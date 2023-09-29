8 Movies Like Dumb Money You Must See

‘Dumb Money,’ directed by Craig Gillespie, is a 2023 captivating comedy-drama that delves into the cutthroat world of the stock market. The story centers around Keith Gill (Paul Dano), an ordinary man who ignites an unprecedented revolution by catapulting GameStop into one of the most valuable companies globally. Starring Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Nick Offerman, and Seth Rogen, ‘Dumb Money’ brilliantly portrays the power of everyday people in the dynamic landscape of finance, challenging traditional perceptions of Wall Street and investment strategies. Keith’s journey showcases how an average person can disrupt and redefine the market.

Gillespie’s direction masterfully captures the excitement, chaos, and humor of the era, making ‘Dumb Money’ a compelling and thought-provoking exploration of the evolving dynamics of the stock market. Are you scouring the internet for more similar movies? Don’t worry, we’ve plenty. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Dumb Money’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Cosmopolis (2012)

In David Cronenberg’s ‘Cosmopolis,’ we ride alongside Eric Packer (Robert Pattinson), a young and wealthy asset manager who decides to map New York City in his luxurious stretch limousine. Along the way, he encounters a cast of characters and confronts situations that challenge his understanding of wealth, power, and reality. As his journey progresses, his life and beliefs begin to mirror the chaotic financial and social landscapes of the world.

Comparatively, both ‘Dumb Money’ and ‘Cosmopolis’ venture into the world of wealth and ambition. ‘Dumb Money’ immerses us in the financial industry’s intricate web and the magnetic pull of success, exploring the allure it holds. On the other hand, ‘Cosmopolis’ looks into the psychological and existential dimensions of wealth, exposing the struggles of a life steeped in opulence. Both ‘Dumb Money’ and ‘Cosmopolis’ converge in their exploration of the repercussions tied to the relentless pursuit of success and the resulting isolation it can breed.

7. The Forecaster (2014)

Directed by Marcus Vetter, ‘The Forecaster’ is an insightful documentary delving into the life and forecasts of Martin Armstrong, an economist renowned for his predictions. The film showcases Armstrong’s financial models, which he claims can accurately predict economic trends and significant global events. It traces Armstrong’s trajectory from a period of success and influence to encountering legal issues and imprisonment.

Both ‘The Forecaster’ and ‘Dumb Money’ center on the exploration of the financial world and its complex dynamics. ‘Dumb Money’ zooms in on the GameStop short squeeze and its reverberations throughout the financial market, while ‘The Forecaster’ digs into the world of economic forecasting and its far-reaching implications. Both movies reflect on the challenges and complexities of the financial system from a variety of angles, highlighting the many ways in which people try to make sense of it and use it for their benefit.

6. Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

James Foley’s ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ is a raw and intense movie, peeling back the layers of the ruthless real estate sales world. The movie thrusts us into a high-stakes sales office, where a group of salesmen confronts the challenging task of marketing less-than-desirable properties. The environment is rife with cutthroat competition, forcing the salesmen to use every tactic to secure success. Not to mention, the introduction of a tempting contest only amplifies tensions, exposing the unforgiving nature of the sales industry.

Echoing the narrative of ‘Dumb Money,’ ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ delves into the theme of fierce competition within a sales-driven setting. Characters in both films wrestle with the pressures, heated competition, and moral quandaries as they navigate their careers. Similar to ‘Dumb Money,’ ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ portrays the savory aspects of the sales world, exposing the lengths people may go to achieve success.

5. 99 Homes (2014)

’99 Homes’ is a 2014 drama helmed by Ramin Bahrani. The narrative introduces the audience to Dennis Nash (Andrew Garfield), a construction worker and single father whose home falls victim to foreclosure during the housing market crisis. Driven by an unyielding desire to reclaim his home and provide for his family, Nash finds himself working for the very real estate broker, Rick Carver (Michael Shannon), who orchestrated his eviction. Soon, Nash becomes embroiled in the unforgiving world of real estate, foreclosures, and financial machinations, grappling with ethical dilemmas while pursuing the elusive American dream.

