Netflix’s No Good Deed to Kick Off Filming in Los Angeles this October

The filming of Netflix’s ‘No Good Deed’ is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles, California, in October this year. The comedy series follows “three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare,” as per the official logline.

Since the production hasn’t received a waiver from SAG-AFTRA to move forward with the filming, the same in Los Angeles can be affected by the ongoing actors’ strike. With most of the major studios situated in the city, LA has served as a filming location for numerous projects over the years, including the recent blockbusters ‘Barbie,’ ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ and ‘Fast X.’ The city also hosts the production of the shows such as ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ and ‘The Afterparty.’

‘No Good Deed’ was created by ‘Dead to Me’ creator Liz Feldman. Speaking on what inspired her to make the show, the writer stated, “‘No Good Deed’ was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house. I’m endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.” Feldman is also known for writing multiple episodes of ‘One Big Happy,’ ‘2 Broke Girls,’ ‘Blue Collar TV,’ ‘The Great Indoors,’ etc. She also served as a writer in ‘Ellen: The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

While the cast of the series has not been announced yet, it is known that the pilot is directed by Silver Tree, who is known for directing multiple episodes of ‘Fatal Attraction,’ ‘The Flight Attendant,’ ‘You,’ and ‘Suits.’ The director is also going to helm some additional episodes of the half-hour comedy series. Tree serves as an executive producer of the project as well, along with Feldman. The executive producers also include celebrated comedian-actor Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions, and Christie Smith.

Feldman previously collaborated with Netflix for ‘Dead to Me,’ a dark comedy which concluded last year after a successful run of three seasons. The creator also signed a multi-year deal with the streaming platform in 2020. Talking about the association, Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, stated that the platform is thrilled to continue its partnership with Feldman and added, “No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced. She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy.”

Read More: Best Comedy Shows on Netflix