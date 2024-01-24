8 Shows Similar to Hightown You Cannot Miss

‘Hightown‘ is a gripping crime drama series created by Rebecca Perry Cutter. Set in the picturesque but troubled backdrop of Provincetown, Massachusetts, the show revolves around Jackie Quinones, portrayed by Monica Raymund, a National Marine Fisheries Service agent whose life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers a dead body washed ashore. Jackie becomes entangled in the complex world of drugs and crime, leading her to confront her own demons. The series boasts a talented cast, including James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, and Amaury Nolasco. ‘Hightown’ plunges into the shadowy depths of coastal existence, weaving a narrative that intertwines addiction, law enforcement, and personal redemption. This amalgamation creates a compelling viewing experience, particularly appealing to enthusiasts of gritty crime dramas. If you find yourself craving more, here are eight shows like the riveting world of ‘Hightown‘ that promise to captivate with their intense storytelling and exploration of similar themes.

8. Banshee (2013-2016)

Created by Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler, ‘Banshee’ is an action-packed series that follows an unnamed ex-convict, played by Antony Starr, who assumes the identity of Lucas Hood, the sheriff of Banshee, Pennsylvania. The show features a diverse cast including Ivana Miličević and Ulrich Thomsen. Much like ‘Hightown,’ ‘Banshee’ shows the underbelly of crime, creating a tale of deception, violence, and personal redemption. Both series explore the complexities of small-town life, uncovering the darker aspects hidden beneath seemingly idyllic surfaces, making them compelling choices for fans of gritty crime dramas with intense character development.

7. Home Before Dark (2020-2021)

‘Home Before Dark,’ created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik, is a family mystery drama inspired by real events. The show revolves around Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince), a young investigative journalist who uncovers secrets in her small lakeside town. The cast includes Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, and Kylie Rogers. Much like ‘Hightown,’ ‘Home Before Dark’ combines crime elements with personal narratives. Both series feature determined protagonists unearthing buried truths, addressing societal issues, and navigating the complexities of their environments. ‘Home Before Dark’ stands out with its family-friendly approach, offering a suspenseful storyline suitable for a broad audience while maintaining an engaging mystery.

6. Bosch (2014-2021)

‘Bosch,’ an Amazon Prime original series developed by Eric Overmyer, is a gritty police procedural drama based on Michael Connelly’s novels. Titus Welliver stars as LAPD Detective Harry Bosch, a relentless and morally-driven investigator navigating the nooks and crannies of the criminal justice system. The ensemble cast includes Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, and Lance Reddick. In contrast to ‘Hightown,’ ‘Bosch‘ takes a seasoned and stoic detective as its central figure, exploring the intricacies of police work and legal processes. The series delves into the nuances of detective work, providing a more seasoned and methodical approach to crime-solving, making it a good watch for fans of meticulous investigative dramas.

5. Sharp Objects (2018)

Both ‘Sharp Objects‘ and ‘Hightown’ share a dark and intricate exploration of their protagonists’ lives amid crime investigations. In ‘Sharp Objects,’ created by Marti Noxon and based on Gillian Flynn’s novel, journalist Camille Preaker, portrayed by Amy Adams, confronts her troubled past while covering a series of brutal murders in her hometown. The series taps into psychological tension, addiction, and personal demons, much like ‘Hightown.’ The cast includes Patricia Clarkson and Eliza Scanlen. Both shows masterfully intertwine character-driven narratives with gripping crime plots, creating intense viewing experiences that unravel the hidden layers of their flawed protagonists.

4. The Killing (2011-2014)

In ‘The Killing,’ created by Veena Sud, the atmospheric crime drama unfolds through the eyes of detectives Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) and Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman) as they investigate a single murder case. While ‘Hightown’ and ‘The Killing’ differ in setting and tone, they both share a meticulous focus on the intricacies of crime investigations and the emotional toll on their dedicated detectives. ‘The Killing’ distinguishes itself through its slow-burning narrative, intricate character development, and a haunting exploration of the consequences of crime. Both series captivate audiences with their nuanced storytelling, making them essential watches for crime drama enthusiasts.

3. Mare of Easttown (2021)

In the realm of small-town mysteries, ‘Mare of Easttown‘ and ‘Hightown’ share a kinship through their exploration of local communities rife with secrets and turmoil. While ‘Hightown’ ventures into the coastal underbelly, ‘Mare of Easttown,’ created by Brad Ingelsby, immerses viewers in the close-knit Pennsylvania community of Easttown. Kate Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a seasoned detective haunted by personal tragedy, investigating a young girl’s murder. Both series deftly intertwine the intricacies of crime investigations with the protagonists’ tumultuous personal lives, creating a rich tapestry of emotions and revelations within the backdrop of their respective small towns.

2. In The Dark (2019-2022)

Created by Corinne Kingsbury, ‘In The Dark‘ is a crime drama following Murphy Mason, played by Perry Mattfeld, a blind and irreverent woman who stumbles upon the corpse of her drug-dealing friend. The series explores Murphy’s journey as an amateur sleuth, investigating the murder with her guide dog, Pretzel. The cast includes Brooke Markham, Keston John, and Casey Deidrick. Similar to ‘Hightown,’ ‘In The Dark’ intertwines crime, humor, and personal struggles, as both series feature flawed protagonists navigating the problems of their lives while dealing with the consequences of addiction and confronting the darker aspects of their respective worlds.

1. Briarpatch (2020)

For fans of ‘Hightown,’ ‘Briarpatch‘ is a must-watch due to its shared emphasis on crime, corruption, and complex characters. Created by Andy Greenwald, ‘Briarpatch’ follows investigator Allegra Dill, embodied by Rosario Dawson, as she returns to her quirky Texas hometown to unravel the mystery behind her sister’s murder. The series mirrors ‘Hightown’ in its noirish ambiance, unpredictable plot twists, and the exploration of personal demons amidst criminal investigations. With a stellar cast including Jay R. Ferguson and Ed Asner, ‘Briarpatch’ delivers an encapsulating narrative that, like ‘Hightown,’ seamlessly blends suspenseful storytelling with intricate character dynamics.

