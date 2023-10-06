New Jersey Bound: Blake Lively’s Proxy to Film in the State

The production of the upcoming film ‘Proxy,’ starring Blake Lively, is slated to begin in New Jersey. The sci-fi thriller film is set against the backdrop of AI and revolves around a woman who miraculously survives a medical trauma and reawakens, only to find out that her consciousness has been embedded into a biosynthetic body. As she grapples with the challenge of reintegrating into her former life, she begins to unearth some clues that point towards a darker mystery surrounding her real nature and a large conspiracy that has the potential to change the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence.

The movie is directed by Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, based on a script written by Kata Wéber. The husband and wife duo is recognized for their work in the 2020 drama film ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ starring Vanessa Kirby. They have also worked together in several Hungarian productions, including ‘Evolution,’ ‘White God,’ and ‘Jupiter’s Moon.’ Mundruczó’s other directorial credits include the films ‘Tender Son: The Frankenstein Project,’ ‘Delta,’ and ‘Johanna.’

Lively is currently the only star attached to the film. The actress is last seen in the 2020 action thriller ‘The Rhythm Section,’ in which she plays Stephanie Patrick. She also stars as the lead in the film adaptation of the novel ‘It Ends with Us,’ which is expected to be released in February next year.

The film is produced by Fifth Season (earlier known as Endeavor Content), Hyde Park Entertainment, and Ryder Picture Company. Fifth Season is the company behind films like ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ and ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter,’ while Hyde Park Entertainment is known for producing ‘Careful What You Wish For’ and ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.’ Ryder Picture Company previously backed the films ‘Dumb Money’ and ‘Bruiser.’

The shoot dates haven’t been revealed yet. However, the production is expected to commence once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is over. New Jersey, where the production is scheduled to take place, has served as a filming location for several other projects as well, owing to its diverse geographical locations. Another upcoming film of Lively, ‘It Ends with Us,’ began filming in the state this year before the production was shut down due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

