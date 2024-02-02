Jon Hamm’s Apple TV+ Series ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ Begins Filming in New York in April

The filming of Jon Hamm-starrer Apple TV+ series ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ is set to begin in New York in April. Jonathan Tropper created the show for Apple Studios. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

The series follows Hamm’s Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who opts to steal from the wealthy residents of his tony upstate New York suburb to be able to keep his family’s extravagant lifestyle afloat. The petty crimes start to make him feel revived till he ends up breaking into the wrong house at the wrong time.

Tropper is known for creating Cinemax/Max’s ‘Warrior,’ an action crime series set in the late 1800s that follows martial arts prodigy Ah Sahm, who becomes a hatchet man to the most powerful tong in Chinatown. He co-created Cinemax’s action series ‘Banshee’ with Antony Starr in the lead. He was the showrunner and an executive producer of Apple TV+’s science-fiction series ‘See,’ starring Jason Momoa.

Tropper is a co-writer of Ryan Reynolds-starrer ‘The Adam Project‘ and writer of ‘This Is Where I Leave You,’ starring Jason Bateman and Tina Fey. He also serves as an executive producer of the series through his overall deal with Apple TV+. Hamm and Connie Tavel, who previously produced ‘Judging Amy,’ ‘Then She Found Me,’ and ‘Confess, Fletch,’ are the other executive producers.

Primetime Emmy-winner Hamm is joining the series after portraying Roy Tillman in FX’s dark-comedy crime anthology ‘Fargo.’ He is also a part of the cast of Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show,’ in which he plays a complicated tech billionaire named Paul Marks. His credits include Neil Gaiman’s ‘Good Omens,’ in which he essayed the role of Archangel Gabriel, and the animated Fox series ‘Grimsburg,’ which has just gone on-air.

Hamm previously appeared in Apple TV+’s ‘Everyone but Jon Hamm,’ an Emmy-nominated sarcastic ad that highlighted how he’d never been a part of a project of the streaming platform. This will be the actor’s first live-action lead role in an ongoing series since his time on the Emmy Award-winning drama ‘Mad Men.’

New York, the principal location of the series, has previously hosted the production of Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro,’ and ‘Past Lives,’ starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro.

