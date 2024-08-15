Rodrigo Barriuso to Direct ‘Neverman’ Next

A unique tale of gender identity and dignity is in the works! Rodrigo Barriuso is directing ‘Neverman,’ a film he co-wrote with Kyah Green. Shooting is slated to begin in Ontario in October 2024. Under Lucia Productions, the film won the New Dawn Fund grant of 2024 from among 66 submissions for its humanistic and moving story.

The narrative will revolve around Lucia, a transgender woman who has spent much of her life fighting as an activist for her right to decide her own identity. She has very intentionally crafted her self-image and is on the verge of living out her days in peace when everything changes. Diagnosed with an early onset of Alzheimer’s, she is moved to a retirement home, which immediately becomes a hostile space geared against her. With most of her aged fellow residents having more conservative mindsets, she finds it difficult to integrate into the home. However, disapproving looks are the least of her concerns as Lucia’s lucidity begins to deteriorate, forcing her into another battle of her life. The film promises a poetic exploration of Lucia’s identity: a part of herself she fought for against society and found contested once again by an even greater foe.

Rodrigo Barriuso is a Cuban-Canadian filmmaker who made his directorial debut with ‘A Translator,’ featuring Rodrigo Santoro, the star from ‘Lost’ and ‘Westworld.’ Also known as ‘Un Traductor,’ Barriuso co-directed the film with his brother, Sebastián Barriuso, and based it on the true story of their father. The narrative follows a Russian Literature professor working at the University of Havana as he is enlisted as a translator for child victims flown into Cuba for treatment in the wake of the Chornobyl disaster.

Serving as co-writer on ‘Neverman,’ Kyah Green is a non-binary screen-writer from Toronto who graduated from Ryerson University’s Film Studies program. They have written for ‘Popularity Papers,’ ‘Open Season: Call of Nature,’ Max’s ‘Sort Of,’ ‘Corner Gas Animated,’ and ‘Versus Valerie.’

‘Neverman,’ Barriuso’s sophomore directorial, won € 75,000 in the New Dawn Fund alongside three other movies from among 66 submissions. “The committee was impressed by this unique point of view combined with the motivation of the team; offering a layered and authentic perspective via representations both in story and crew,” wrote the independent committee in their declaration. “The seamless way in which the film interweaves Lucia’s states of lucidity, her statutes of confusion and the vividity of her flashbacks is a testament to filmmaker Rodrigo Barriuso and co-writer Kyah Green’s storytelling skills. Thoughtful, humanistic and poetic, orchestrating a cast of characters whose relationships are memorable and deeply moving.”

Home to an array of popular filming destinations, Ontario is the country’s most populated province. Among the notable drama films and shows with identity themes shot in Ontario are ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch,’ ‘It’s a Boy Girl Thing,’ Max’s ‘Sort Of,’ and ‘Euphoria.’