In a parallel vein to ‘Dumb Money,’ ’99 Homes’ delves into the financial world and how it affects working-class people. While ‘Dumb Money’ explores the GameStop short squeeze and financial market dynamics, ’99 Homes’ sheds light on the housing market crisis and the struggles endured by people during that turbulent period. Both films illuminate the intricacies of the financial system, the repercussions of economic downturns, and the desperation of those caught in the throes of such circumstances.

4. The Hummingbird Project (2018)

In Kim Nguyen’s ‘The Hummingbird Project,’ Vincent (Jesse Eisenberg) and Anton Zalesky (Alexander Skarsgård), cousins with a penchant for high-speed trading, concoct an eccentric plan. The duo aims to build a super-speedy fiber-optic cable stretching from Kansas to New Jersey, taking the most unusual route to gain a crucial millisecond edge in trading—potentially raking in millions. However, this offbeat project propels them into a showdown with their ex-boss, a shrewd trader willing to pull out all the stops to protect his trading upper hand.

While the two storylines may differ in specifics, both ‘Dumb Money’ and ‘The Hummingbird Project’ share a central theme: an unyielding desire for success in the challenging and morally ambiguous world of finance. Keith’s brilliant but dumb ideas mimic the Zalesky brothers’ attempt at changing the trading industry.

3. Boiler Room (2000)

‘Boiler Room’ is an electrifying dive into the cutthroat world of stock trading, where ambition knows no bounds, and the promise of success often eclipses morality. The film chronicles Seth Davis (Giovanni Ribisi), a college dropout hungry for validation and seeking a shortcut to rake millions. He starts a job in a small brokerage firm, initially enticed by the lucrative promises of the stock market. However, as Seth delves deeper, the darker underbelly of the business comes to light—unethical and even illegal practices tarnish the gloss of financial prosperity. Seth finds himself at a crossroads, grappling with the seductive pull of wealth and the call for integrity.

Both ‘Dumb Money’ and ‘Boiler Room’ share a thematic thread, as their protagonists initially succumb to the temptations of the financial industry’s promises of riches and accomplishment. However, it soon leads them to confront the moral quandaries and shadowy practices endemic to the sector, forcing them to reckon with their own principles and decisions.

2. Equity (2016)

Meera Menon’s ‘Equity’ thrust the audience into the fierce realm of investment banking through the eyes of Naomi Bishop (Anna Gunn), a seasoned investment banker determined to rise to the ranks during a contentious tech IPO. As the narrative unfolds, we witness the intense pressure and ethical quandaries that define the world of finance, all while Naomi confronts personal and professional hurdles, shedding light on the gender biases pervasive in the industry.

‘Equity’ paints a stark picture of the gender disparities and hurdles faced by women in this male-dominated world. In a similar vein, ‘Dumb Money’ plunges us into the finance sphere, unraveling its darker facets and the unrelenting pursuit of success. Both ‘Dumb Money’ and ‘Equity’ intricately explores the ambitious drive and compromises people make to ascend in the financial sector.

1. The Bank (2001)

‘The Bank’ is a brilliant thriller that provides a glimpse into the intricacies of the finance world and the power dynamics it encompasses. This Robert Connolly masterpiece follows Jim Doyle (David Wenham), a mathematician working in a cutting-edge bank. Jim discovers a revolutionary formula for predicting stock market movements, not knowing that it can risk not just his career but also his life.

Both ‘Dumb Money’ and ‘The Bank’ expose the glamour of Wall Street and the potential for immense wealth. Characters like Jim Doyle and Keith Gill find themselves further entangled in their respective financial pursuits, wrestling with principals and the potentially catastrophic outcomes of their actions. The movies shed light on the darker aspects of the finance industry, exploring the moral struggles people face in their pursuit of getting rich.

