Nicolas Cage’s ‘The Carpenter’s Son’ Starts Filming in Spain in June

Headlined by Nicholas Cage, ‘The Carpenter’s Son’ is slated to begin principal photography in Spain in June 2024. Helmed by Egyptian-American director Lotfy Nathan, the horror film stars Noah Jupe, FKA twigs, and Souheila Yacoub. The story is set in ancient Egypt, which will be recreated using sets in Spain.

Inspired by the Infancy Gospel of Thomas, an apocryphal gospel dating from the 2nd century AD, the screenplay follows the dark story of a family living in Roman Egypt. It centers on a young boy who is prompted by an enigmatic child to rebel against his guardian, the Carpenter, awakening to his inherent powers. However, this event opens the floodgates to a world of supernatural horror and the divine. The boy’s prophetic fate envelops his family as they become targets for such entities, forcing him to take up the mantle of protector.

For Nicholas Cage, ‘The Carpenter’s Son’ is his latest venture among several upcoming films. ‘Surfer,’ which will see the prolific actor essay a father who is humiliated in front of his son by teens claiming to own a secluded beach, is set to release on May 17, 2024. July 12 will see the release of another horror film starring Cage, ‘Longlegs,’ which combines a serial killer’s rampage with occult elements investigated by an FBI officer. In ‘Lords of War,’ Cage takes on the role of Yuri Orlov, an unmatched arms dealer who competes with a son (Bill Skarsgård) he never knew he had. After the ‘The Old Way,’ Cage is set to grace another western, ‘The Gunslingers,’ which is slated for a 2025 release.

Lotfy Nathan burst onto the movie scene with ‘12 O’Clock Boys’ in 2013, a movie about a boy from a disturbed neighborhood finding solace with a gang of illegal dirt bike riders. The film earned him the HBO Emerging Artist Award and many others in international film festivals. He has since directed the 2022 Arabic-language drama ‘Harka,’ following the gritty journey of a young Tunisian taking care of his sisters after the death of his father.

Noah Jupe is a British actor who has most recently appeared in Apple TV’s historical drama, ‘Franklin,’ as Temple Franklin. You can also see him in upcoming projects like Natalie Portman’s ‘Lady in the Lake,’ ‘Engleby,’ and Benedict Cumberbatch starrer ‘Morning.’ In ‘The Carpenter’s Son,’ FKA twigs will enact the Mother. The Grammy-nominated artist has previously garnered praise for her performance in ‘Honey Boy,’ and will also be seen opposite Bill Skarsgård in Lionsgate’s remake of ‘The Crow.’ Souheila Yacoub is known for her work in ‘Dune: Part Two’ as Shishakli. She is taking on major roles in ‘The Balconettes,’ releasing May 18, 2024, and the sci-fi thriller, ‘Planète B.’

Spain is home to a number of prominent Hollywood productions migrating to the country for its eclectic backdrops. Some recent examples include ‘Foundation’ Season 3, Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem,’ ‘Argylle,’ ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ Hulu’s ‘We Were the Lucky Ones,’ and ‘Berlin.’

