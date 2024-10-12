Netflix’s Uprising Ending, Explained: Does Cheon Yeong Save Jong-Ryeo?

The South Korean historical drama ‘Uprising’ centers on Cheon Yeong, a young boy who is enslaved and made to suffer the punishments of a noble family’s son. Each time the boy, Jong-Ryeo, fails in martial training, Cheon Yeong is whipped in his stead. The disparity in their social standings causes them to endure different plights, even if Cheon Yeong is a much better swordsman than Jong-Ryeo. Tired of getting beat up, he trains Jong-Ryeo in the ways of the katana, which eventually blossoms into a deep friendship. However, when war comes knocking on the shores of Korea, the two brothers, divided by blood, find themselves on different sides of the battlefield.

In the end, Cheon Yeong and Jong-Ryeo’s decade-long friendship hits breaking point as the pair starts circling at each other’s throat, not knowing that they are cut from a similar cloth. As misunderstanding drives them further apart, new opposition rears its head in the form of a disgraced Japanese general looking to earn his freedom by hunting Cheon Yeong down. However, it all comes to a head in an epic showdown at the beach as three heroes descend on each other’s throats, united by their resilience and fortitude but separated by their loyalties to their factions. Unfortunately, not all of them make it out alive! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Uprising Plot Synopsis

Cheon Yeong, a young boy with no mother, is whisked away from a normal life and made to live as a slave under a military family’s rule in Joseon. Although rebellious by spirit, he is subjected to various beatings for the failures of Jong-Ryeo, the young heir to the family. Day after day, he suffers humiliation under the thumbs of the higher class, just like the other slaves in the estate. Tired of the constant torture, he decides to train Jong-Ryeo in sword combat so that the master no longer beats him. They train by night, which leads to a friendship between the two kindred spirits. Eventually, they grow up, and Cheon Yeong disguises himself as Jong-Ryeo to pass a pivotal martial exam, which the latter had failed continuously. In exchange, Cheon Yeong hopes that his master will grant him freedom.

When no absolution is granted, Jong-Ryeo gifts Cheon Yeong his prized katana and helps him escape. Before the protagonist leaves, he asks Jong-Ryeo if they are still friends, to which the former replies with an emotional nod. Years later, he is caught and brought back to the estate, where he threatens to kill Jong-Ryeo’s family in public, which puts Jong-Ryeo in a difficult position. He punishes him by cutting into the back of his hand. It is also revealed that Cheon Yeong has previously tried to run away from the estate many times only to be brought back. However, as the Japanese army has just invaded Korea, Jong-Ryeo is called into action to serve beside King Seonjo. While he leaves, a revolt of the lower class breaks out in the estate, which leads to the death of Jong-Ryeo’s family.

Cheon Yeong tries to save his friend’s wife, but she is too prejudiced to accept help from lower-rung class members. She prefers to die with her infant son than seek his aid. When the news reaches Jong-Ryeo, he is led to believe that Cheon Yeong is the one who killed his whole family. Thus, the two become sworn enemies. The protagonist helps oust the Japanese forces in the following years, crossing swords with a powerful general, Genshin. When the war is over, he becomes engulfed in a battle to establish equality among Korea’s citizens. Meanwhile, the king recruits the same Japanese general to capture Cheon Yeong, a plan led by Jong-Ryeo. After Cheon Yeong loses most of his comrades due to an ambush by Jong-Ryeo, he follows him to a beach where the final showdown takes place.

Uprising Ending: What Happens in the Battle on the Beach?

During the beach scene, a three-way swordfight between Cheon Yeong, Jong-Ryeo, and Genshin breaks out. Although Jong-Ryeo and Genshin are working together to capture the former, their loyalties become split after Jong-Ryeo tries to double-cross the Japanese general by shooting his men with loaded muskets. Subsequently, the two engage in ferocious sword combat while their men annihilate one another. Meanwhile, an enraged Cheon Yeong descends on the battlefield, aiming to slay both of them. Jong-Ryeo and Genshin take him on together as the intensity of the fight heats up even further. A mist suddenly impairs the visibility on the beach, forcing the fight to be separated. Instead, Cheon Yeong squares off against Jong-Ryeo in a personal display of aggression.

