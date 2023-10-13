Netflix’s Storia della mia Famiglia: Family Drama Begins Shooting in Rome on October 16

The filming of Netflix’s ‘Storia della mia Famiglia,’ an upcoming Italian TV series, is set to begin on October 16 in Rome, Italy. The story revolves around Fausto, a man living his last day, who imposes some unexpected responsibilities on his eccentric, traditional yet loving family. The family tries their best to honor the responsibilities laid upon them but almost always ends up falling short leading to some moments of laughter, sadness, and above all, love.

The show is written by Filippo Gravino and Elisa Dondi, with Claudio Cupellini serving as the director. The filmmaker made his feature film debut with the 2007 Italian romantic comedy ‘Lessons in Chocolate.’ Cupellini had his breakthrough with the release of his second film ‘A Quiet Life,’ a neo-noir tale that earned him the David di Donatello Award nomination for Best Director, presented at the 2010 Rome Film Festival. He then went on to direct the 2015 romantic drama ‘Alaska’ and multiple episodes of the 2014 Italian crime drama show ‘Gomorrah,’ mainly along with Stefano Sollima and Francesca Comencini.

The series was announced at Netflix’s See What’s Next event held in Rome, attended by some of Italy’s biggest names in front of and behind the camera. Netflix presented an exciting slate featuring series, films, docuseries, and unscripted shows, across a mix of genres and formats. Speaking at the event, Tinny Andreatta, Vice President of Italian Content at Netflix said, “We remain committed to our investment in Italy and Italian stories with conviction, continuing our long-term commitment to the country and its creative community”

The show features a cast of Eduardo Scarpetta, known for his role as Vincenzo Scarpetta in ‘The King of Laughter,’ which won him the David di Donatello Award for Best Supporting Actor, and Vanessa Scalera, recognized for her work in ‘L’Arminuta,’ ‘Diabolik’ and ‘Imma Tataranni Sostituto Procuratore.’ In addition to them, the show stars Massimiliano Caiazzo, Cristiana Dell’Anna, and Antonio Gargiulo.

The show is expected to greatly benefit from the remarkable backdrop the magnificent city of Rome will provide. The city has served as the shooting location for some truly iconic movies in cinematic history such as ‘Bicycle Thieves‘ and ‘Ben Hur.’ Some of the most noteworthy releases of this year, including Denzel Washington’s ‘The Equalizer 3’ and Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ were filmed in the region.

The show, which is produced by Palomar, is yet to schedule its release date. With its outstanding cast and intriguing premise, the family drama has the potential to be a huge success. The prospect of seeing the aforementioned performers breathe life into these vivid characters in the series with universal themes causes a rise in anticipation.

