabinet of Curiosities.’ hence, fans of the genre will have a blast watching this show, earning it the number one spot on this list.

