Newport Harbor: Where Are They Now?

Enveloped in the trials and triumphs of youth, MTV’s ‘Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County’ chronicles the lives of teenagers belonging to affluent families. As a successor to ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,’ the reality television show documents similar turbulent romantic relationships and friendships. Originally released in 2007, the reality show featured the travails of teen drama. Years since it first came to air, fans have continued to wonder the whereabouts of the cast members. So, if you’re also curious to know more about reality show stars, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Where is Chrissy Schwartz Now?

After her exit from reality television in 2008, Chrissy had hoped to tie the knot with her co-star Clay Adler. Despite sharing an evocation of their love and adoration for each other on social media, Chrissy and Clay didn’t manage to make things work. Ultimately, the couple decided to postpone their wedding in 2013 and shortly parted ways. Chrissy has since moved on and explored a variety of opportunities.

Based in Newport Beach, she is now working as an Architectural Sales Representative at USG. The University of Southern California-alum was previously the District Manager for ADP and even worked as the Sales Director for a mortgage advising company. On the personal front, Chrissy enjoys equal happiness. The television personality tied the knot with Kohl Kaufman in 2021. The couple met in 2015 through mutual friends at Crssd Music Festival. Currently, Kohl holds the position of Senior Director at Masimo. The couple are parents to their furry mutt, Sandy. While they largely like to keep their lives under wraps, it is apparent that the young couple is on the path to making several achievements.

How did Clay Adler Die?

With a burgeoning career and countless opportunities ahead, 17-year-old Clay had walked out of the reality show hand-in-hand with Chrissy Schwartz. However, the couple ultimately failed to make things work. Nevertheless, Clay remained unfettered and tried to explore the horizons of his ability. With a distinct personality and ability to carry himself in front of the cameras, Clay ventured into acting. He held roles in productions like ‘The Fish Tank,’ and ‘Make It or Break It.’ During this time, Clay even befriended Jennifer Lawrence.

However, tragedy struck shortly after. The surfer-enthusiast and his friends had decided to explore the desert and fire guns on March 25, 2017. Unexpectedly, Clay ended up turning the weapon on himself and shot himself in the head. The television personality subsequently passed away the following day in the hospital at the age of 27. While many had purported that Clay had committed suicide, the allegations remain unsupported. Moroever, the police investigation didn’t find any traces of drugs or alcohol in his blood, thereby debasing several speculations.

Where is Allie Stockton Now?

After walking away from ‘Newport Harbor,’ Allie graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arizona with a degree in Bachelor of Law. Shortly after, she relocated to California and worked in entertainment and production. Allie worked as an events producer and an executive assistant initially. Later, she ventured into managing accounts and worked as an Account Executive at a modeling agency. Following her experiential profile, she dived into marketing. The television personality was a Senior Manager of Communications and Marketing at Dick Clark Productions.

As of recent, she’s helmed the operations of her own public relations firm, Press House, as the Founder and CEO. Apart from this, she’s also the CFO for NoiseHouse Inc. and manages the finance and business development of the firm. Allie enjoys equal bliss in her personal life. The television personality tied the knot with Daniel Bailey in Ibiza in 2019, with their baby boy present. While the couple likes to keep tight-lipped about their family, they are still making progress as a family.

Where is Grant Newman Now?

Aside from developing a close bond with Clay and Chase, Grant also became known for his jovial personality. Having made his exit from reality television, Grant has continued to keep a low profile. Years later, Grant appeared on season 15 of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ as an unexpected guest. However, he has largely refrained from living a public life. The television personality has been in a relationship with Lauren “Penni” Baffone since 2018.

Where is Sasha Dunlap Now?

Throughout her tenure on the show, Sasha managed to develop a deep bond with her cast mates and relished their friendship. However, the television personality has since remained absent from their lives and rarely connects with her former co-stars. Not just this, Sasha also likes to keep her personal and private information under wraps.

Having graduated from Newport Harbor High, the tennis player had decided to play tennis at Wheaton College in Illinois. Since then, she hasn’t disclosed her life updates to fans on the internet. Nevertheless, we continue to hope that Sasha is achieving several milestones with her family and loved ones.

Where is Chase Cornwell Now?

Born in Huntington Beach, Chase’s family later settled in Newport. Subsequently, the teenager became one of the cast members cast on ‘Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County.’ Chase’s laid-back attitude and ability to laugh off tough situations made him a fan favorite. Having developed feelings for Taylor Geiney on the show, many wondered where the young couple’s future lay. Alas, the duo drifted apart shortly after their exit from the show. Since then, Chase has kept a relatively low profile. The television personality likes to remain tight-lipped on his professional and personal details as well.

Where is Taylor Geiney Now?

Making an impact on audiences through her amiable demeanor and beautiful looks, Taylor quickly accrued the love and adoration of fans. Throughout the series, Taylor gravitated towards Chase and hoped to explore a deep connection with him. However, their relationship was cut short, and the duo couldn’t see things through. After making her exit from reality television, Taylor has remained out of the spotlight. Unfortunately, the television personality does not have a social media account where she can share the latest updates of her life with fans. Nevertheless, she continues to accelerate on her accord.