During the fight, the longtime friends finally address the elephant in the room by discussing Cheon Yeong’s supposed guilt in wiping out all of Jong-Ryeo’s family. At this point, the protagonist realizes that Jong-Ryeo is under a false impression, which has caused a rift between them. He reveals amidst the sword blows that he tried to save Jong-Ryeo’s wife, but she refused to be helped. The revelation causes quite a shock for Jong-Ryeo, who also realizes the unnecessary rage he has been directing toward Cheon Yeong for the past few years. The tide of the battle shifts all of a sudden as the two direct their attacks on Genshin. However, the skilled Japanese swordsman ambushes Cheon Yeong from the back, which leaves Jong-Ryeo open for attack.

Does Jong-Ryeo Die? What Are His Final Words?

The emotional heartbeat of ‘Uprising’ revolves around the brotherhood and friendship between Cheon Yeong and Jong-Ryeo. Their unlikely bond challenges the societal norms of the time, particularly in relation to how people perceive lower-class members. Viewers are also given a glimpse into how the friendship slowly turns into enmity and animosity as both characters’ personal struggles and journeys lead them toward opposing sides. Still, their shared childhood remains intact within their memories, as the final moments prove. After Genshin rushes in to fight Jong-Ryeo, a wounded Cheon Yeong watches as the ruthless Japanese general slays his friend. He holds on to Jong-Ryeo’s body as his friend says his final words, relaying the same question Cheon Yeong asked him earlier: whether they are still friends.

The pain of losing Jong-Ryeo stings Cheon Yeong deep in his heart, especially after closing the rift with him. He harnesses it as rage while bearing down on Genshin. Determined to mete out retribution for this friend’s death, the protagonist fights the Japanese general with a renewed belief and strength in his blows. It eventually proves too much to handle for Genshin, whose arms are cut off by Cheon Yeong. He is killed after a sword is pushed through his throat, which completes the prophecy that had been handed out to him earlier in the film by a mystical Korean woman. Therefore, while Jong-Ryeo’s death creates a hole in Cheon Yeong’s soul, the protagonist finds some solace after killing the one responsible for his death.

What is Cheon Yeong’s Plan to Unite Korea?

Throughout the narrative, a deeper theme surrounding slavery rears its head. As ‘Uprising’ is set during the medieval era, a lot of evil practices in Korean society, in particular the subjugation of humans, are brought to the fore constantly. To that end, Cheon Yeong’s struggles stand as the shining beacon. Viewers are offered an unfiltered look into the atrocities and mistreatment in his childhood, which go on to shape who he becomes in the future. It also helps everyone relate to his desire for freedom, something that was kept from him for years until he found his own community to help him through those feelings. Even after helping in the fight against the Japanese army, he and his men are touted as having committed treason, which further creates alienation in his spirit.

Regardless, Cheon Yeong remains steadfast in his belief that true unity is possible, particularly because of his relationship with Jong-Ryeo. His friend treated him as an equal despite holding a much higher station, proving that equality is possible, but only if Cheon Yeong continues to fight for it. Thus, at the end of the movie, the protagonist embraces a new community of like-minded people who are prepared to take the fight to the king if necessary in their fight for freedom. Cheon Yeong even coins their vision “Pan-Unity” in honor of Beom-dong, a female fighter within the group. This means that his story is far from over, as true equality and freedom are still far from being accomplished, and going by the dual katanas on his back, he is ready for more action.

Additionally, one of the biggest unresolved plot elements within the story is King Seonjo’s iron-like grip over Joseon. The ruthless king shares no signs of benevolence and is a tyrant among his people. Undoubtedly, if Cheon Yeong wishes to continue the fight, his path will lead him across the king at some point. Without getting rid of the hydra’s head, the institutions will continue to propagate social evils, which is what the protagonist is up against.

