Where Was Fargo Season 5 Filmed?

Inspired by the 1996 eponymous movie helmed by the Coen brothers, FX’s ‘Fargo’ is a crime comedy-drama series created by Noah Hawley that follows an anthology format, with each season revolving around a different set of characters in a distinct era and location. In season 5, the plot focuses on a seemingly regular Midwestern housewife named Dorothy “Dot” Lyon who undergoes a series of unexpected events. This leads to her being a suspicious individual in the eyes of the law and her mysterious past catching up with her, the past that she thought she had left behind for good.

While Juno Temple portrays Dorothy Lyon, she is accompanied by other talented cast members, including Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon, Joe Keery as Gator Tillman, Lamorne Morris as Deputy Witt Farr, and Sam Spruell as Ole Munch. Since the narrative unfolds in 2019 in North Dakota and Minnesota, it is natural for one to wonder if the shooting was conducted on location or not.

Fargo Season 5 Filming Locations

‘Fargo’ season 5 was filmed across Alberta in different locations, primarily in Calgary alongside Didsbury, Beiseker, and High River. As per reports, the production for the fifth iteration of the comedy series got underway in October 2022 and after about six months of intense shooting schedule, it finally got wrapped up in April 2023. So, let’s navigate all the specific sites that served as production locations for the season!

Calgary, Alberta

A major chunk of ‘Fargo’ season 5 was lensed in Calgary, a city situated at the confluence of the Bow River and the Elbow River in the southwest region of Alberta. The filming unit traversed across the Stampede City and set up camp in different streets and neighborhoods, which were aptly decorated to make them stand in for North Dakota or Minnesota, to shoot several pivotal sequences for the show’s fifth round. A number of real-life establishments and properties were utilized for the production of ‘Fargo’ season 5, while various key portions were shot utilizing the facilities of the Calgary Film Centre, which is located in southeast Calgary.

As far as the exterior scenes are concerned, most of them were recorded outdoors with several local landmarks and buildings appearing in the backdrop, such as Lougheed House, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) Heritage Hall, the Olympic Plaza, and the Calgary Tower. Apart from ‘Fargo’ season 5, Calgary has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows, including ‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,’ ‘Exit Wounds,’ ‘Hold the Dark,’ ‘Guilty Party,’ and ‘Under the Banner of Heaven.’

Other Locations in Alberta

The cast and crew members of the fifth season of ‘Fargo’ also took the production to other locations across the province of Alberta, including the village of Beiseker. The production team set up camp in the town of Didsbury, which is situated at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. There, they took over a local hospital to tape numerous indoor scenes for the show.

Last but not least, the town of High River within the Calgary Metropolitan Region also served as one of the prominent filming sites as the shooting took place at 233 2nd Avenue Southeast from 2nd Street to halfway between 3rd Street and 4th Street. In addition, the filming unit also set up camp on 3rd Street Southeast from 1st Avenue alley to the alley between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue.

