Is Netflix’s The Union a True Story? Is The Union a Real Spy Agency?

Helmed by Julian Farino, the spy comedy film, ‘The Union,’ depicts the tale of a construction worker named Mike McKenna, whose life is uprooted when his high school girlfriend, Roxanne Hall, resurfaces back in his life. Expecting a warm reunion, he is stunned to discover that Roxanne is part of an intelligence agency, The Union, which wants to recruit him for a top-secret mission that could determine the survival of thousands of people. Amidst the whirlwind of action, adventure, and espionage, Mike tries to rekindle his romance with Roxanne as the two embark on a perilous quest of enormous proportions.

The Netflix espionage thriller dives into the high-stakes world of spies through the eyes of a standard, everyday man who is yanked out of his average existence to play the role of a hero. Mike’s reluctance adds to the fun, light-hearted tone of the film, which blends the exciting moments with his inexperience in a new environment. The narrative ties together the mundane side of his life with the secret agent role he now has to inhabit inside the halls of The Union. Naturally, this prompts inquiry into the origin of the secret agency and whether the film itself is based on a true story.

The Union Reimagines the Classic James Bond Premise in a Blue-Collar Scenario

Written by Joe Barton and David Guggenheim from a story by the latter, ‘The Union’ is a fictional narrative that redefines the depiction of a prim and polished spy as popularized by the iconic ‘James Bond’ films. Initially titled ‘Our Man from Jersey,’ the film was conceived during conversations between Mark Wahlberg, who plays Mike, and his producing partner, Stephen Levinson. The actor was intrigued by the ‘James Bond’ spy narrative, expressing interest in playing a similar type of role. However, he and his producer envisioned the world of Bond in a completely new manner, treating it through a blue-collar vision instead. Therefore, Mike is qualified to pick up the role of an international spy despite having an unremarkable background as a construction worker on the surface.

In a Screenrant interview, Wahlberg explained, “Well, [The Union] was an idea that originated with me and my producing partner. We just said when will we ever get a chance to do James Bond, so why not make a blue collar version? And pitched it, and people really responded.” In the film, Wahlberg’s character, Mike, is ill-suited to running around as a secret agent. However, his down-to-earth roots helps him rise to the occasion. In a separate interview with Netflix, the actor revealed his inspiration for the character, stating, “Mike has this unique skill set in that he doesn’t really have any fear. He’s a steelworker, and you think of that iconic image of guys sitting on a beam 50 stories in the air, eating a sandwich like they’re sitting on a curb.”

Romance is a Big Part of the Dynamic Between the Central Characters

While Mike leads ‘The Union’ as a blue-collar James Bond, his immediate motivations are not as noble as his partner, Roxanne, who recruits him from a bar. According to Mark Wahlberg, Mike has accepted his mundane life without daring to dream big or branch off. He has fallen into a comfort zone with the people around him. Subsequently, he needs encouragement from someone to recognize his failures and reignite his engine again. That someone happens to be Roxanne, for whom Mike has harbored deep-seated feelings since they dated back in high school. Their romance plays a pivotal part in the narration of the action thriller.

Wahlberg explained the connection between the two leads, saying, “We always felt Roxanne had to be the love of this guy’s life; he stayed where he was because he was hoping that she would actually come back into his life somehow. They had a sort of forbidden high school relationship, and he’d do anything to make her smile and anything to make her happy and to never let her out of his sight again. That’s his entire motivation –– her smile.” He also stated that owing to the racial differences between the two characters, they would have had a tough time being together.

“Growing up when they did, in the mid-’80s in and around New Jersey, their relationship was probably frowned upon by their own family and members of their community,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. Thus, while the film has several high-octane moments of action and escapism, it also tries to ground itself in the backstories of each character, fleshing out their life beyond their super spy antics. Additionally, their origins as ordinary individuals thrust into extraordinary situations imbues a sense of relatability to their predicament even though the events surrounding them are elevated beyond the norm for the drama aspect of the film.

The Union is a Fictional Spy Agency

At the heart of ‘The Union’ is the titular spy agency that recruits Mike from his day-to-day life as an unassuming construction site worker. It is a made-up secret service group created by scriptwriters Joe Barton and David Guggenheim, which plays an essential role within the narrative. The Union comprises several on-field operatives who are constantly placed in the line of danger during their missions. One of its influential members, Roxanne, sees the potential in her ex-boyfriend Mike as she brings him into the fold of their mostly blue-collar population of agents — a distinctive quality of the agency. Unlike the CIA or FBI, The Union is primarily a group of expendable warriors who take on risky tasks that could cost them their lives at any point.

“The Union does the dirty work for the CIA and FBI,” Halle Berry, who plays Roxanne, told Netflix. “When you really need the job done, you call in this group of people. They’re blue-collar workers, everyday average people who get plucked by The Union to be trained to shoot and do combat intelligence and tactical weaponry.” In the film, the agency hosts its operations in London, England, primarily housed in the iconic BT Tower. This is a fictional element of the plot, as the landmark location has no connection to any secret agency. Interestingly, the purpose of The Union in the narrative could be to provide a valid and believable reason for someone like Mike, who has no special qualification to be recruited into a life as a spy.

The Julian Farino directorial utilizes a light-hearted tone to depict Mike’s transition from a blue-collar worker to a spy operative. It goes without question that being whisked into a life of danger and intrigue from a monotonous existence sounds like wishful thinking. However, the presence of The Union validates some of that fantasy storytelling through a realm of logic and reason as it provides a cover for Mike’s late career change. While the spy agency is conceived to have a role within the larger narrative, it is ultimately a fictional creation that does not exist in real life.

