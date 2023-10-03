Jessica Biel’s Ursa Major Gears Up for Filming in Los Angeles Later This Year

‘Ursa Major,’ an upcoming feature film starring Jessica Biel and Xochitl Gomez, is all set to kick off filming in Los Angeles, California later this year. The sci-fi thriller film follows a mother-daughter duo, Charlie and Natalie, living on an Earth-like planet, where they have to fight for their survival while hiding from a group of relentless hunters. When an imminent and deadly storm poses an even further threat to their survival, Natalie begins to question her mother Charlie about who they really are, how they got there and how can they survive.

Though the production of the film is already scheduled, it may begin only after the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes. The film is helmed by twin brothers Jonathan and Josh Baker. The duo previously directed the 2018 sci-fi action film ‘Kin.’ The filmmakers have also worked on numerous short films including ‘Bag Man,’ ‘Flight,’ and ‘Little Kaiju.’ The script is penned by Patrick Somerville (‘The Leftovers’ and ‘Made for Love’), Colleen O’Brien (‘Station Eleven’), and Katie French.

Biel stars in the film as Charlie. The Golden Globe Award-nominated actress is known for her roles as Erin Hardesty in ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ Vera Miles in ‘Hitchcock,’ Melina in ‘Total Recall,’ and Alice Eckle in ‘Accidental Love.’ She has also made her presence felt on television with her performances as Candy Montgomery in ‘Candy’ and Lia Haddock in ‘Limetown.’ For her portrayal of Cora Tannetti in USA Network’s ‘The Sinner,’ Biel earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie.

Gomez essays the role of Natalie. The actress is recognized for her role as America Chavez in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ and Dawn Schafer in the Netflix series ‘The Baby-Sitters Club.’ Biel and Gomez are joined by rapper Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi who plays the role of Blair, a member of the enemy group who crash-lands on the same planet as Charlie and Natalie. Kudi’s other acting credits include the films ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘Vincent N Roxxy,’ ‘X,’ and ‘James White.’

The film is produced by Somerville, David Eisenberg, Stephanie Jacob-Goldman, John Finemore, Mason Novick, Allen Fischer, and Brian Steinberg. The production companies include Artists First, Lost City, MXN Entertainment, and Tractor Beam. The sales are handled by XYZ Films and WME Independent.

