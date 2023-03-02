Where Was This Is Where I Leave You Filmed?

Based on the eponymous 2009 novel by Jonathan Tropper, ‘This Is Where I Leave You’ is a 2014 comedy-drama movie helmed by Shawn Levy that follows four grown-up siblings who are forced to return to their childhood home following the demise of their father. They must spend a whole week together, accompanied by their free-spirited mother. To add to the awkwardness, the siblings also deal with their respective spouses and exes.

As the estranged brothers and sisters spend a significant amount of time together over the week, they find themselves reconnecting in sentimental yet hysterical ways. The comedic narrative is complemented by the equally hilarious onscreen performances from some of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry, including Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Jane Fonda, Adam Driver, Rose Byrne, and Corey Stoll. Moreover, the setting of the siblings’ childhood home and the use of various other interesting locations make one wonder where ‘This Is Where I Leave You’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

This Is Where I Leave You Filming Locations

‘This Is Where I Leave You’ was filmed in New York, specifically in New York City, Long Island, Port Chester, Suffern, and Rye. As per reports, the principal photography for the comedy film commenced in May 2013. Now, let’s follow the siblings as they are forced to spend time with each other, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the Jason Bateman starrer!

New York City, New York

Some important portions of ‘This Is Where I Leave You’ were lensed in New York City, the most populous city in the country. To be specific, during the filming schedule, Jason Bateman and the rest of the crew members were spotted recording a few scenes on Mercer Street, between Howard Street and Grand Street, in Manhattan. Situated in the northeastern part of the nation, NYC is known for its significant influence on several fields, including art, fashion, healthcare, sports, commerce, technology, tourism, education, and more.

Long Island, New York

A large portion of ‘This Is Where I Leave You’ was taped in Long Island, the most populous island in the country and the 18th most populous in the world. You are likely to spot the aerial view of Manhasset and Port Washington, both in Nassau County, in some scenes of the movie. The childhood house where the siblings gather is the residence at 9 Burnham Place in Munsey Park, right outside of Manhasset.

The skating rink scenes were recorded on location in Newbridge Arena at 2600 Newbridge Road in the hamlet and census-designated place of Bellmore. Moreover, the tennis store scene was shot in Great Neck, a region that covers a peninsula on Long Island’s North Shore.

Other Locations in New York

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘This Is Where I Leave You’ traveled to several other locations across New York. For instance, the interior and exterior scenes of the synagogue were lensed in and around Congregation Kneses Tifereth Israel (KTI) at 575 King Street in the village of Port Chester. Furthermore, Good Samaritan Hospital at 257 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern served as yet another prominent production location for the film. The production team also set up camp on Purchase Street in the coastal suburb of New York City, Rye, to shoot a few exterior scenes.

